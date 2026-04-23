Moomoo launches API Skills facility, a first in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global trading platform moomoo has launched Moomoo API Skills, the first professional-grade facility offered in the local market by a trading platform, that bridges the gap between personal AI agents and live market execution.

Using the Moomoo API local gateway, investors can connect their preferred third-party AI agents – such as OpenAI Operator, Claude Code, or Cursor – directly to moomoo’s trading infrastructure. Related skills are installed at the same time, enabling AI agents to make full use of the moomoo platform so users can run their own automated investment workflows.

"This facility allows users to harness moomoo’s rich data to power their own personal AI strategies. We provide the professional-grade technology, but the investor remains the driver of every investment decision," says Moomoo Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Michael McCarthy.

Linking their AI agent to Moomoo API, traders can automate complex tasks, including:

customised screening of market data and indicators

drafting orders and estimating values based on predefined strategy logic

backtesting and multi-step strategy validation by accessing historical data.





With Moomoo API acting as a high-performance gateway, users are responsible for selecting, training, and configuring their own AI model to connect with the moomoo platform. This ensures trading strategies remain entirely private and customised to the individual’s specific logic and risk profile.

Designed for those requiring institutional-level precision, the facility currently supports US and Hong Kong stock trading. Despite the automation capabilities, every trading instruction generated by an agent requires manual password-secured authorisation before execution.

Security is managed via moomoo’s proprietary OpenD technology, which creates a secure local vault on the user’s device. This architecture ensures sensitive account data and trading passwords are never exposed to external AI servers.

About moomoo

Stock broking firm Moomoo Australia and New Zealand operates the moomoo trading platform. Moomoo integrates global trading, up-to-date news, real-time market data, and an active trading community. It offers investors access to securities across the Australian, United States and Hong Kong markets. Moomoo Australia and New Zealand is owned by Futu Holdings, a global fintech operation listed on the Nasdaq. It operates in eight world markets.