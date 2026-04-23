Zelluna ASA – Annual General Meeting held on April 23, 2026

Oslo, April 23, 2026: Zelluna ASA held its annual general meeting on April 23, 2026. All matters on the agenda were approved.
The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and are also available on the company’s website.
For further information, please see www.zelluna.com or contact:
Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Email: at@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 982 06 826
Namir Hassan, CEO
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Geir Christian Melen, CFO
Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 913 02 965
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