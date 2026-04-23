Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Next Generation Technologies Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Market Valuations:
- The global market for data center networking technologies was valued at $45.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $103 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2025 through 2030.
- The global market for edge AI was valued at $11.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $56.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2025 through 2030.
- The global market for Wi-Fi 7 was valued at $2.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $22.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.5% from 2025 through 2030.
Report Scope
Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced networking, and next-generation computing architectures are reshaping manufacturing by enabling intelligent, data-driven, and automated operations.
Technologies such as silicon photonics-based interconnects are enhancing data transmission speed, reducing latency, and minimizing power consumption, which is a key aspect for AI-based manufacturing systems. On the other hand, AI-based network orchestration is enhancing real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and network self-healing capabilities. GenAI at the edge is further enhancing the capabilities for real-time data processing at the edge, especially for use cases such as real-time quality inspection, autonomous systems, and edge analytics without the need for cloud infrastructure.
Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) is enabling the deployment of applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, simplifying infrastructure complexity. The use of AI for network optimization, including the latest developments in technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, is helping provide reliable high-density connectivity for machine-to-machine communication. Technologies such as Antenna Information Sensor Units help improve the real-time monitoring and optimization of network infrastructure.
Additionally, technologies related to satellite internet improvement and satellite system miniaturization are helping to improve global connectivity, especially for distributed manufacturing environments. In summary, these technologies are helping to improve the move towards connected, intelligent, and efficient manufacturing systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Data Center Networking Technologies: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies
- Silicon Photonics-Based Interconnects
- Market Breakdown by Data Center Type
- Takeaways
- Colocation Data Centers
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Managed Services Data Centers
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Data Center Network Technology Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030 (IFT149D)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights
- Key Companies Landscape
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Current Market Outlook
- Future Market Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Quantum High-Performance Computing (HPC)
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- Key Takeaways
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Superconducting Qubits
- Trapped Ions
- Quantum Annealing
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Sustainability in Quantum Computing Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Current Status of ESG in the Quantum Computing Market
- ESG Practices in the Quantum Computing Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Global Edge AI Market (IFT310A)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regions
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies
- Generative AI at the Edge
- Market Breakdown, by Offering
- Takeaways
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in Edge AI Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- ESG Risk Ratings for Leaders in the Edge AI Industry
- ESG Practices in the Edge AI Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5 Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook (IFT178B)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Cloud Computing Technology Overview
- Future of the Cloud Computing Industry
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Container as a Service (CaaS)
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Model
- Key Takeaways
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Market Breakdown by Enterprise Size
- Key Takeaways
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Global Trading Card Games Market (IFT318A)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
- Key Takeaways
- Specialty Stores and Hobby Stores
- Mass Market Stores
- Online Stores
- Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Key Takeaways
- Core Cards
- Sleeves
- Deck Boxes
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Wi-Fi 7: Global Markets to 2030 (IFT316A)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- AI in Network Optimization
- Market Breakdown by Offering
- Hardware
- Solutions/Services
- Market Breakdown by Location
- Indoor Location
- Outdoor Location
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Antenna: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors (IFT073G)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future of the Antenna Industry
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Antenna Information Sensor Units
- Market Breakdown, by Type
- Takeaways
- Smart Antenna
- High-Gain Reflector Antenna
- Fractal Antennas
- Patch, Miniature, Embedded and Other Low-power Antennas
- Flat Panel/Short-Range Antennas
- Medium-Gain Antenna
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Takeaways
- The Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 9 Global Satellite Internet Market (IFT309A)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges/Restraints
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Miniaturization of Satellite Technology
- Market Breakdown by Orbit
- LEO
- GEO/MEO
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 10 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rec55c
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