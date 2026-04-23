Worldwide Clinical Trials and Medidata Announce Strategic Partnership to Embed Medidata AI Across the Full Trial Lifecycle, Bolstering Study Execution and Delivery Excellence

Research Triangle Park, N.C. and NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide Clinical Trials , Inc. (Worldwide), a global contract research organization (CRO), and Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced a strategic evolution of their partnership to enable a more connected and insight-driven research model for smarter clinical trials.

As the first global CRO to embrace Medidata Plus , Worldwide unlocks the full AI layer of the Medidata Platform, harnessing the broad AI capabilities of Dot, Medidata’s virtual companion. This provides Worldwide with a decisive technological edge to execute trials with greater precision, higher quality, and accelerated timelines. By pioneering this level of flexibility with partners, Medidata is innovating beyond technology to empower study teams with the autonomy needed to scale their business and advance patient care.

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“Our partnership with Medidata is built on trust, industry-leading technology, and a shared focus on execution,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Worldwide Clinical Trials. “Applying Medidata AI across our global operations with a unified Medidata Platform strengthens how we support sponsors throughout the full clinical trial lifecycle. It gives our teams better connectivity, clearer data, and the ability to make confident decisions faster. For our customers, that means less complexity, greater transparency, and a scalable foundation to support even the most complex clinical programs.”

Leveraging a unified AI-powered ecosystem of the Study , Data , and Patient Experiences, Medidata helps Worldwide streamline workflows from protocol design through study close-out and optimize the complete trial journey. This connected approach, boosted by full AI access through Medidata Plus, offers Worldwide greater data integrity and faster, more confident decision-making, while maximizing platform usage and growing with total autonomy.

"This partnership reflects how modern CROs must operate by leveraging Medidata AI as a foundational force to scale their business," said Anthony Costello, CEO, Medidata. "By embedding Dot, our AI powerhouse, into the very core of their operations, Worldwide is making a deep commitment that positions them far ahead of the traditional market. They are not just following industry trends but are instead defining the new standard for how trials are delivered."

Visit our Medidata Plus and Medidata Experiences pages to learn more. To learn more about Worldwide Clinical Trials, visit here .

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating over 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 38,000 trials and 12 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors , and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a global CRO serving development-driven biopharmaceutical companies, with more than 4,400 professionals operating across more than 70 countries. The company delivers therapeutically dedicated expertise in neuroscience, oncology, rare disease, and internal medicine, with comprehensive support across every development phase – from early-stage and first-in-human studies through Phase III registration trials.

The company's flexible service model – spanning full-service trial management to functional service partnerships through Worldwide Flex – is powered by a people‑first, partnership‑driven outsourcing approach that strengthens collaboration, enhances data transparency, and supports more informed decision‑making. This provides sponsors with tailored, adaptable solutions that keep pace with the evolving demands of clinical research. Learn more at www.worldwide.com.

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