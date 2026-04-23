Hinen at SECE 2026: Maximising Battery Value in Australia’s New Rebate Era





NORTH SYDNEY, Australia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinen will be exhibiting at Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026 (SECE 2026), Australia’s flagship renewable energy event led by the Smart Energy Council. The event will take place at ICC Sydney, Australia, on 6–7 May 2026, and you can find us at Booth 61. We will be co-exhibiting with Powow Energy and Sol Distribution, bringing together local expertise and advanced energy storage solutions. We look forward to connecting with installers, distributors, and industry partners on-site.

Aligned with Australia’s New Battery Rebate Policy

Effective 1 May 2026, Australia’s federal battery incentive introduces a tiered rebate structure where subsidy levels decrease as system capacity increases; in simple terms, the first ~14kWh of battery capacity receives the highest level of rebate support, capacity beyond 14kWh remains eligible but at reduced rebate levels, and larger systems therefore receive a lower average subsidy per kWh, making systems around 14kWh the most cost-effective option for homeowners seeking to maximise return on investment.

Hinen’s A Series H10S (A10000S + B14400-H) is strategically positioned at this key threshold, delivering a 14.4kWh high-voltage battery solution that closely aligns with the most favorable rebate range while still allowing future expansion.

At the core of the system is the B14400-H 14.4kWh High-voltage Battery, designed for performance, safety, and long-term reliability:

Flexible installation design with multiple parallel configurations (front-to-back and side-by-side mounting), enabling installers to save space and adapt to narrow garages or utility areas common in Australian homes

Scalable up to 72kWh (5 batteries per inverter), supporting future energy demand growth and EV integration

5-layer advanced safety protection system, including thermal monitoring, intelligent BMS control, DC breaker, Internal aerosol fire extinguisher, and decompression valve for enhanced household safety

IP65-rated durability, ensuring reliable performance in Australia’s variable outdoor environments

Fault isolation technology, ensuring a single battery issue will not affect the overall system operation

Automotive-grade controller and AFE chips, delivering high-precision monitoring and long-term operational stability

Ultra-low standby power consumption, reducing unnecessary energy loss and improving overall system efficiency

Smart energy tracking and OTA upgrades via Hinen App, enabling real-time monitoring and continuous system optimisation

Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions on Display

In addition to the H10S, Hinen will showcase a complete product lineup for residential and light commercial applications:

A Series H5S: 3.6–5kW single-phase all-in-one system for residential use

A Series H25T: 10–25kW three-phase all-in-one system for larger homes and small commercial scenarios

H5000-EU + B5000: Flexible low-voltage solution



About Hinen

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. Its vertically integrated supply chain—from battery cell production to inverter R&D and full system assembly—ensures quality, innovation, and cost efficiency.

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global expertise with strong local support—empowering partners worldwide to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc666acb-3b74-447f-8c24-a804b831e594