Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The semiconductor industry, as the backbone of modern infrastructure, is expanding worldwide, driven by increased demand for high-performance computing solutions and AI-enabled applications.

This surge is supported by the growing demand for advanced networking and compute-intensive solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT). Advances in chip design, including the development of smaller node sizes such as 2nm and 3nm, are offering new opportunities for next-generation computing and high-performance applications.

As organizations shift toward AI-centric solutions, the demand for semiconductor chips dedicated to AI and ML applications is increasing across industries, including healthcare, automotive, retail, and financial services, as they offer high-performance computing and faster data processing.



Rising geopolitical tensions are increasing the need for resilient, localized supply chains and are driving investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), 5G networks, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and AI chipsets is creating significant business opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers and foundries.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 The Global Market for Thermal Management Technologies

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario of TM Systems

Emerging Technologies

Nanostructured Materials

Smart Fibers and Textiles

Global Thermal Management Technologies Market, by Device

Key Takeaways

Convection Cooling Devices

Conduction Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices

Advanced Cooling Devices

Global Thermal Management Technologies Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Key Takeaways

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the TM Technologies Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3 Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

Emerging Technologies

Graphene-Based TIMs

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Material Type

Key Takeaways

Polymer Composites

Metals

Phase-Change Materials

Global Thermal Interface Materials Markets, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

Key Takeaways

Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the TIMs Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market and Technology Overview

R2R Versus Batch Processes

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Organic Electronics

Global R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Market, by Process Category

Key Takeaways

Subtractive Method

Additive Method

Global R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Market by Deposition Method

Key Takeaways

Thick Film

Thin Film

Global R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Key ESG Issues in the R2R Technologies in the Flexible Devices Industry

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Global Market

Chapter 5 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario for Semiconductor Silicon Wafers

Emerging Technologies

Next-Generation AI and HPC Chips

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market, by Wafer Size

Key Takeaways

300 mm

200-mm

100-mm

Others

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

Key Takeaways

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6 Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends and Technologies

Packaging Innovations Enabling Reliable High-Temperature Semiconductor Operation

Global Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market, by Materials

Key Takeaways

Silicon

III-V materials

Global Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market, by Operating Temperature

Key Takeaways

126C to 250C

Higher than 250C

Global Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Semiconductor Devices for High- Temperature Applications Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key Takeaways

Key ESG Issues in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Chargers: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Future Expectations

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends and Technologies

Multi-Channel NTC Sensor Technology with Real-Time Thermal Monitoring

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Chargers Market, by Device Type

Key Takeaways

Smartphones and Tablets

Laptops

Multi-devices

Others

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Chargers Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the GaN-Powered Chargers Industry: ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies

3D Chip Stacking (3D ICs)

Global Semiconductor Chip Market, by Type

Key Takeaways

Logic ICs

Memory Chips

Analog ICs

Microprocessors

Sensors

Other Types

Global Semiconductor Chips Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

ESG Performance in the Semiconductor Chip Industry

Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Chip Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Chip-on-Board LED: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segment Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of Chip-on-Board LEDs

Emerging Technologies

Flip-Chip COB Designs

Global Chip-on-Board LED Market, by Product Type

Key Takeaways

COB LED Modules

COB LED Arrays

COB LED Components

Global Chip-on-Board LED Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Global Digital Isolators Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview

Future Expectations

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Automotive-driven Innovation

Global Digital Isolators Market, by Technology

Key Takeaways

Capacitive

Magnetic

GMR

Global Digital Isolators Market, by Data Speed

Key Takeaways

11 to 100 Mbps

101 to 150 Mbps

Up to 10 Mbps

Above 150 Mbps

Global Digital Isolators Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Digital Isolators Industry: ESG Perspective

ESG Performance in the Semiconductor Chip Industry

Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Chip Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afqblo

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