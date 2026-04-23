2025 Protein Synthesis Research Review and Global Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Protein Synthesis Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Market Valuations:
- The global market for enzymes in industrial applications was valued at $7.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $10.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 through 2029.
- The global oligonucleotides market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $9.1 billion in 2025 to reach $15.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2025 to 2030.
- The global market for protein expression was valued at $4.3 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2025 to reach $7.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030.
Report Scope
Protein synthesis is vital for all living organisms, enabling cells to produce the proteins they need to survive and function. It is a basic biological process that builds proteins in cells, which is essential for every cellular function. The key components of protein synthesis are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), ribosomes, and amino acids.
The growing demand for protein therapeutics due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving this market. Advances in cell-free systems and improved expression vectors, which enhance efficiency and productivity, also help to boost the protein synthesis market. The developments toward cell-free systems, high-throughput technologies, and a focus on personalized medicine also act as key factors for the growth of the protein synthesis market. The high production costs and complex techniques also affect this market's growth.
The market includes major companies such as Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Novonesis, DSM- Firmenich, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Cytiva, Illumina Inc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc., Genentech, USA Inc., and Eli Lilly, which mainly focus on protein therapeutics. The companies focusing on protein synthesis research and development include GenScript ProBio, Aldevron, Creative Biogene, and Tierra Biosciences Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Global Markets for Enzymes in Industrial Applications
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Historical Background of Industrial Enzymes
- Enzyme Nomenclature
- Enzyme Classification
- Classification Based on Chemical Reaction Catalysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Advances in Enzyme Engineering
- Artificial Enzymes
- Market Analysis by Type
- Carbohydrase
- Protease
- Polymerase and Nuclease
- Phytase
- Lipase
- Others
- Market Analysis by Source
- Microorganisms
- Plants
- Animals
- Market Analysis by Region
- Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Industrial Enzymes Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Protein Expression: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Protein Expression Workflow
- Choice of Cell Type
- Choice of Plasmid
- Choice of Cell Expression System
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing
- Synthetic Biology
- AI Integration in Protein Expression
- Market Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by System Type
- Key Takeaways
- Prokaryotic Expression Systems
- Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
- Yeast Expression Systems
- Insect Cell Expression Systems
- Cell-Free Expression Systems
- Algal-based Expression Systems
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Reagents
- Expression Vectors
- Competent Cells
- Instruments
- Services
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Protein Expression Market
- Understanding ESG Data
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Oligonucleotides: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Types of Oligonucleotides
- Mechanisms of Action of Oligonucleotides
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Enzymatic Oligonucleotide Synthesis
- Advances in RNAi Delivery Systems
- Circulating miRNA Diagnostics for Noninvasive Health Monitoring
- Market Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- Oligonucleotide Drugs
- Synthesized Oligos
- Equipment and Reagents
- Services
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability An ESG Perspective
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 5 Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Market Insights
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Cell and Gene Therapy Overview
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Investments in CGT Research
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Closed and Automated Systems
- Market Breakdown Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Immunoassays
- Bioreactors
- Leukapheresis
- GMP Antibodies
- Multiplex Immunoassays
- Vectors
- Cell Separation
- Cryopreservation
- Cell Expansion
- Media
- GMP Proteins
- GMP Small Molecules
- CRS Monitoring
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability to ESG Perspective
- Sustainability Trends and Company Initiatives
- Environmental Factors
- Social Factors
- Governance Factors
- Social and Governance Initiatives
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6 Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraint
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Development
- Genomics
- Market Breakdown Analysis
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Services
- Software
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Proteomics
- Genomics
- Imaging
- Bioinformatics
- Metabolomics
- Market for Peptide Synthesis, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Biomarker Market
- ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data
- BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 7 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c12phv
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