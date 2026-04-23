2025 Protein Synthesis Research Review and Global Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Protein Synthesis Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Valuations:

The global market for enzymes in industrial applications was valued at $7.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $10.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 through 2029.

The global oligonucleotides market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $9.1 billion in 2025 to reach $15.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The global market for protein expression was valued at $4.3 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2025 to reach $7.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Report Scope



Protein synthesis is vital for all living organisms, enabling cells to produce the proteins they need to survive and function. It is a basic biological process that builds proteins in cells, which is essential for every cellular function. The key components of protein synthesis are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), ribosomes, and amino acids.



The growing demand for protein therapeutics due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving this market. Advances in cell-free systems and improved expression vectors, which enhance efficiency and productivity, also help to boost the protein synthesis market. The developments toward cell-free systems, high-throughput technologies, and a focus on personalized medicine also act as key factors for the growth of the protein synthesis market. The high production costs and complex techniques also affect this market's growth.



The market includes major companies such as Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Novonesis, DSM- Firmenich, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Cytiva, Illumina Inc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc., Genentech, USA Inc., and Eli Lilly, which mainly focus on protein therapeutics. The companies focusing on protein synthesis research and development include GenScript ProBio, Aldevron, Creative Biogene, and Tierra Biosciences Inc.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Global Markets for Enzymes in Industrial Applications

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Historical Background of Industrial Enzymes

Enzyme Nomenclature

Enzyme Classification

Classification Based on Chemical Reaction Catalysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Advances in Enzyme Engineering

Artificial Enzymes

Market Analysis by Type

Carbohydrase

Protease

Polymerase and Nuclease

Phytase

Lipase

Others

Market Analysis by Source

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Market Analysis by Region

Market Size and Forecast

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Industrial Enzymes Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3 Protein Expression: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Protein Expression Workflow

Choice of Cell Type

Choice of Plasmid

Choice of Cell Expression System

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing

Synthetic Biology

AI Integration in Protein Expression

Market Breakdown

Market Breakdown by System Type

Key Takeaways

Prokaryotic Expression Systems

Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Insect Cell Expression Systems

Cell-Free Expression Systems

Algal-based Expression Systems

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Reagents

Expression Vectors

Competent Cells

Instruments

Services

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Protein Expression Market

Understanding ESG Data

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Oligonucleotides: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Types of Oligonucleotides

Mechanisms of Action of Oligonucleotides

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Enzymatic Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Advances in RNAi Delivery Systems

Circulating miRNA Diagnostics for Noninvasive Health Monitoring

Market Breakdown

Key Takeaways

Oligonucleotide Drugs

Synthesized Oligos

Equipment and Reagents

Services

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability An ESG Perspective

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 5 Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Regional Market Insights

Emerging Technologies

Conclusion

Market Overview

Cell and Gene Therapy Overview

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Investments in CGT Research

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Closed and Automated Systems

Market Breakdown Analysis

Key Takeaways

Immunoassays

Bioreactors

Leukapheresis

GMP Antibodies

Multiplex Immunoassays

Vectors

Cell Separation

Cryopreservation

Cell Expansion

Media

GMP Proteins

GMP Small Molecules

CRS Monitoring

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability to ESG Perspective

Sustainability Trends and Company Initiatives

Environmental Factors

Social Factors

Governance Factors

Social and Governance Initiatives

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6 Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraint

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Development

Genomics

Market Breakdown Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software

Market Analysis by Technology

Proteomics

Genomics

Imaging

Bioinformatics

Metabolomics

Market for Peptide Synthesis, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Biomarker Market

ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data

BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c12phv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.