WageSafe Rolls Out Enhanced Compliance Features Covering Underpayments and Overpayments





Photo Courtesy of: WageSafe

SYDNEY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WageSafe Pty Ltd , Australia’s provider of real-time wage compliance solutions, has launched its latest advanced payroll features designed to identify, flag, and resolve both underpayments and overpayments before payroll is finalised. The new capabilities, live on WageSafe’s platform, reinforce the company’s commitment to accurate, efficient, and fully compliant payroll operations for businesses across Australia.

WageSafe’s system connects with business payroll and timekeeping systems, using proprietary algorithms and an expert rules engine to interpret complex Modern Awards and Enterprise Agreements. The enhanced features deliver proactive alerts for underpayments and overpayments, providing real-time dashboards that visually classify compliance risks. High-risk issues are flagged for urgent review, while areas requiring monitoring or leading compliance are clearly indicated, supporting clear oversight by payroll teams and business managers.

“WageSafe was the pioneer in real-time payroll compliance across Australia,” said Mark Jenkins, chief executive officer of WageSafe Pty Ltd. “With this roll-out, businesses can achieve peace of mind by knowing every pay cycle is checked for both shortfalls and excess payments. Our platform eliminates manual guesswork, giving organisations forensic-level accuracy on employee entitlements.”

The new dashboard offers shift-level analysis, allowing users to drill down by department, employee, or pay period. The interface remains intuitive - requiring no specialised compliance or IT expertise - allowing human resources and business leaders to investigate discrepancies efficiently.

Jenkins added, “Accurate payroll is not just about preventing underpayment scandals. Overpayment also introduces risk and cost. Our technology covers both sides, helping companies avoid regulatory penalties and protect the bottom line.”

WageSafe’s updates arrive at a critical time for Australian employers, following new laws passed in 2025 that criminalise wage theft and step up regulatory monitoring. The Fair Work Ombudsman’s recovery of over $500 million in unpaid wages last year underscores the national focus on compliance. WageSafe has now analysed the wages of more than one million Australian employees and processed billions of dollars in payroll for over a thousand client businesses.

The platform’s intelligent analytics, pre-payroll audit validation, and secure reporting meet strict privacy and security standards, supported by regular independent audits. WageSafe continues to strengthen its position through strategic partnerships, including a recent alliance with the Australian Payroll Association to deliver industry-leading compliance education and process improvement.

About WageSafe Pty Ltd

WageSafe Pty Ltd provides Australia’s first and leading real-time wage compliance platform purpose-built for the complexities of the national payroll environment. The technology eliminates payroll risks by delivering instant, accurate checks for every pay run, supporting businesses in staying ahead of regulatory requirements and employer obligations. Founded by veteran compliance experts, WageSafe has processed payroll for over one million employees nationwide.

Contact:

Daniel Schroder

WageSafe Pty Ltd

daniel.schroder@wagesafe.com.au

www.wagesafe.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b432fe2-7aa4-44d4-a488-fcd6f54e9288