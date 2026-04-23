Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by Euroland Corporate

London, United Kingdom 23 April 2026, 7:30 GMT – Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (“HGO”) today announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by EuroLand Corporate. This initiative reflects HGO’s ambition to strengthen its visibility within the financial community and enhance its profile among investors, both in France and internationally.

This first research report, titled “The harvest begins”, was published by EuroLand Corporate on April 23, 2026. It includes a Buy recommendation and a target price of €50.40 per share.

The release of this research note also comes at a symbolic moment for HGO, as it coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Company’s IPO.

The report is available on Boursorama, as well as on the websites of EuroLand Corporate and HGO.









About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC (“HGO”) is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and the EU. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

Contact

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder & CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director & CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu



