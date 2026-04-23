2025 Membrane and Filtration Market Research Review Report

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Membrane and Filtration Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Valuations:

The global market for pharmaceutical filtration is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $20.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The global market for smart water management is expected to grow from $23.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $43.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The global market for membrane bioreactors is estimated to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to reach $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The membrane and filtration industry is undergoing rapid change, driven by ongoing technological advances, regulatory shifts, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Developments in filtration and separation technologies are further driving demand for improved water management to ensure product safety, quality, and regulatory compliance, and to produce high-quality treated water. Additionally, integration between renewable energy and water treatment plants creates a dynamic area of opportunities for membrane and filtration technologies.



Among the many markets under membrane and filtration sector, four key markets, such as pharmaceutical filtration, smart water management systems, membrane bioreactors, and water and wastewater treatment technologies, have recorded positive growth. The membrane bioreactors market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by rising water scarcity, water quality issues, declining freshwater resources, and stringent effluent standards. As conventional wastewater treatment methods evolve in terms of sustainability and scalability, companies are focusing on developing advanced membrane designs, system designs, and digital integration for large-scale urban installations.



Companies such as Veolia and Xylem share common business across the membrane and filtration industry. These companies have a strong hold in the water business. At the same time, in the pharmaceutical filtration market, Alfa Laval, Merck, Parker, and Repligen are common companies that operate in the membrane business and have an active presence in the market. The water and wastewater treatment technologies market is capital-intensive. Hence, the top companies in this business have access to greater financial resources and invest significantly in R&D for product innovation.



Technology integration plays a major role in the membrane and filtration business and is reshaping how the separation business is structured across utilities, municipalities, and the commercial and residential sectors. This shift is driven by a combination of technologies, including big data analytics, cloud computing, IoT, and AI, which provide a real-time view of the separation business and enable companies to make faster, data-driven decisions. Smart sensors have recently gained popularity in water infrastructure due to their ability to monitor flow rates, pressure, water quality, and leakage points, providing continuous insights and early warning signs that can reduce water loss.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Pharmaceutical Filtration: Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

What Pharmaceutical Filters Do?

Factors Affecting the Choice of Pharmaceutical Filtrations

Importance of Pharmaceutical Filtrations

Market Dynamics

Key Highlights

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Highlights

New Technologies

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Type

Market Analysis, by Product

Geographic Breakdown

Key Highlights

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Pharmaceutical Filtration Markets: Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Sustainability in Pharmaceutical Filtration: ESG Perspective

ESG Practices

ESG Rankings for Companies

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3 Smart Water Management: Global Markets to 2030

Chapter 4 Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets

Chapter 5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets

Chapter 6 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8udxph

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