CSG to Supply Long-Range Artillery Ammunition Worth Almost EUR 250 Million to a European Customer

The global industrial-technology group CSG will carry out another significant project for the supply of large-calibre ammunition. Based on financing provided by a Western European country, it will deliver 155 mm long-range artillery ammunition – used as standard by NATO armies– to a European customer. The value of the project amounts to nearly EUR 250 million (approximately CZK 6 billion). Deliveries are expected to take place over a period of ten months.

This new contract marks another step in CSG’s strategic shift toward long-range large-caliber ammunition and highlights the Group’s strong position not only in Western European markets. CSG continuously responds to market developments and systematically expands its production capacities and technologies to meet growing demand for both standard ammunition types and advanced long-range solutions.

The importance of extended-range artillery ammunition has been increasing significantly in recent years, driven by the evolving nature of modern conflicts and growing requirements from armed forces to engage targets at greater distances while maintaining high accuracy and effectiveness. In this context, CSG expects a continued shift in demand toward long-range ammunition and is already well positioned to address this trend.

“This contract is another confirmation of our strategy in long-range ammunition and clearly demonstrates CSG’s ability to deliver large-scale projects in highly competitive Western European markets. CSG is focused on the future needs of armed forces worldwide and is continuously adapting its production to the growing demand for ammunition with extended range,” said Jan Marinov, CEO of CSG Defence Systems. Due to the sensitive nature of the project, CSG will not disclose further details about the customer or the specific scope of deliveries.

CSG sees the increasing emphasis on the ability to strike targets at greater distances as a key factor shaping the future development of artillery ammunition. Modern conflicts and the requirements of armed forces confirm that extended range is essential for both operational effectiveness and safety.

CSG is among the leading European manufacturers and suppliers of large-caliber ammunition. The current EUR 250 million contract follows several other major agreements the Group has secured in this segment since the beginning of the year, underscoring its ability to respond to growing demand from armed forces. At the same time, it represents another step in executing CSG’s strategy focused on long-range ammunition and further strengthens its position as one of the key players in this segment.

About CSG

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2025, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG.

More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com

Press Service CSG

Andrej Čírtek, spokesman

tel.: +420 602 494 208

E-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz

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