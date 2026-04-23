[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche reports strong sales growth of +6% at constant exchange rates in the first quarter of 2026; -5% in CHF due to the significant appreciation of the Swiss franc

Group sales were +6% at constant exchange rates (CER) 1 , -5% when reported in CHF and +9% in USD 2 , in the first three months, driven by high demand for our innovative medicines and diagnostics.

were +6% at constant exchange rates (CER) , -5% when reported in CHF and +9% in USD , in the first three months, driven by high demand for our innovative medicines and diagnostics. Pharmaceuticals Division sales were +7% at CER, -4% when reported in CHF and +10% in USD, due to continued high growth in sales of medicines for the treatment of severe diseases; Xolair (chronic hives, food allergies), Phesgo (breast cancer), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Vabysmo (severe eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) were the top growth drivers.

were +7% at CER, -4% when reported in CHF and +10% in USD, due to continued high growth in sales of medicines for the treatment of severe diseases; Xolair (chronic hives, food allergies), Phesgo (breast cancer), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Vabysmo (severe eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) were the top growth drivers. Diagnostics Division sales were +3% at CER, -7% when reported in CHF and +7% in USD, as demand for core lab and pathology solutions more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.

were +3% at CER, -7% when reported in CHF and +7% in USD, as demand for core lab and pathology solutions more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China. Highlights: Positive data for: fenebrutinib for multiple sclerosis (phase III), Gazyva/Gazyvaro for an autoimmune condition affecting kidney function (phase III); and petrelintide for obesity (phase II) CE mark for new Elecsys NfL blood test to detect neuroinflammation in multiple sclerosis, representing a breakthrough in disease management Launch of the cobas MPX-E assay , a new 4-in-1 test to screen blood donors for HIV and hepatitis viruses Launch of the AI factory to accelerate the development of new therapeutics and diagnostics solutions Entry into a definitive agreement to acquire SAGA Diagnostics : SAGA’s proprietary cancer therapy response monitoring platform will strengthen Roche’s industry leading portfolio of oncology diagnostics and medicines Inauguration of the new research home for the Institute of Human Biology to enable scientists to pioneer human model systems for research

Outlook for 2026 confirmed

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: “We delivered a strong start to the year, achieving 6% Group sales growth at constant exchange rates.

Our pipeline continued to advance in areas where patients face significant unmet need, including multiple sclerosis, obesity and a severe autoimmune disease that can lead to kidney failure. We also received EU approval for a new test to detect neuroinflammation in multiple sclerosis, marking a meaningful step forward in disease management.

Our diversified portfolio across both divisions, together with continued pipeline progress, positions us well for sustained future growth in a dynamic geopolitical environment. We confirm our full-year outlook.”

Outlook for 2026

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER) for 2026. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–March 2026 2025 2026 2025 At CER In CHF In USD Group 14,722 15,440 100.0 100.0 +6 -5 +9 Pharmaceuticals Division 11,469 11,949 77.9 77.4 +7 -4 +10 United States 5,693 6,224 38.7 40.3 +5 -9 Europe 2,234 2,320 15.2 15.0 -1 -4 Japan 649 671 4.4 4.3 +14 -3 International 2,893 2,734 19.6 17.8 +16 +6 Diagnostics Division 3,253 3,491 22.1 22.6 +3 -7 +7 International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others





Group sales

In the first three months of 2026, Roche sales were +6% at CER, -5% when reported in CHF, to CHF 14.7 billion due to strong demand for pharmaceutical products and diagnostic solutions. The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had a significant impact on the results reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division were +7% at CER, -4% when reported in CHF, to CHF 11.5 billion, with medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.

The top five growth drivers – Xolair, Phesgo, Hemlibra, Vabysmo and Ocrevus – achieved total sales of CHF 5.3 billion, an increase of 14% at CER, or 2% in CHF, compared to the first three months of 2025.

Sales of products with expired patents (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan, Lucentis and Actemra/RoActemra) decreased by a combined CHF 0.1 billion at CER, or CHF 0.2 billion in CHF.

In the United States, sales were +5% at CER, -9% when reported in CHF, due to continued growth of Xolair and continuing uptake of Hemlibra, Polivy (blood cancer), Ocrevus and Vabysmo. This growth more than compensated for the lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) and Kadcyla (breast cancer).

Sales in Europe were -1% at CER, or -4% when reported in CHF, due to lower sales of Polivy, the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra and Perjeta (breast cancer) due to conversion to Phesgo. This decrease was partially offset by the demand for Ocrevus and Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy).

In Japan, sales were +14% at CER, -3% when reported in CHF, mainly due to product supply to third parties, as well as a strong uptake of Hemlibra, Vabysmo and Polivy. Sales growth was partially offset by the decline in sales of Tamiflu and the impact of biosimilar erosion on Avastin.

Sales in the International region were +16% at CER, or +6% when reported in CHF, led by Phesgo, Vabysmo, Polivy, Alecensa (lung cancer) and Ocrevus and partially offset by lower sales of influenza medicines Xofluza and Tamiflu. In China, sales were +14% at CER, or +5% when reported in CHF, as the uptake of Phesgo, Polivy and Vabysmo gained momentum following their inclusion in the government drug reimbursement list. The continued roll-out of Alecensa was the other growth driver. The increase was partially offset by lower sales of Xofluza and Perjeta.

The Diagnostics Division’s sales were +3% at CER, -7% when reported in CHF, to CHF 3.3 billion as growth in demand for core lab and pathology solutions more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.

Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region were +3% at CER, -2% when reported in CHF, driven by higher sales of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products. In North America, sales were +6% at CER, -7% when reported in CHF, with growth across core, pathology and molecular lab areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific were -5% at CER, or -15% when reported in CHF, due to the healthcare pricing reforms in China. In Latin America, sales growth was +10% at CER, or 0% when reported in CHF.

Pharmaceuticals: key developments

Compound Milestone Regulatory Gazyva/Gazyvaro



Lupus FDA accepts application for Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of the most common form of lupus



The filing was accepted based on phase III ALLEGORY data for Gazyva/Gazyvaro showing a significant reduction in disease activity compared with placebo in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

If approved, Gazyva/Gazyvaro would be the first anti-CD20 therapy to directly target B cells in SLE, potentially becoming the new standard of care for this condition.

SLE is a potentially life-threatening autoimmune disease affecting more than three million people worldwide – achieving better disease control can reduce flares and may prevent irreversible organ damage.



More information: Media Release, 21 April 2026 Giredestrant



Breast cancer FDA accepts New Drug Application for giredestrant in ESR1-mutated, ER-positive advanced breast cancer



Filing was accepted based on phase III data showing giredestrant plus everolimus reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% and 62% in ITT and ESR1-mutated populations, respectively, versus standard-of-care endocrine therapy plus everolimus.

Strength of evERA data demonstrates the potential for giredestrant combination to help address resistance to standard-of-care therapies, and that it could be the first and only oral SERD combination approved in the post-CDK4/6 inhibitor setting.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of 18 December 2026.



More information: Media Release, 20 February 2026 Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs Enspryng



MOGAD Enspryng reduces risk of relapses by 68%, demonstrating potential to become first treatment for MOGAD



The phase III METEOROID study met its primary endpoint in patients with myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD).

MOGAD is a rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system characterised by unpredictable attacks of the optic nerves, spinal cord or brain that are often severe and debilitating.

The data will be submitted to the regulatory authorities.



More information: Media Release, 21 April 2026 Giredestrant



Breast cancer Roche provides update on phase III persevERA study in ER-positive advanced breast cancer



The persevERA breast cancer study did not meet the primary objective of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival, but a numerical improvement was observed.

Giredestrant plus palbociclib was well tolerated and adverse events were consistent with the known safety profiles of each individual treatment.

The FDA recently accepted the New Drug Application based on evERA data; phase III lidERA data has been submitted to the FDA.



More information: Media Release, 9 March 2026 Petrelintide



Obesity Roche announces positive phase II results for petrelintide, an amylin analogue developed for people living with overweight and obesity



Petrelintide achieved up to 10.7% mean body weight reduction at week 42 versus 1.7% with placebo (p-value <0.001) while demonstrating placebo-like tolerability.

At the maximally effective dose, there were no cases of vomiting and no treatment discontinuations due to gastrointestinal adverse events.

The data support further development of petrelintide in chronic weight management as monotherapy and its tolerability profile also confirms its value as a combination partner.



More information: Media Release, 5 March 2026 Fenebrutinib



Multiple sclerosis Fenebrutinib confirms its potential as first and only BTK inhibitor for relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) in third positive phase III study (FENhance 1)



FENhance 1 met its primary endpoint, showing that investigational fenebrutinib significantly reduced relapses by 51% compared to teriflunomide in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), which is consistent with FENhance 2 results showing 59% reduction.

FENhance 1 is the final study read-out of the fenebrutinib pivotal clinical development programme in MS, following positive results for FENhance 2 in RMS and for FENtrepid in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

Fenebrutinib has the potential to become the first and only high-efficacy oral, brain-penetrant treatment for both RMS and PPMS, showing a profound benefit on relapsing and progressive disease biology.



More information: Media Release, 2 March 2026 Gazyva/Gazyvaro



Membranous nephropathy Roche announces positive phase III results for Gazyva/Gazyvaro in primary membranous nephropathy, marking a significant milestone in treatment of this autoimmune disease



MAJESTY, the first global phase III study in primary membranous nephropathy, met its primary endpoint of complete remission at two years.

Up to 30% of people with membranous nephropathy progress to kidney failure over 10 years despite current treatment approaches; achieving complete remission can help delay or prevent this.

Gazyva/Gazyvaro could become the first approved treatment for primary membranous nephropathy, having already achieved positive results in lupus nephritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and idiopathic nephrotic syndrome.



More information: Media Release, 16 February 2026 Fenebrutinib



Multiple sclerosis Fenebrutinib is the first investigational medicine in over a decade that reduces disability progression in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS)



Late-breaking phase III FENtrepid results presented at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum 2026 show investigational fenebrutinib met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority compared to the current standard of care, Ocrevus, in reducing disability progression in PPMS.

Fenebrutinib numerically reduced the risk of disability progression by 12% compared to Ocrevus as early as 24 weeks; additional analysis showed potential benefit in upper limb function.

Fenebrutinib has the potential to become a first-in-class therapy in multiple sclerosis, as an oral, brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor for PPMS and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS)



More information: Media Release, 7 February 2026 Other Institute of Human Biology Roche inaugurates new research home for the Institute of Human Biology (IHB), pioneering human model systems to accelerate drug discovery and development



The new building is part of a CHF 1.4 billion site investment, reinforcing Roche’s commitment to Switzerland and the Basel life sciences cluster.

The IHB enables scientists to pioneer human model systems, accelerating the development of new medicines to improve the lives of patients.

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA), attended the official opening ceremony.



More information: Media Release, 23 March 2026 AI factory Roche launches NVIDIA AI factory to accelerate the development of new therapeutics and diagnostics solutions



With the addition of 2,176 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, Roche now operates the pharmaceutical industry’s largest announced hybrid-cloud AI factory, totalling more than 3,500 GPUs.

The new computational infrastructure supports Roche’s vision of building an AI-accelerated healthcare organisation.

NVIDIA AI factories help accelerate discoveries, enable more efficient clinical trials and unlock data insights at scale, ultimately advancing innovation and improved healthcare outcomes.



More information: Media Release, 16 March 2026 Annual General Meeting Roche Annual General Meeting 2026



Shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

Severin Schwan was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors; all other Board members standing for election were confirmed.

Shareholders approved an increase of the dividend to CHF 9.80 per share; this is the 39th consecutive dividend increase.

Shareholders approved the exchange of non-voting equity securities (Genussscheine) for participation certificates.



More information: Media Release, 10 March 2026 Gazyva/Gazyvaro



Lupus New England Journal of Medicine publishes phase III ALLEGORY data showing Gazyva/Gazyvaro significantly reduces disease activity in the most common form of lupus



Over three quarters of people on Gazyva/Gazyvaro plus standard therapy achieved at least a four-point improvement in SRI-4, a measure that assesses disease severity and symptoms.

Gazyva/Gazyvaro has the potential to become a new standard of care for people living with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

If approved, Gazyva/Gazyvaro would be the first type II anti-CD20 therapy for SLE to directly target B cells, a key driver of inflammation and disease activity.



More information: Media Release, 6 March 2026 Change in Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee



Change to the Roche Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee



Roche announced the appointment of Mark Dawson, MD, PhD, as the new Head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED), effective 1 May 2026.

Based in Basel, he will also become a member of the Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee.

Mark Dawson joins Roche from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, where he serves as Associate Director of Research. A leading expert in cancer biology, his work on chromatin regulation and epigenetics has been instrumental in defining the molecular mechanisms that drive cancer initiation and progression.



More information: Media Release, 17 February 2026

Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–March 2026 2025 2026 2025 At CER In CHF Pharmaceuticals Division 11,469 11,949 100.0 100.0 +7 -4 United States 5,693 6,224 49.6 52.1 +5 -9 Europe 2,234 2,320 19.5 19.4 -1 -4 Japan 649 671 5.7 5.6 +14 -3 International 2,893 2,734 25.2 22.9 +16 +6

International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others

Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals

(% change at CER1) Total United States Europe Japan International CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Ocrevus

Multiple sclerosis 1,692 +6 1,117 +3 363 +9 - - 212 +24 Hemlibra

Haemophilia A 1,190 +13 613 +15 252 +5 81 +18 244 +14 Vabysmo

Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO) 1,024 +13 652 +4 190 0 37 +39 145 +126 Tecentriq

Cancer immunotherapy 811 +4 378 +6 202 -6 69 0 162 +14 Xolair3

Chronic hives, food allergies 708 +26 708 +26 - - - - - - Phesgo

Breast cancer 686 +27 159 +2 206 +7 42 +23 279 +78 Perjeta3

Breast cancer 672 -11 263 -12 119 -15 12 -19 278 -9 Actemra/RoActemra3

RA, COVID-19 534 -4 248 -3 124 -16 66 +9 96 +5 Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy 464 +19 160 +15 159 +13 18 +4 127 +40 Kadcyla3

Breast cancer 439 -4 156 -11 123 -6 19 +6 141 +5 Polivy

Blood cancer 407 +26 171 +26 63 -32 46 +24 127 +120 Alecensa

Lung cancer 401 +12 105 -7 63 -5 43 +4 190 +39 MabThera/Rituxan3

Blood cancer, RA 292 +10 183 +16 31 -8 3 -6 75 +6 Activase/TNKase3

Cardiac diseases 255 -2 244 -2 - - - - 11 -4 Gazyva/Gazyvaro3

Blood cancer, lupus nephritis 247 +10 115 +1 57 -2 9 +28 66 +45 Herceptin3

Breast and gastric cancer 234 -12 44 -16 69 -7 1 -24 120 -14 Avastin3

Various cancer types 224 -9 59 -15 14 +3 21 -29 130 -1 CellCept3

Immunosuppressant 99 +10 4 -5 28 -14 9 -16 58 +37 Enspryng

Acute inflammation of brain, spinal cord and optic nerves 96 +31 22 +20 11 +20 35 +13 28 +93 Columvi

Blood cancer 95 +77 43 +35 21 +84 - - 31 +204

DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis

Diagnostics: key developments

Product Milestone Elecsys NfL blood test



Multiple sclerosis Roche receives CE mark for new Elecsys NfL blood test to detect neuroinflammation in multiple sclerosis (MS)



The Elecsys NfL blood test detects neuroaxonal damage associated with neuroinflammation in adults diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.

This minimally invasive blood test enables greater patient access to monitoring of neuroinflammatory status versus current standard of care methods.

By providing deeper insight into underlying neuroinflammatory activity, the Elecsys NfL blood test has the potential to enable effective MS monitoring and earlier clinical intervention.



More information: Media Release, 13 April 2026 cobas MPX-E assay



HIV and hepatitis viruses Roche launches the cobas MPX-E assay, a new 4-in-1 donor screening test to further safeguard the global blood supply



The cobas MPX-E test provides four critical results (for HIV, HCV, HBV and HEV) in a single test, increasing laboratory efficiency and decreasing healthcare costs.

The new test delivers faster turnaround times and allows labs to implement hepatitis E (HEV) screening without requiring additional instrumentation.

This assay is designed for use on the fully automated cobas x800 systems, enabling high-throughput screening with up to 8 hours of walk-away time.



More information: Media Release, 30 March 2026

Diagnostics sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–March 2026 2025 2026 2025 At CER In CHF Diagnostics Division 3,253 3,491 100.0 100.0 +3 -7 Customer areas Core Lab 1,798 1,904 55.3 54.5 +4 -6 Molecular Lab 571 634 17.5 18.2 0 -10 Near Patient Care 465 536 14.3 15.4 -5 -13 Pathology Lab 419 417 12.9 11.9 +12 0 Regions Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,206 1,236 37.1 35.4 +3 -2 North America 1,073 1,154 33.0 33.1 +6 -7 Asia-Pacific 725 853 22.3 24.4 -5 -15 Latin America 249 248 7.6 7.1 +10 0

More information on Roche’s performance in the first three months of 2026:

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





References

[1] CER (Constant Exchange Rates). The percentage changes at constant exchange rates are calculated using simulations by reconsolidating both the 2026 and 2025 results at constant exchange rates (the average rates for the year ended 31 December 2025). For the definition of CER, see page 178 of the Roche Finance Report 2025.

[2] USD (US dollars). The percentage changes for selected sales figures at US dollars are calculated by translating both the 2026 and 2025 sales figures at the respective average US dollar exchange rate for the period in question. This supplementary information is provided to assist readers when assessing comparability with other companies.

[3] Products launched before 2015.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ‘believes’, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘projects’, ‘intends’, ‘should’, ‘seeks’, ‘estimates’, ‘future’ or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche’s earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

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