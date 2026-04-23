Coal Mining Market Size to Hit USD 977.24 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coal Mining Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Coal Mining Market was valued at USD 780.06 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 977.24 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.34% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Global Electricity Demand and Continued Dependence on Coal-based Power Generation to Boost Market Growth Globally

Due to coal's affordability and dependability in large-scale baseload power generation, rising electricity demand in both industrial and developing economies continues to fuel coal usage. For utilities where renewable technology is either still in its infancy or unable to meet peak demand, coal continues to be the main energy source. Energy needs are further increased by rapid population expansion, industrialization, and urbanization, especially in emerging countries. Furthermore, grid stability is ensured by the steady output that coal-fired power plants provide in contrast to sporadic renewable energy sources. In order to preserve energy security and lessen reliance on foreign fuels, governments in a number of economies continue to encourage the use of coal.

Coal Mining Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 780.06 Million

: 780.06 Million Market Size by 2035 : 977.24 Million

: 977.24 Million CAGR : 2.34% during 2026–2035

: 2.34% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

BHP Group Limited

Rio Tinto Group

Glencore plc

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Coal India Limited

Anglo American plc

Peabody Energy Corporation

Arch Resources Inc.

Teck Resources Limited

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited

Shaanxi Coal Industry Company Limited

China Coal Energy Company Limited

PT Bumi Resources Tbk

PT Bayan Resources Tbk

PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk

Sasol Limited

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

NTPC Limited

Bogatyr Komir

ČEZ Group

Coal Mining Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Thermal Coal, Coking Coal)

• By Method (Surface Mining, Underground Mining, In-situ Gasification)

• By Application (Power Generation, Steel Production, Cement Manufacturing, Industrial Heating, Chemical & Synthetic Fuels, Others)

• By End-User Industry (Utilities (Power Plants), Industrial (Steel, Cement, Manufacturing), Residential & Commercial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Thermal Coal dominated the Coal Mining Market with ~77% share in 2025 due to its extensive use in power generation across developing and industrial economies. Coking Coal segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to rising steel demand driven by infrastructure development, urbanization, and industrial expansion.

By Application

Power Generation dominated the Coal Mining Market with ~67% share in 2025 due to the continued reliance on coal-fired power plants for stable and large-scale electricity production. Steel Production segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing global infrastructure investments and industrial activities requiring high steel output.

By End-User Industry

Utilities (Power Plants) dominated the Coal Mining Market with ~64% share in 2025 due to heavy dependence on coal for large-scale electricity generation. Industrial (Steel, Cement, Manufacturing) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing industrialization and construction activities globally.

By Method

Surface Mining dominated the Coal Mining Market with ~58% share in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to its cost efficiency, higher productivity, and easier accessibility of coal reserves compared to underground methods.

Regional Insights:

Due to the increasing demand for coal from the industrial and power generating sectors in nations, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region dominated the coal mining market in 2025 with the greatest revenue share of almost 56%. Coal utilization is still being driven by increased electricity demand, infrastructural expansion, and rapid urbanization.

Due to its well-established mining infrastructure and steady demand from industrial and power generating applications, North America has a prominent position in the coal mining market. With substantial coal reserves and cutting-edge mining techniques, the U.S. continues to be a major producer. Demand growth is being moderated, though, by the slow shift to greener energy sources.

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Recent Developments:

2025: BHP reported increased steelmaking coal production driven by strong mining rates at Broadmeadow and improved stripping performance, reflecting operational efficiency and resilient global metallurgical coal demand.

BHP reported increased steelmaking coal production driven by strong mining rates at Broadmeadow and improved stripping performance, reflecting operational efficiency and resilient global metallurgical coal demand. 2023: Coal India invested in first-mile connectivity projects to improve coal evacuation efficiency, reducing transportation bottlenecks and strengthening supply reliability for power and industrial sectors.

Exclusive Sections of the Coal Mining Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING TRENDS & MARKET BENCHMARKING ANALYSIS – helps you understand coal pricing dynamics through insights on grade-wise pricing (thermal, coking, anthracite), regional price variations, company-level benchmarking, and contract vs. spot pricing trends.

– helps you understand coal pricing dynamics through insights on grade-wise pricing (thermal, coking, anthracite), regional price variations, company-level benchmarking, and contract vs. spot pricing trends. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you assess policy pressures through environmental regulations, emission norms, mining safety standards, carbon taxation, and government initiatives related to coal usage and phase-out strategies.

– helps you assess policy pressures through environmental regulations, emission norms, mining safety standards, carbon taxation, and government initiatives related to coal usage and phase-out strategies. PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate supply strength through production volumes by mining method, productivity per worker and mine, equipment utilization, downtime trends, and reserve-to-production ratios.

– helps you evaluate supply strength through production volumes by mining method, productivity per worker and mine, equipment utilization, downtime trends, and reserve-to-production ratios. GLOBAL TRADE & SUPPLY CHAIN DYNAMICS ANALYSIS – helps you identify market flows through import-export trends, key trading countries, logistics costs, and overall supply chain efficiency impacting coal availability.

– helps you identify market flows through import-export trends, key trading countries, logistics costs, and overall supply chain efficiency impacting coal availability. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & DIGITAL MINING INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover modernization opportunities through adoption of automation, AI, IoT, remote monitoring, and investments in clean coal technologies and advanced mining equipment.

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