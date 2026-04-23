Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Research and Global Long-term Forecast Report 2025-2035 Featuring Mabwell Bioscience, Novartis, Telix Pharmaeuticals, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bone metastasis in solid tumors market is driven by rising incidence of solid tumors and bone metastasis, advances in targeted and immunotherapy treatments, and expanding clinical research and drug approvals. The increasing incidence of solid tumors like breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma is driving the demand for treatments targeting bone metastasis. These cancers are highly prone to metastasize to the bones, leading to a growing patient population that requires effective therapies to manage bone-related complications. For example, breast cancer and prostate cancer are among the most common sources of bone metastasis, with a significant number of advanced-stage patients experiencing complications.



Moreover, new drug developments, especially targeted therapies and immunotherapies, have significantly improved the management of bone metastasis. Drugs like denosumab (Xgeva), a monoclonal antibody that targets RANKL (a protein involved in bone resorption), and bisphosphonates (e.g., zoledronic acid) help prevent bone damage and fractures associated with bone metastasis. These therapies have shown a positive impact in improving patient outcomes, reducing pain, and enhancing bone health.



Also, ongoing clinical trials and research into innovative drugs, including novel bone-targeted therapies and combination treatments, are further driving market growth. For example, Reolysin, an oncolytic virus therapy, is being tested in combination with radiotherapy for bone metastasis in solid tumors, demonstrating significant potential.



Despite advances in targeted therapies, there remains a limited number of FDA-approved drugs specifically designed for bone metastasis treatment. While bisphosphonates and denosumab are commonly used, the lack of comprehensive treatment options limits effective management in certain patient populations, particularly those with advanced or treatment-resistant cancers.



In addition, many drugs used for bone metastasis, such as denosumab, are expensive, posing challenges for patients and healthcare systems. The high cost of these therapies may limit their accessibility, particularly in low-income regions or healthcare systems with limited insurance coverage for cancer treatments. Moreover, bone-targeted therapies and chemotherapy for bone metastasis often come with side effects such as osteonecrosis of the jaw, renal toxicity, and bone pain. Additionally, some therapies may offer only temporary relief, requiring long-term use and regular monitoring, which can affect patient compliance and quality of life.



There is a growing trend towards combination therapies, such as pairing targeted therapies with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy to achieve better outcomes in patients with bone metastasis. For example, bisphosphonates are often used alongside chemotherapy to manage the complications of bone metastasis in breast cancer patients. The combination approach is expected to continue gaining traction to address the limitations of single-drug treatments.



With advancements in genetic testing and molecular profiling, personalized medicine is becoming a key trend in managing bone metastasis. Genetic biomarkers can help identify which patients are more likely to respond to specific therapies, leading to more effective treatment regimens and better outcomes. The use of personalized treatments is expected to grow as a strategy to address the complexity of bone metastasis.



The development of novel therapies targeting bone-resorbing cells (osteoclasts) and improving bone regeneration presents promising opportunities. Companies are exploring next-generation biologics and gene therapies to more effectively target the tumor's effect on bone tissue. Oncolytic viruses and stem cell therapies are also being investigated as potential treatments.



Emerging players are also entering the market with innovative therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with bone metastasis. Companies are increasingly focusing on novel drug development, combination therapies, and personalized treatments to maintain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Trends

1.2 Regulatory Framework

1.3 Epidemiology of Germ Cell Tumor

1.4 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Market Drivers

1.5.3 Market Challenges

1.5.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market, by Region, $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market, by Country

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market, by Country

2.2.2.1.1 Germany

2.2.2.1.2 U.K.

2.2.2.1.3 France

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market, by Country

2.3.2.1.1 Japan



3. Global Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market- Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Target Customers

3.2.1.4 Key Personnel

3.2.1.5 Analyst View

3.2.2 Novartis AG

3.2.3 Telix Pharmaeuticals (QSAM Therapeutics Inc)

3.2.4 Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



4. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo08i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.