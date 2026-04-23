Negative profit warning: Martela lowers its revenue and earnings guidance for 2026 and publishes preliminary Q1 2026 financial information

Martela Corporation, inside information, 23.4.2026 at 8:00 am

During the early part of 2026, the development of net sales and order intake has been weaker than expected in Martela’s key market areas. The market situation has been characterised by greater caution and uncertainty than anticipated, as well as a decrease in the average project size. Especially the number of large office projects has decreased compared to last year.

The margin development of projects and deliveries has continued to be positive, and the previously announced efficiency measures in administration and operational activities have progressed as planned. New efficiency measures shall also be implemented and those are to further enhance the profitability of the company already during the upcoming quarters in 2026. The company will also place an even stronger focus on its profitable core business.

However, the improved margin development and efficiency measures have not been sufficient to compensate for the larger-than-expected decline in revenue quickly enough.

For the reasons stated above, Martela lowers its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

New guidance for 2026:

Martela Group’s revenue for the full year 2026 is estimated to amount to EUR 75–85 million (EUR 93.7 million in 2025). The comparable operating result is estimated to be from EUR +1 million to −2 million.

Previous guidance for 2026:

Martela anticipates its revenue to decrease slightly in full-year 2026 compared to previous year and comparable operating result to be on profit.

Preliminary unaudited key figures for first quarter of 2026 are (comparison figures in brackets):

Q1/2026

Revenue decreased by 31,9% to EUR 17.5 million (Q1/2025: EUR 25.6 million)

Operating result was negative at EUR -1.9 million (Q1/2025: EUR -1.6 million)

Martela Corporation



Ville Taipale

CEO



Further information

Ville Taipale, CEO, +358 50 557 2611

Henri Berg CFO, +358 40 836 5464

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media

www.martela.com



Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.