Plastics Recycling Global Markets Report 2026: Delamination Technology for Multi-Layer Plastics, Food-Grade Recycling, Advanced PET Recycling Process, Closed-Recycling Loop for Multi-Layer Packaging

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for plastics recycling was valued at $47.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $67.6 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides an overview of the global plastics recycling market. The market is segmented based on type, technology, end-use industry, and region. The base year for this analysis is 2024, and market estimates and forecasts are provided from 2025 through 2030. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue ($ million).







Plastic recycling transforms used plastics into new products, benefiting the environment by conserving resources, reducing waste and carbon dioxide emissions, and decreasing the reliance on fossil fuels. It also creates jobs and economic growth, especially in countries with developing waste management systems.

Growing optimism and increasing public awareness are driving a surge in investment in the global plastics recycling market, leading to the development of innovative technologies and a greater adoption of circular economic practices. However, plastic recycling often faces economic challenges, as well as issues with contamination, sorting, and collection.

Polyethylene terephthalate held the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to see strong growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by stricter regulations and global commitments from consumer goods companies, retail brands, and apparel manufacturers. Investments in new plants by leading companies, along with improved large-scale efficiency, are advancing mechanical recycling technology. The packaging industry remains the largest end user of recycled plastic.



Technological Advances and Applications



New technological advances are revolutionizing the plastic recycling industry, leading to increased efficiency, improved material quality, and enhanced circularity. Advanced sorting technologies, such as AI-enabled optical sorters and near-infrared (NIR) systems, enable the more accurate identification and separation of plastic waste streams. Also, chemical recycling technologies, including depolymerization, pyrolysis, and solvent-based processes, have accelerated advances in handling of complex, multilayer, and other plastics that are challenging to recycle through traditional mechanical methods.



Automation, robotics, and data analytics are also being introduced into collection, sorting, and reprocessing operations to improve efficiency, reduce the amount of contaminated recycled products produced, and lower operational costs. In addition, advances in compatibilizers and additives are allowing recycled plastics to have improved performance when utilized in high-value applications, such as packaging, automotive, and consumer products.

Report Highlights

92 data tables and 43 additional tables

Analysis of the global markets for plastic recycling technology

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for global market, along with a market share analysis by resin type, technology, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and future prospects for recycled plastics

Review of the industry supply chain, using the Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE models, to analyze the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors

Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents

An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Veolia, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Amcor plc, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Loop Industries, and revalyu

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Awareness

Technological Advances in Plastic Recycling Processes

Growing Demand from End Use Industries

Market Restraints/Challenges

High Contamination Levels in Collected Plastic Waste

Lack of Adequate Collection and Sorting Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Driving Circular Economy Growth Through Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships

Government Regulations Promoting the Circular Economy and Recycled Content Mandates

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Delamination Technologies for Multi-Layer Plastics

Food-Grade Recycling Technology

Advanced PET Recycling Process

Closed-Recycling Loop for Multi-Layer Packaging

Competitive Intelligence

Plastics Recycling Landscape

Key Companies Positioning

Strategic Initiatives

Company Profiles

Amcor Plc

B & B Plastics Inc.

Custom Polymers

Envision Plastics

Greenotechindia

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Kw Plastics

Loop Industries

Mba Polymers Inc.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Plastic Recycling Inc.

Revalyu

Seraphim Plastics

The Shakti Plastic Industries

Vanden Recycling

Veolia

Market Overview

Definition: Plastics Recycling

Industry Scenario: Plastics Recycling

PESTLE Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Waste Collection and Raw Material Providers

Recycling Processors (Manufacturers)

Distribution and Logistics

End Users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Sustainability in Global Plastics Recycling Market: An ESG Perspective

Overview

ESG Practices in the Plastics Recycling Market

Environmental Exposure

Social Exposure

Governance Exposure

Conclusion

Report Scope



Based on type, the plastics recycling market is segmented into the following:

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

High-density polyethylene (HDPE).

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).

Polypropylene (PP).

Other plastics.

Based on technology, the plastics recycling market is segmented into the following:

Mechanical.

Chemical.

Based on end-use industry, the plastics recycling market is segmented into the following:

Packaging.

Construction.

Transportation.

Textile.

Other end-use industries.

Based on region, the plastics recycling market is segmented into the following:

North America.

Europe.

Asia-Pacific.

South America.

Middle East

Africa.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmf3e2

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