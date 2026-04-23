2025 Manufacturing Research Review

Opportunities lie in the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, which are driving efficiency and automation across industries. Demand for smart factories, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and specialized services in contract manufacturing is rising, spurred by sustainability needs and advanced technologies like AI and IIoT.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industry 4.0 technologies market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the need for increased efficiency, flexibility, and automation in manufacturing and industrial processes. This market encompasses a broad range of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and robotics and automation, each playing a crucial role in the digital transformation of industries.

These technologies enable companies to create smart factories, improve supply chain management, and enhance productivity. The manufacturing sector is focused on the adoption of advanced technologies and manufacturing processes, such as robotics, automation, and AI integration. Growing demand for specialized services is a prominent trend in the contract manufacturing business.

The growing awareness of environmental sustainability, use of renewable energy sources, electrification in end-use industries, and focus on energy-efficient equipment are the key factors driving demand for heat pumps in residential and industrial applications. The rapid adoption of IIoT in the manufacturing sector for productivity and efficiency gains, combined with growing demand for automation across industries, is driving the market further.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Foreword

  • Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Gas and Steam Turbine: Global Markets

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary
  • Technological Advances and Applications
  • Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
  • Trends and Developments
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
  • Conclusion
  • Current Market Overview
  • Future Scenarios
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunities
  • Emerging Technologies for Steam Turbines
  • Micro Steam Turbines
  • Global Gas and Steam Turbine Market
  • Key Takeaways
  • Gas Turbines
  • Steam Turbines
  • Global Gas Turbine Market by Technology
  • Key Takeaways
  • Open Cycle
  • Combined Cycle
  • Global Steam Turbine Market by Cycle
  • Key Takeaways
  • Simple Cycle
  • Combined Cycle
  • Cogeneration
  • Global Gas and Steam Turbine Market by Region
  • Key Takeaways
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 3 Global Market for Electric Arc Furnace (MFG094A)

Chapter 4 Global Diesel Generator Market (MFG093A)

Chapter 5 Global Market for Flexible Manufacturing Systems (MFG095A)

Chapter 6 Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Through 2030 (MFG042B)

Chapter 7 Contract Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2030 (MFG062B)

Chapter 8 Heat Pumps: Global Markets to 2030 (MFG090B)

Chapter 9 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets (MFG015J)

Chapter 10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/791jta

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