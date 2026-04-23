Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The semiconductor industry, as the backbone of modern infrastructure, is expanding worldwide, driven by increased demand for high-performance computing solutions and AI-enabled applications.
This surge is supported by the growing demand for advanced networking and compute-intensive solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT). Advances in chip design, including the development of smaller node sizes such as 2nm and 3nm, are offering new opportunities for next-generation computing and high-performance applications.
As organizations shift toward AI-centric solutions, the demand for semiconductor chips dedicated to AI and ML applications is increasing across industries, including healthcare, automotive, retail, and financial services, as they offer high-performance computing and faster data processing.
Rising geopolitical tensions are increasing the need for resilient, localized supply chains and are driving investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), 5G networks, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and AI chipsets is creating significant business opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers and foundries.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 The Global Market for Thermal Management Technologies
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario of TM Systems
- Emerging Technologies
- Nanostructured Materials
- Smart Fibers and Textiles
- Global Thermal Management Technologies Market, by Device
- Key Takeaways
- Convection Cooling Devices
- Conduction Cooling Devices
- Hybrid Cooling Devices
- Advanced Cooling Devices
- Global Thermal Management Technologies Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the TM Technologies Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- Emerging Technologies
- Graphene-Based TIMs
- Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Material Type
- Key Takeaways
- Polymer Composites
- Metals
- Phase-Change Materials
- Global Thermal Interface Materials Markets, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Overview
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the TIMs Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market and Technology Overview
- R2R Versus Batch Processes
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Organic Electronics
- Global R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Market, by Process Category
- Key Takeaways
- Subtractive Method
- Additive Method
- Global R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Market by Deposition Method
- Key Takeaways
- Thick Film
- Thin Film
- Global R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the R2R Technologies for Flexible Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Key ESG Issues in the R2R Technologies in the Flexible Devices Industry
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Market
Chapter 5 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario for Semiconductor Silicon Wafers
- Emerging Technologies
- Next-Generation AI and HPC Chips
- Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market, by Wafer Size
- Key Takeaways
- 300 mm
- 200-mm
- 100-mm
- Others
- Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6 Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Packaging Innovations Enabling Reliable High-Temperature Semiconductor Operation
- Global Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market, by Materials
- Key Takeaways
- Silicon
- III-V materials
- Global Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market, by Operating Temperature
- Key Takeaways
- 126C to 250C
- Higher than 250C
- Global Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Semiconductor Devices for High- Temperature Applications Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Key ESG Issues in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Chargers: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Multi-Channel NTC Sensor Technology with Real-Time Thermal Monitoring
- Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Chargers Market, by Device Type
- Key Takeaways
- Smartphones and Tablets
- Laptops
- Multi-devices
- Others
- Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Chargers Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the GaN-Powered Chargers Industry: ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies
- 3D Chip Stacking (3D ICs)
- Global Semiconductor Chip Market, by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Logic ICs
- Memory Chips
- Analog ICs
- Microprocessors
- Sensors
- Other Types
- Global Semiconductor Chips Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- ESG Performance in the Semiconductor Chip Industry
- Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Chip Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Chip-on-Board LED: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segment Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario of Chip-on-Board LEDs
- Emerging Technologies
- Flip-Chip COB Designs
- Global Chip-on-Board LED Market, by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- COB LED Modules
- COB LED Arrays
- COB LED Components
- Global Chip-on-Board LED Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Global Digital Isolators Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview
- Future Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Automotive-driven Innovation
- Global Digital Isolators Market, by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Capacitive
- Magnetic
- GMR
- Global Digital Isolators Market, by Data Speed
- Key Takeaways
- 11 to 100 Mbps
- 101 to 150 Mbps
- Up to 10 Mbps
- Above 150 Mbps
- Global Digital Isolators Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Digital Isolators Industry: ESG Perspective
- ESG Performance in the Semiconductor Chip Industry
- Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Chip Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afqblo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.