Toobit Adds 36% APR on Solana (SOL) to High-Yield Earn Series





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the newest addition to its Earn ecosystem: a limited-time 36% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on Solana (SOL).

This initiative follows the successful rollout of several high-utility Earn products, including recent 28.88% APR offers on Ethereum (ETH) and USDT, as well as the 18.88% APR on Bitcoin (BTC).

Toobit is providing the following subscription window for traders to access this high-yield opportunity:

Asset: Solana (SOL)

Term: 3 days (Fixed)

APR: Up to 36%

Campaign period: April 28, 2026, 10 AM UTC – May 1, 2026, 10 AM UTC

Toobit offers two paths for asset growth: Fixed Earn, which locks assets for a set period to secure a guaranteed interest rate, and Flexible Earn, which allows traders to subscribe or redeem assets at any time without a lock-up period. For this Solana event, the Fixed Earn model ensures that both principal and interest are automatically credited to the trader's Spot Account upon maturity.

Traders can monitor active assets and total earnings in real-time through the Earn account dashboard on the Toobit web or the latest version of the mobile app.

The 2026 digital asset landscape has seen Solana transition into a cornerstone of institutional decentralized finance, with the network recently surpassing $2 billion in tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs). Solana maintains a dominant position as a top-tier cryptocurrency by market capitalization, supported by over $1.5 billion in spot Solana ETF inflows since their launch.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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