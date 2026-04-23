2025 Automotive Technology Research Review Report with Global Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Automotive Technology Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Valuations:

The global market for automotive cybersecurity was valued at $3.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $8.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The global market for automotive battery management system was valued at $5.6 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach $13.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The global market for neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) was valued at $4 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $7.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Report Scope



The global automotive industry is experiencing transformation, driven by the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and next-generation connectivity. These technologies are reshaping the automotive value chain, impacting vehicle design, manufacturing processes, safety systems, and overall sustainability initiatives.

With the increase in connected and autonomous vehicles, automotive cybersecurity has become critical, requiring comprehensive security frameworks and real-time threat detection systems. Manufacturers are investing in cybersecurity solutions to protect vehicles against evolving threats and ensure safe, reliable operations. The growing adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating demand for advanced battery management systems that improve efficiency and extend battery life. These systems help optimize energy usage, enhance performance, and ensure reliability in modern electric and hybrid vehicle platforms.



Automotive sensor technologies play a vital role in enabling autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and continuous vehicle monitoring. These sensors support real-time data collection and analysis, improving vehicle safety, navigation accuracy, and overall driving experience. The global neighborhood electric vehicles market is gaining traction as urban areas seek affordable and environmentally friendly transportation alternatives.

he hydrogen truck market is expanding rapidly as industries adopt zero-emission solutions for heavy-duty and long-haul transportation. Hydrogen-powered trucks offer advantages including faster refueling times, longer driving range, and higher payload capacity. These capabilities position hydrogen trucks as a promising solution for sustainable, efficient freight transportation in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Automotive Cybersecurity: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Regulations and Standards

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints/Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Development

Secure OTA Update

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS)

Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, By Offering

Key Takeaways

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, by Vehicle Type

Takeaways

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, by Propulsion Type

Takeaways

Internal Combustion Engines

EVs

Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market: ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Case Studies: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3 Automotive Battery Management System: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Regulations and Standards

Case Studies

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Restraints/Challenges

Opportunities

Current Market Trends

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Multi-model Co-estimation

Cloud-based BMS

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Offering

Takeaways

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Architecture

Takeaways

Wired

Wireless

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Battery Type

Takeaways

Lithium-ion Batteries

NiMH Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Global Automotive BMS Market: ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Automotive BMS Industry

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Successful Implementations of ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Global Markets for Automotive Sensor Technologies

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Drivers

Trends and Future Developments

Analysis by Segment

Regional and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Autonomous Vehicles

Regulatory Landscape

Case Studies

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Current Trends

Future Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Solid-State LiDAR Technology

Nanotechnology in Sensor Materials

Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Vehicle Type

Key Takeaways

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Propulsion Technology

Key Takeaways

ICE Vehicles

Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Automotive Sensor Industry: ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact/Performance

Social Impact/Performance

Governance Impact/Performance

ESG Risk Ratings in the Automotive Sensor Technologies Market

Case Studies

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 5 Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicles Market

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factors

Regulatory Frameworks and Government Initiatives

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges/Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Autonomous Charging

3D EV Printing

V2G EV Charging Stations

Global NEV Market, by Battery Type

Key Takeaways

LIBs

LABs

Global NEV Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Global Market for Hydrogen Trucks

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Technological Developments in Hydrogen Production

Incorporating AI

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Product

Takeaways

Heavy-Duty Trucks

Medium-Duty Trucks

Small-Duty Trucks

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Fuel Cell Technology

Takeaways

PEMFC

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Appendix



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