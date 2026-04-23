Cancer Biomarkers Market Research Report 2026: Asia Pacific is a High-potential Region Fueled by Increased Healthcare Spending, While Genetic and Epigenetic Segments Drive Innovation

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biomarkers Market - Types, Applications and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cancer Biomarkers is estimated at US$27.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$58 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

Biomarkers help classify cancer, predict clinical outcomes, and guide treatment decisions, while also supporting risk assessment, monitoring how patients respond to therapy, and detecting recurrence at earlier stages. Ideal biomarkers are reliable, cost-effective, detectable early, and reflective of tumor burden, though validation is challenging due to tumor heterogeneity.

Detection relies on technologies such as NGS, PCR/ddPCR, mass spectrometry, immunoassays, cytogenetics, and imaging, supported by bioinformatics. Liquid biopsy methods, using ctDNA, CTCs, and exosomes, are expanding non-invasive testing options. Overall, biomarkers are central to personalized oncology, strengthening early detection, refining treatment decisions, and improving patient management.

The global cancer biomarkers market is expanding rapidly, driven by the escalating global cancer burden, the urgent need for earlier and more accurate diagnosis, and breakthrough advancements in omics technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics. With millions of new cancer cases reported annually, driven by aging populations and unhealthy lifestyle shifts, healthcare systems are prioritizing earlier detection and more accurate molecular profiling. Demand for personalized oncology is accelerating, supported by the increasing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS), real-time PCR, and liquid biopsy platforms capable of analyzing circulating tumor DNA and CTCs.

Precision medicine initiatives such as the NHS Genomic Medicine Service and the U.S. NCI's Early Detection Research Network are expanding biomarker discovery and clinical validation. AI-enabled analytics are enhancing diagnostic accuracy by processing high-dimensional omics and imaging datasets, lowering turnaround times by up to 40% through automated workflows.

The market is further strengthened by the rising adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools, the commercialization of multiplex biomarker panels, and growth in companion diagnostics linked to targeted therapies, such as HER2-directed breast cancer treatments or KRAS-guided colorectal therapy decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holding AG

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2022-2024

2022-2024 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 15+

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Type

Genetic Biomarkers

Epigenetic Biomarkers

Metabolic Biomarkers

Proteomic Biomarkers

Other Types (Including Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Immune Biomarkers, Glycoprotein Biomarkers, and others)

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Cancer Type

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancers (Leukemia, Lymphoma)

Liver Cancer

Other Cancer Types (Including Melanoma, Ovarian, Cervical, Kidney, Bladder, and other cancers)

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Application

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications (Including Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Research & Development, Screening, Monitoring, and others)

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Technology

Omics Technologies

Imaging Technologies

Immunoassay

Cytogenetics

Other Technologies (Including Bioinformatics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), PCR, Mass Spectrometry, and others)





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