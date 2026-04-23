Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Size/Share Worth USD 2684 Million by 2035 at a 10.5% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Predictive Low Glucose Suspend (PLGS) System, Fully Closed Loop (FCL) System, Hybrid Closed Loop (HCL)/Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL) System), By Diabetes Type (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), By Age Group (Pediatric, Geriatric, Adult), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market was valued at approximately USD 989 million in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1,093 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 2,684 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Revenue and Trends

An Automated Insulin Delivery, or AID, system is a cutting-edge technology in diabetes management that regulates the infusion of insulin to persons with diabetes who take insulin without human intervention. It connects 3 vital parts: a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor that constantly checks glucose levels, an insulin pump that gives insulin, and a control algorithm that reads glucose data and changes the insulin dose as needed. With the AID systems maintaining a constant reaction to the glucose fluctuations, it will not be necessary to do the manual insulin adjustments so often; it will be easier to keep the blood glucose within the desired range, and the chances of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia will be reduced. These systems/gadgets are commonly called hybrid or fully closed-loop systems (or "artificial pancreases"), and their ultimate goal is to make diabetes care easier, improve glycemic control, and improve the quality of life for the patient by offering insulin therapy that is more precise, personalized, and responsive.

The automated insulin delivery system market is growing because of new technology in diabetes care, a move toward personalized and automated diabetes management, more awareness and use by patients, better healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement, and a focus on hybrid and fully closed-loop systems.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the market for automated insulin delivery systems?

Technology-wise, the AID system market is claimed mainly to be focused on Hybrid and Fully Closed-Loop (FCL) systems, as they are the most complicated and advanced simultaneously in terms of the evolution of insulin therapy. The systems have no other aim. The systems are also the reason for this automation-based development.

Along the lines of automatic insulin delivery, hybrid closed-loop technology has been marked out as the most common. These automatic systems rely on CGM data to continuously monitor glucose levels and deliver insulin (mostly long-acting and corrective doses) through real-time adjustments. Still, the patients have to perform some tasks, for example, notifying the device of their meal time or the amount of carbs they will consume, so the system can predict the glucose rise after the meal.

The hybrid system's strength lies in its controllability through automation, which enables the user to adjust the level of automation. It achieves almost complete elimination of glycemic fluctuations, reduces the risk of nighttime hypoglycemia to a safe level, and eases the daily management burden all at once. Quick regulatory approval and user-friendliness in clinical practice have been some factors contributing to their current status as the largest revenue-generating segment in the market.

To the contrary, fully closed-loop (FCL) systems have already taken the place of other automated diabetes care solutions and hence are the main topic of current developments and research investments. The main aim of those systems is to operate nearly entirely without any user involvement and to automatically deliver basal as well as bolus insulin while doing so without announcing meals or making manual adjustments. FCL systems are based on intelligent predictive algorithms, AI, and continuous learning models that can forecast glucose fluctuations by considering the current data, historical patterns, physical activity, and body responses. Thus, insulin delivery through fully closed-loop systems is done in such a way as to prevent hypoglycemia and increase time-in-range, while at the same time, daily management of diabetes becomes much easier.

(A free sample of the Automated Insulin Delivery System report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

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The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insight

By Age Group

The geriatric segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. Management of blood sugar levels in elderly patients can be further complicated by the natural aging process, multiple health issues at the same time, and the fact that these patients are more likely to experience fluctuations of blood sugar levels—both high and low. Insulin treatment can be very hard and sometimes life-threatening for older adults due to possible miscalculations in the doses, unnoticed oozing of low blood leading to hospitalization, brain aging, and other serious health issues.

One of the greatest achievements in this field is Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) combined with advanced dosing algorithms, which have been able to decrease the incidence of both hypoglycemia and glycemic variability as the patient’s insulin is continuously modulated or delivered based on real-time glucose data. This feature is an advantage for elderly patients who might find it difficult to undergo regular monitoring of their glucose levels and complicated calculations of their dosages.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automated Insulin Delivery System market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automated Insulin Delivery System market forward?

What are the Automated Insulin Delivery System Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automated Insulin Delivery System Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automated Insulin Delivery System market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The automated insulin delivery system market has been dominated by North America. The growing technical advancement in the area and rising product launches offer a potential opportunity for market growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population drives the market expansion.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the market for automated insulin delivery systems. There is growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, along with increasing investment from international players in the area.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1093 million Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 2684 million Market Size in 2025 USD 989 million CAGR Growth Rate 10.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Diabetes Type, Age Group, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, Medtronic plc, the company that is leading the healthcare technology sector globally, announced that it has submitted 510(k) requests to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain clearance for an interoperable pump. The FDA approval for this pump would render it possible to pair it with a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor employing Abbott’s cutting-edge CGM platform. The submissions included a 510(k) request for the MiniMed™ 780G pump, which was identified as an alternate controller enabled (ACE) insulin pump, and a different 510(k) request for the SmartGuard™ algorithm, which was identified as an interoperable automated glycemic controller (iAGC). (Source: https://news.medtronic.com/2025-04-24-Medtronic-advances-Abbott-CGM-partnership-with-FDA-submission-of-interoperable-insulin-pump)

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List of the prominent players in the Automated Insulin Delivery System Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Beta Bionics Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

Diabeloop SAS

Ypsomed AG

Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

DreaMed Diabetes Ltd.

Sequel Med Tech LLC

Abbott

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Others

The Automated Insulin Delivery System Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Predictive Low Glucose Suspend (PLGS) System

Fully Closed Loop (FCL) System

Hybrid Closed Loop (HCL)/Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL) System

By Diabetes Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By Age Group

Pediatric

Geriatric

Adult

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/automated-insulin-delivery-system-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Research/Analysis Report contains answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automated Insulin Delivery System Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What was the global market status of the automated system for insulin delivery? What was the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of the automated system for insulin delivery market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Automated Insulin Delivery System Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Automated Insulin Delivery System, considering its applications and types?

What are the projections for the global automated insulin delivery system industry, considering capacity, production, and production value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a market chain analysis of the Automated Insulin Delivery System for upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Automated Insulin Delivery System industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Automated Insulin Delivery System Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Automated Insulin Delivery System Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Report

The Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Report gives both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market by looking at economic and non-economic factors.

Automated Insulin Delivery System The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Automated Insulin Delivery System Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Automated Insulin Delivery System market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Automated Insulin Delivery System market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Automated Insulin Delivery System market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automated Insulin Delivery System market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Automated Insulin Delivery System market should consider this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Automated Insulin Delivery System industry.

Managers in the Automated Insulin Delivery System sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Automated Insulin Delivery System market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Automated Insulin Delivery System products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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