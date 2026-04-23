Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports January–June 2026 will be published on 12 August 2026

Stock Exchange Release

23rd of April 2026 at 8 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half year Reports for 1st of January–30th of June 2026 will be published on 12th of August 2026 as a stock exchange release and can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group

Further information:

Kai Koskela

Managing Director, Savings Banks Union Coop

kai.koskela@sastopankki.fi

+358 40 549 0430

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is part of the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and operates as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks' role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, issue payment cards, and provide payment transfer and account operator services.