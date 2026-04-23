2025 Fuel Cell and Battery Research Review Report with Global Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Fuel Cell and Battery Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Market Valuations:
- The global market for residential energy storage systems (RESS) is estimated to grow from $8.0 billion in 2025 to reach $17.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% from 2025 to 2030.
- The global market for electric vehicle (EV) battery testing is expected to increase from $4 billion in 2025 to reach $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2025 through 2030.
- The global market for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
Report Scope
The fuel cell industry is experiencing strong demand for clean, sustainable energy solutions across sectors. Advances in technology, supportive government policies, and a global push to reduce carbon emissions are the main drivers of industry growth.
Strong government initiatives - such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and India's National Green Hydrogen Mission - are investing billions of dollars in hydrogen and fuel cell projects. Manufacturing innovation is boosting scalability and lowering system costs, making fuel cell adoption more practical for a wider range of applications. Governments are also tightening emissions standards, creating additional incentives for adoption.
Moreover, the battery market is evolving through organic growth, regulatory changes, and the commercial launch of next-generation technologies. In the battery market, technological developments continue to drive growth. Certain examples of such advances include Form Energy's iron-air systems achieving 100-hour duration, Energy Vault's gravity storage reaching commercial scale, and Highview Power's liquid air systems demonstrating utility-scale viability. These innovations address technical challenges, fueling the market's growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Global Market for Hydrogen Pipeline
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Regulatory Framework for Hydrogen Pipeline Industry
- China
- U.S.
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Pipeline
- New Materials for Hydrogen Storage and Transportation
- Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Type
- Overview
- Key Takeaways
- Onshore
- Offshore
- Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Pressure
- Overview
- Key Takeaways
- < 250 Bar
- Greater than 250 Bar
- Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 3 Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Current Market Overview
- Future Scenario
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments
- The European Union
- The U.S.
- China
- India
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Key Emerging Technologies
- Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs)
- Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs
- Global RESS Market by Battery Type
- Key Takeaways
- Lithium-Ion Battery (LIBs)
- Lead-Acid and Other Batteries
- Global RESS Market by Connectivity Type
- Key Takeaways
- On-Grid
- Off-Grid
- Global RESS Market by Region
- Sustainability in the RESS Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG
Chapter 4 Global EV Battery Testing Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Regulations and Standards
- UN 38.3
- IEC 62133
- IEC 62619
- IEC 60068-2
- CENELEC CLC/TC 21X
- EN 62485
- GB 38031-2020: China
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Current Market Trends
- Emerging Technologies in the EV Battery Testing Market
- Artificial Intelligence
- Advanced Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy
- X-ray Computed Tomography
- Global EV Battery Testing Market by Testing
- Key Takeaways
- Cell Testing
- Module Testing
- Pack Testing
- Global EV Battery Testing Market by Service
- Key Takeaways
- In-house
- Outsource
- Global EV Battery Testing Market by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Electrical
- Mechanical
- Thermal
- Chemical
- Global EV Battery Testing Market by Battery Type
- Key Takeaways
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Nickel-metal Hydride Battery
- Lead-acid Battery
- Global EV Battery Testing Market by Region
- Sustainability in the EV Battery testing Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Global EV Battery Testing Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG in the Global EV Battery Testing Market
Chapter 5 Global Quantum Batteries Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Quantum Batteries Overview
- Regulations and Policies in the Quantum Industry
- The European Union
- The U.S.
- China
- India
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges/Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Emerging Technologies for Quantum Batteries
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Nanotechnology
- Quantum Batteries Market by Technology Type
- Key Takeaways
- Quantum Dot Batteries
- Quantum Polymer Batteries
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G): Global Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies/Applications
- Bidirectional Inverters
- Role of AI and Machine Learning (ML)
- Global V2G Market, by Vehicle Type
- Overview
- Takeaways
- BEVs
- PHEVs
- FCEVs
- Global V2G Market, by Charger Type
- Overview
- Direct Current (DC)
- Alternating Current (AC)
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries: Global Markets
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Current Market Overview
- Future Scenario
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments
- The European Union
- The U.S.
- China
- India
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Key Emerging Technologies
- Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs
- Advanced Electrolytes
- Market Analysis by Battery Type
- Key Takeaways for Battery Type
- Sodium-Ion Battery (SIB)
- Flow Battery
- Solid-State Battery (SSB)
- Others
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways for Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Sustainability in the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Global Fuel Cell Generator Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments
- U.S.
- Germany
- U.K.
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Emerging Technologies and Applications
- New Developments in Fuel Cell Stacks
- Global Fuel Cell Generator Market by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell
- Others
- Global Fuel Cell Generator Market by Stack Size
- Key Takeaways
- Small Scale
- Large Scale
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of World
- Sustainability in the Fuel Cell Generator Market: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Global Fuel Cell Generator Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Global Fuel Cell Stack Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives, by Governments
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- The U.K.
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies/Applications
- Developments in Bipolar Plates
- Developments in Fuel Cell Stacks
- Development of High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Global Market for Fuel Cell Stacks, by Technology
- Takeaways
- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell
- Alkaline Fuel Cells
- Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
- Other Technologies
- Global Market for Fuel Cell Stacks, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Sustainability in the Fuel Cell Stack Market: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Fuel Cell Stack Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Hydrogen Energy Storage Overview
- Regulations and Policies in the Industry
- The Paris Agreement
- European Green Deal
- EU-2021/535: LHSS and CHSS Storage Systems
- ISO 19881:2018
- ISO 12619-1:2014
- EU 79/2009
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Opportunities in the Market
- Key Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Energy Storage
- Use of Nanotechnology in Storage Tanks
- Hybrid Water Electrolyzers
- Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by Storage Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Liquefaction
- Compression
- Material-Based
- Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 11 Global Lithium-ion Battery Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Current Scenario
- Future Scenario
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments
- The European Union
- The U.S.
- China
- India
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Key Emerging Technologies for Lithium-ion Battery
- Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Lithium-ion Battery
- Role of Nanotechnology in Lithium-ion Battery
- Thermal Management Systems (TMS)
- Global Lithium-ion Battery Market by Battery Type
- Key Takeaways for Battery Type
- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
- Lithium Iron Phosphate
- Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
- Others
- Global Lithium-ion Battery Market by Component
- Key Takeaways for Component
- Cathode
- Anodes
- Electrolytes
- Separators
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways for Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the LIB Market: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global LIB Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 12 Global EV Battery Swapping Market
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Current Scenario
- Future Scenario
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments
- The European Union
- U.S.
- China
- India
- Taiwan
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Emerging Technologies for EV Battery Swapping
- Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in EV Battery Swapping
- Role of Nanotechnology in EV Battery Swapping
- Role of Advanced Robotics in EV Battery Swapping
- Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Battery Type
- Key Takeaways
- Lithium-ion
- Lead-acid
- Nickel Metal Hydride
- Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Station Type
- Key Takeaways
- Manual Stations
- Automatic Stations
Chapter 13 Appendix
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