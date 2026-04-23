Antifog Additives Market Outlook 2026–2031: Expected to Exceed USD 651 Mn by 2031, Led by Asia-Pacific Growth and Supported by Rising Vertical Farming Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the global antifog additives market is on a steady growth trajectory, increasing from USD 509.55 million in 2026 to USD 651.74 million by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.06%. Growth is supported by strong demand across Asia-Pacific and the expansion of vertical farming, alongside evolving regulatory alignment in food-contact and agricultural applications.

Stricter standards in regions such as Europe and Japan are increasing demand for high-purity, compliant solutions, while trends including mono-material packaging continue to support demand for high-clarity films. At the same time, competition is increasingly centered on innovation, particularly in bio-based materials and advanced delivery technologies.

Antifog Additives Market Trends and Insights

Rising use of ultra-clear films in indoor farming

Indoor and vertical farming systems depend heavily on light transmission, making moisture control a key factor in crop performance. Advanced antifog films help maintain clarity, improving growing conditions and supporting higher yields. Innovations like infrared and specialty films further extend growing cycles, while emerging technologies such as quantum-dot coatings increase the need for consistent transparency. This creates stronger demand for high-performance antifog solutions.

Growing preference for single-material flexible packaging

Sustainability regulations are pushing the packaging industry toward recyclable, single-material formats, replacing complex multi-layer structures. This shift increases the need for antifog additives that work effectively without affecting recyclability or safety. At the same time, brands are under pressure from environmentally conscious consumers, encouraging the adoption of solutions that balance performance with sustainability.

Stricter requirements in refrigerated supply chains

Enhanced traceability and labeling standards in cold-chain logistics are making visibility and readability more critical than ever. Packaging must remain clear even in humid or chilled conditions to ensure labels and barcodes can be easily read. As a result, antifog additives are becoming essential components in packaging design rather than optional enhancements.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/antifog-additives-market?utm_source=globenwswire

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The anti-fog additives market reflects steady, application-led demand across packaging, automotive, and agriculture, supported by evolving material performance requirements. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent, cross-verified research practices and balanced source triangulation, enabling decision-makers to rely on comparability and clarity beyond many alternative reports.”

Antifog Additives Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Type

Glycerol Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids

Other Types

By Application

Agricultural Films



Packaging Films

Other Applications

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Access Detailed Market Insights with Region-Specific and Japan-Focused Editions: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/antifog-additives-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Antifog Additives Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific remains the dominant market, supported by strong government backing for modern farming practices. Countries like China and India are expanding protected cultivation, which increases the need for high-clarity films with effective antifog properties. At the same time, stricter regulatory systems in Japan are pushing manufacturers toward higher-quality, compliant formulations, raising overall product standards.

In North America, demand is closely tied to food safety and logistics requirements. Strict traceability and labeling rules across cold-chain networks make clear visibility essential, turning antifog solutions into a necessity for maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.

Europe is undergoing regulatory tightening, with evolving chemical safety rules pushing companies to enhance product purity and documentation. While this increases costs in the short term, it favors established players with advanced testing capabilities and strong compliance frameworks.

Antifog Additives Companies

Avient Corporation

Corbion

Croda International PLC

DuPont

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries AG



Guangzhou Cardlo Biotechnology Co., Ltd

High Grade Industries

Kraton Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Palsgaard

PCC Group

Polyfill Technologies LLP

Rapid Masterbatches

Silibase Silicone

Surya Masterbatches

Taprath Elastomers LLP

Tosaf

Ultra-Plas Corporation

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