2025 Automotive Technology Research Review Report with Global Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Automotive Technology Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Market Valuations:
- The global market for automotive cybersecurity was valued at $3.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $8.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030.
- The global market for automotive battery management system was valued at $5.6 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach $13.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030.
- The global market for neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) was valued at $4 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $7.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2025 to 2030.
Report Scope
The global automotive industry is experiencing transformation, driven by the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and next-generation connectivity. These technologies are reshaping the automotive value chain, impacting vehicle design, manufacturing processes, safety systems, and overall sustainability initiatives.
With the increase in connected and autonomous vehicles, automotive cybersecurity has become critical, requiring comprehensive security frameworks and real-time threat detection systems. Manufacturers are investing in cybersecurity solutions to protect vehicles against evolving threats and ensure safe, reliable operations. The growing adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating demand for advanced battery management systems that improve efficiency and extend battery life. These systems help optimize energy usage, enhance performance, and ensure reliability in modern electric and hybrid vehicle platforms.
Automotive sensor technologies play a vital role in enabling autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and continuous vehicle monitoring. These sensors support real-time data collection and analysis, improving vehicle safety, navigation accuracy, and overall driving experience. The global neighborhood electric vehicles market is gaining traction as urban areas seek affordable and environmentally friendly transportation alternatives.
he hydrogen truck market is expanding rapidly as industries adopt zero-emission solutions for heavy-duty and long-haul transportation. Hydrogen-powered trucks offer advantages including faster refueling times, longer driving range, and higher payload capacity. These capabilities position hydrogen trucks as a promising solution for sustainable, efficient freight transportation in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Automotive Cybersecurity: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Regulations and Standards
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Development
- Secure OTA Update
- Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS)
- Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, By Offering
- Key Takeaways
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, by Vehicle Type
- Takeaways
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, by Propulsion Type
- Takeaways
- Internal Combustion Engines
- EVs
- Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity, by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market: ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
- Case Studies: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Automotive Battery Management System: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Regulations and Standards
- Case Studies
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- Current Market Trends
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Multi-model Co-estimation
- Cloud-based BMS
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Offering
- Takeaways
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Architecture
- Takeaways
- Wired
- Wireless
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Battery Type
- Takeaways
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- NiMH Batteries
- Lead-acid Batteries
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Global Automotive BMS Market: ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Automotive BMS Industry
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
- Successful Implementations of ESG
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Automotive Sensor Technologies
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Drivers
- Trends and Future Developments
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Regulatory Landscape
- Case Studies
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Current Trends
- Future Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Solid-State LiDAR Technology
- Nanotechnology in Sensor Materials
- Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Vehicle Type
- Key Takeaways
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Propulsion Technology
- Key Takeaways
- ICE Vehicles
- Alternative Fuel Vehicles
- Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Automotive Sensor Industry: ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact/Performance
- Social Impact/Performance
- Governance Impact/Performance
- ESG Risk Ratings in the Automotive Sensor Technologies Market
- Case Studies
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5 Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicles Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Regulatory Frameworks and Government Initiatives
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges/Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Autonomous Charging
- 3D EV Printing
- V2G EV Charging Stations
- Global NEV Market, by Battery Type
- Key Takeaways
- LIBs
- LABs
- Global NEV Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Global Market for Hydrogen Trucks
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Technological Developments in Hydrogen Production
- Incorporating AI
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Product
- Takeaways
- Heavy-Duty Trucks
- Medium-Duty Trucks
- Small-Duty Trucks
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Fuel Cell Technology
- Takeaways
- PEMFC
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ul0wxq
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