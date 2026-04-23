2025 Diagnostics Market Research Review Report

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Diagnostics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diagnostics industry has grown despite the challenging economic conditions in recent years. The industry draws much attention and scrutiny from the public and government, and is currently undergoing many changes due to increased focus on regulations.
These changes can be seen across many countries. The U.S., the largest diagnostics market, is leading the trend with changes intended to make healthcare more affordable. Opportunities for the diagnostics industry are manifold, with the appearance of new markets located mainly in emerging economies with varying needs.
Increasing healthcare expenditures and the growth of emerging economies have increased the demand for technologically better diagnostic devices, kits, reagents, and other accessories. Additionally, the introduction of more stringent regulations, specifically in the developed markets of the U.S. and Europe, has forced diagnostics manufacturers to launch advanced products that include new materials, a focus on in-depth indications, and the ability to produce additional new data.
Some of the major driving factors in the market are the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advances in diagnostics, increasing investments in AI in the diagnostics market, increased applications in non-oncology areas, and growing adoption of personalized medicine.
Furthermore, technically sophisticated diagnostics are needed for clinical research, as the market is highly competitive, and companies must continuously reinvent their product portfolios to enter new markets and place themselves as key participants in the healthcare system. There is a shift toward a value-based healthcare market where price and purchase decisions are based on outcomes.
This has further led to increased scrutiny of device technology, and consequently, the degree of competition has risen. Some of the major firms in the diagnostics market include Abbott, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN, Danaher Corp., Sysmex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, and others.
The diagnostics industry is a multi-billion-dollar market with an outlook for continued growth in the coming years. Hospital care is growing, and the diagnostics industry is being looked at to provide low-cost technology for home healthcare. Now, the industry seeks healthcare diagnostic devices, kits, and reagents that individuals with unskilled healthcare experience can use. The need for modern technology, equipment, and devices can be leveraged through diagnostic equipment as manufacturers seek to create better-quality healthcare solutions.
The above reasons are compelling enough to analyze and research the diagnostics market, as the market has tremendous growth potential.
Key Market Valuations:
- The global market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics was valued at $315.2 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2025 to 2030.
- The global market for molecular diagnostics was valued at $20.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $42.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030.
- The global market for noninvasive cancer diagnostics was valued at $112.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $165.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Tissue Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview and Definitions
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- In Situ Hybridization
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- General Culture Testing
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Market Restraints
- Market Challenges
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Market Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Breakdown by Segment
- Histopathology Market
- Molecular Pathology Market
- Microbiology Testing Market
- Digital Pathology Market
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Market for Tissue Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market
Chapter 4 Oncology Diagnostics: Global Markets
Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics
Chapter 6 Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics
Chapter 7 Molecular Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets
Chapter 8 In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets
Chapter 9 Global Markets for Allergy Diagnostics and Treatments
Chapter 10 Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets
Chapter 11 Global Markets for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics
Chapter 12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pszr95
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