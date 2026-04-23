Mobile Vikings subscriptions hub powered by the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the leader in subscription bundling, today announced that Mobile Vikings, a leading MVNO in Belgium owned by Proximus Group, is using the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango to power its subscriptions hub. The first subscription now available is a leading streaming service, with additional digital subscriptions planned for launch in 2026.

The hub enables Mobile Vikings customers to discover, activate and manage popular subscription services directly from their customer zone My Viking, alongside their mobile and/or internet at home subscriptions. As Vikings sign up for subscriptions, they will receive monthly discounts on their Mobile Vikings bill for every active subscription. By offering subscription services alongside its mobile and internet at home plans, Mobile Vikings can deepen customer engagement and strengthen loyalty.

Mobile Vikings has built its reputation as a digital trailblazer in the Belgian telecom market, offering flexible, unlimited and speed-focussed mobile and internet at home plans with no rigid long-term contracts. Designed for a younger, digitally savvy audience, the brand focuses on enabling their Vikings to shape their digital life on their own terms. As streaming and digital services have become an essential part of everyday life, the new hub positions Mobile Vikings as a central gateway for managing both connectivity and digital services.

The Bango DVM manages end-to-end subscription bundling, reducing complexity and enabling resellers like telcos, banks, retailers and more to get to market faster. It handles everything from launching and managing offers - including cancellations, upgrades, downgrades and promotional phases - to standardizing the onboarding of new content partners. This allows resellers to quickly add new subscription services expanding choice and continuously enhancing the customer experience.

“Our Vikings are digital natives: they juggle multiple subscriptions every day and know how much of a hassle it can be to keep track. By bringing those subscriptions together in one place through My Viking, with the added bonus of a discount on their bill for every active service, we're taking that complexity off their hands. It's what we do: making our customers' digital life simpler, smarter and more rewarding. The Digital Vending Machine from Bango allows us to deliver on that promise at scale.” David Van Eynde, Managing Director at Mobile Vikings

“Mobile Vikings has a strong focus on younger audiences, who expect subscriptions to feel personal, flexible and relevant. By using the Digital Vending Machine from Bango, Mobile Vikings can bring subscriptions together in a single hub while tailoring their offering for different demographics – driving deeper engagement, stronger loyalty and long-term growth.” Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Mobile Vikings

Mobile Vikings is a Belgian digital-first telecom brand and part of Proximus Group. Known for its straightforward, no-nonsense approach, Mobile Vikings offers flexible mobile and broadband plans without long-term contracts, designed for users who want full control over their digital life. True to its "Play it smart" philosophy, Mobile Vikings rewards savvy customers through loyalty programmes like Viking Deals and Viking Clan, reinforced now with a subscriptions hub that brings subscription services under one and the same roof. With a strong following among younger, digitally engaged audiences, Mobile Vikings continues to expand beyond connectivity into a complete digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mobilevikings.be

Media contact:

Giles Tongue, VP Marketing, Bango

giles@bango.com