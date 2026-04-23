1600W–5500W: Linklieo’s Ruby Server Power Supplies Cover the Full Spectrum of Data Center Applications

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linklieo, a leading server power supply supplier and manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its 80 PLUS Ruby certified data center power supply portfolio, covering a power range from 1600W to 5500W. This high-efficiency PSU lineup is designed to meet evolving data center requirements with scalable and reliable power delivery.

Designed for modern data centers, Linklieo’s Ruby solutions deliver high efficiency, reliability, and scalability, supporting deployments from edge computing to hyperscale and AI-driven environments. As a Ruby certified power supply platform, it represents the next generation of ultra-high efficiency PSU design, offering custom server power solutions and improving energy efficiency across enterprise servers, cloud infrastructure, storage systems, and GPU server power supply applications.

Linklieo’s Ruby series spans five key power tiers—1600W, 2000W, 3200W, 4500W and 5500W—forming a structured and scalable power solution. All models adopt the CRPS form factor, delivering a standardized, hot-swappable power supply architecture that simplifies maintenance and improves system uptime. This CRPS PSU design ensures compatibility across server platforms and supports redundant power supply configurations for critical deployments.

The compact 73.5mm CRPS (Common Redundant Power Supply) standard, promoted by OCP, ensures hot-swappable integration and stable OCP power supply delivery.

Key features of Linklieo CRPS power supplies include:

Ultra-low no-load power: 3.05W to 8.81W, reaching top-tier benchmarks.

High efficiency at 5% load: 92.12%–92.79%, suitable for dynamic workloads.

Stable power factor: PF exceeds 0.99 at 20% load and approaches 0.999 at full load.

As workloads continue to scale, server power supply efficiency and absolute power density are critical to system performance. From enterprise servers to AI workloads and GPU environments, reliable CRPS power supply design supports stable operation, AI server PSU capabilities, and optimized energy usage.

With a 1600W to 5500W portfolio—including 1600W power supply, 3200W server PSU, and 5500W CRPS power supply options—Linklieo delivers a scalable power solution for next-generation infrastructure and diverse data center deployments.

About Linklieo

Linklieo is a professional server power supply supplier focused on high-efficiency PSU solutions for modern data center environments. The company specializes in CRPS power supplies and high power server PSU platforms, with a product portfolio covering from 550W to 5500W, supporting enterprise servers, cloud infrastructure, storage systems, and AI-driven computing across global data center deployments.

To explore Linklieo’s full Ruby server power supply lineup and deployment solutions, visit: https://linklieo.com/

Media Contact:

Contact Person:Leo Yu

Phone:+86 18681547736

Email:sales@linklieo.com