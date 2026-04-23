Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industry 4.0 technologies market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the need for increased efficiency, flexibility, and automation in manufacturing and industrial processes. This market encompasses a broad range of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and robotics and automation, each playing a crucial role in the digital transformation of industries.

These technologies enable companies to create smart factories, improve supply chain management, and enhance productivity. The manufacturing sector is focused on the adoption of advanced technologies and manufacturing processes, such as robotics, automation, and AI integration. Growing demand for specialized services is a prominent trend in the contract manufacturing business.



The growing awareness of environmental sustainability, use of renewable energy sources, electrification in end-use industries, and focus on energy-efficient equipment are the key factors driving demand for heat pumps in residential and industrial applications. The rapid adoption of IIoT in the manufacturing sector for productivity and efficiency gains, combined with growing demand for automation across industries, is driving the market further.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Gas and Steam Turbine: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview

Future Scenarios

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies for Steam Turbines

Micro Steam Turbines

Global Gas and Steam Turbine Market

Key Takeaways

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Global Gas Turbine Market by Technology

Key Takeaways

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

Global Steam Turbine Market by Cycle

Key Takeaways

Simple Cycle

Combined Cycle

Cogeneration

Global Gas and Steam Turbine Market by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 3 Global Market for Electric Arc Furnace (MFG094A)

Chapter 4 Global Diesel Generator Market (MFG093A)

Chapter 5 Global Market for Flexible Manufacturing Systems (MFG095A)

Chapter 6 Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Through 2030 (MFG042B)

Chapter 7 Contract Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2030 (MFG062B)

Chapter 8 Heat Pumps: Global Markets to 2030 (MFG090B)

Chapter 9 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets (MFG015J)

Chapter 10 Appendix



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