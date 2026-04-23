2025 Photonics Research Review with Forecasts to 2029: Focus on Biophotonics, Laser Systems, Components, and Materials, Photonic Integrated Circuits

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Photonics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Valuations:

The global market for biophotonics was valued at $62.6 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $68.4 billion in 2025 to reach $113.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The global market for laser systems, components and materials is expected to grow from $21.0 billion in 2024 to reach $30.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The global market for photonic integrated circuits (PICs) is expected to grow from $13.9 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $24.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 through 2029.

Report Scope



Advanced technologies such as photonic integrated circuits (PICs), laser systems, optical sensing, and LiDAR are presenting targeted business opportunities for industrial companies in the photonics domain. For instance, laser processing is capable of precise component manufacturing for industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing.

High-speed data transmission, especially within data centers and network infrastructure, is enabled by PICs. Although there is gradual growth, photonics functions as an enabling technology alongside digital technologies rather than replacing traditional manufacturing processes. Government-backed initiatives focused on semiconductor and advanced manufacturing ecosystems are indirectly supporting the expansion of photonics capabilities.



At present, photonics equipment manufacturers are focusing on delivering energy-efficient and application-specific solutions, particularly in areas such as optical communication, industrial sensing, and medical imaging. For example, in an industrial setup, optical sensors enable precise measurement of temperature, pressure, and other conditions, which improves efficiency and reduces resource waste.

The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, driven by cloud computing and data-intensive applications, is fueling the need for photonics-based components, such as optical transceivers and laser modules. Photonics remains a niche industry, with growth concentrated in key markets rather than the broader consumer base. To address supply chain reliability in critical components, several countries are investing in domestic capacities, although this has largely focused on semiconductor fabrication, which also feeds into the photonics value chain.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Biophotonics: Technologies and Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies in Biophotonics

Device Miniaturization

Advanced Spectroscopy Techniques

Bio-Inspired Photonics

Market Breakdown by Technique

Key Takeaways

In Vitro

In Vivo

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Environmental, Social, and Governance Perspective

Key Takeaways

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Biophotonics Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3 Global Markets for Laser Systems, Components, and Materials

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview and Future Expectations

Regulatory Landscape

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Laser Industry

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Advances in Telecom Networks and 5G Deployments Worldwide

Investments in the Defense Sector for Advanced Weapons Development

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies in Laser Systems

Ultrafast Lasers

Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography

Integration of AI and Machine Learning with Lasers

Market Breakdown by Type

Key Takeaways

Solid-state Lasers

Semiconductor Lasers

Gas Lasers

Liquid Lasers

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Laser Technology Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environmental Impact/Performance

Social Impact/Performance

Governance Impact/Performance

Case Studies

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Photonic Integrated Circuits: Global Markets with Special Focus on Silicon Photonics

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of PICs by Country

Emerging Technologies

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Market Breakdown by Component

Key Takeaways

Transceivers

Lasers

Modulators

Detectors

MUX/DEMUX

Optical Amplifiers

Others

Market Breakdown by Integration Type

Key Takeaways

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Global PICs Market: An ESG Perspective

Key Takeaways

ESG Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the PICs Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 5 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szoj1j

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