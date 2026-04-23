Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Next Generation Technologies Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Valuations:

The global market for data center networking technologies was valued at $45.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $103 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2025 through 2030.

The global market for edge AI was valued at $11.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $56.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2025 through 2030.

The global market for Wi-Fi 7 was valued at $2.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $22.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.5% from 2025 through 2030.

Report Scope



Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced networking, and next-generation computing architectures are reshaping manufacturing by enabling intelligent, data-driven, and automated operations.

Technologies such as silicon photonics-based interconnects are enhancing data transmission speed, reducing latency, and minimizing power consumption, which is a key aspect for AI-based manufacturing systems. On the other hand, AI-based network orchestration is enhancing real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and network self-healing capabilities. GenAI at the edge is further enhancing the capabilities for real-time data processing at the edge, especially for use cases such as real-time quality inspection, autonomous systems, and edge analytics without the need for cloud infrastructure.



Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) is enabling the deployment of applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, simplifying infrastructure complexity. The use of AI for network optimization, including the latest developments in technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, is helping provide reliable high-density connectivity for machine-to-machine communication. Technologies such as Antenna Information Sensor Units help improve the real-time monitoring and optimization of network infrastructure.

Additionally, technologies related to satellite internet improvement and satellite system miniaturization are helping to improve global connectivity, especially for distributed manufacturing environments. In summary, these technologies are helping to improve the move towards connected, intelligent, and efficient manufacturing systems.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Data Center Networking Technologies: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints/Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies

Silicon Photonics-Based Interconnects

Market Breakdown by Data Center Type

Takeaways

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Managed Services Data Centers

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Data Center Network Technology Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3 Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030 (IFT149D)

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights

Key Companies Landscape

Conclusion

Market Overview

Current Market Outlook

Future Market Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Quantum High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Key Takeaways

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market Breakdown by Technology

Key Takeaways

Superconducting Qubits

Trapped Ions

Quantum Annealing

Others

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Sustainability in Quantum Computing Industry: An ESG Perspective

Current Status of ESG in the Quantum Computing Market

ESG Practices in the Quantum Computing Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Global Edge AI Market (IFT310A)

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regions

Conclusion

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies

Generative AI at the Edge

Market Breakdown, by Offering

Takeaways

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakdown, by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in Edge AI Industry: An ESG Perspective

Overview

ESG Risk Ratings for Leaders in the Edge AI Industry

ESG Practices in the Edge AI Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 5 Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook (IFT178B)

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Cloud Computing Technology Overview

Future of the Cloud Computing Industry

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges and Restraints

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Container as a Service (CaaS)

Market Breakdown by Deployment Model

Key Takeaways

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Breakdown by Enterprise Size

Key Takeaways

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Global Trading Card Games Market (IFT318A)

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies

Augmented Reality (AR)

Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

Key Takeaways

Specialty Stores and Hobby Stores

Mass Market Stores

Online Stores

Market Breakdown by Product Category

Key Takeaways

Core Cards

Sleeves

Deck Boxes

Others

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Wi-Fi 7: Global Markets to 2030 (IFT316A)

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraints/Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

AI in Network Optimization

Market Breakdown by Offering

Hardware

Solutions/Services

Market Breakdown by Location

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Antenna: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors (IFT073G)

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Future of the Antenna Industry

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges and Restraints

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Antenna Information Sensor Units

Market Breakdown, by Type

Takeaways

Smart Antenna

High-Gain Reflector Antenna

Fractal Antennas

Patch, Miniature, Embedded and Other Low-power Antennas

Flat Panel/Short-Range Antennas

Medium-Gain Antenna

Market Breakdown, by Region

Takeaways

The Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 9 Global Satellite Internet Market (IFT309A)

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges/Restraints

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Miniaturization of Satellite Technology

Market Breakdown by Orbit

LEO

GEO/MEO

Market Breakdown by Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 10 Appendix



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