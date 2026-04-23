2025 Fuel Cell and Battery Research Review Report with Global Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Fuel Cell and Battery Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Valuations:

The global market for residential energy storage systems (RESS) is estimated to grow from $8.0 billion in 2025 to reach $17.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The global market for electric vehicle (EV) battery testing is expected to increase from $4 billion in 2025 to reach $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2025 through 2030.

The global market for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

Report Scope



The fuel cell industry is experiencing strong demand for clean, sustainable energy solutions across sectors. Advances in technology, supportive government policies, and a global push to reduce carbon emissions are the main drivers of industry growth.

Strong government initiatives - such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and India's National Green Hydrogen Mission - are investing billions of dollars in hydrogen and fuel cell projects. Manufacturing innovation is boosting scalability and lowering system costs, making fuel cell adoption more practical for a wider range of applications. Governments are also tightening emissions standards, creating additional incentives for adoption.



Moreover, the battery market is evolving through organic growth, regulatory changes, and the commercial launch of next-generation technologies. In the battery market, technological developments continue to drive growth. Certain examples of such advances include Form Energy's iron-air systems achieving 100-hour duration, Energy Vault's gravity storage reaching commercial scale, and Highview Power's liquid air systems demonstrating utility-scale viability. These innovations address technical challenges, fueling the market's growth in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Global Market for Hydrogen Pipeline

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Regulatory Framework for Hydrogen Pipeline Industry

China

U.S.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Pipeline

New Materials for Hydrogen Storage and Transportation

Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Type

Overview

Key Takeaways

Onshore

Offshore

Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Pressure

Overview

Key Takeaways

< 250 Bar

Greater than 250 Bar

Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 3 Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Current Market Overview

Future Scenario

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments

The European Union

The U.S.

China

India

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints/Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Emerging Technologies

Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs)

Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs

Global RESS Market by Battery Type

Key Takeaways

Lithium-Ion Battery (LIBs)

Lead-Acid and Other Batteries

Global RESS Market by Connectivity Type

Key Takeaways

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Global RESS Market by Region

Sustainability in the RESS Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG

Chapter 4 Global EV Battery Testing Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Regulations and Standards

UN 38.3

IEC 62133

IEC 62619

IEC 60068-2

CENELEC CLC/TC 21X

EN 62485

GB 38031-2020: China

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Current Market Trends

Emerging Technologies in the EV Battery Testing Market

Artificial Intelligence

Advanced Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy

X-ray Computed Tomography

Global EV Battery Testing Market by Testing

Key Takeaways

Cell Testing

Module Testing

Pack Testing

Global EV Battery Testing Market by Service

Key Takeaways

In-house

Outsource

Global EV Battery Testing Market by Type

Key Takeaways

Electrical

Mechanical

Thermal

Chemical

Global EV Battery Testing Market by Battery Type

Key Takeaways

Lithium-ion Battery

Nickel-metal Hydride Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Global EV Battery Testing Market by Region

Sustainability in the EV Battery testing Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Global EV Battery Testing Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG in the Global EV Battery Testing Market

Chapter 5 Global Quantum Batteries Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Quantum Batteries Overview

Regulations and Policies in the Quantum Industry

The European Union

The U.S.

China

India

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges/Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Emerging Technologies for Quantum Batteries

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Nanotechnology

Quantum Batteries Market by Technology Type

Key Takeaways

Quantum Dot Batteries

Quantum Polymer Batteries

Others

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G): Global Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies/Applications

Bidirectional Inverters

Role of AI and Machine Learning (ML)

Global V2G Market, by Vehicle Type

Overview

Takeaways

BEVs

PHEVs

FCEVs

Global V2G Market, by Charger Type

Overview

Direct Current (DC)

Alternating Current (AC)

Market Breakdown, by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries: Global Markets

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Current Market Overview

Future Scenario

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments

The European Union

The U.S.

China

India

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints/Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Emerging Technologies

Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs

Advanced Electrolytes

Market Analysis by Battery Type

Key Takeaways for Battery Type

Sodium-Ion Battery (SIB)

Flow Battery

Solid-State Battery (SSB)

Others

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways for Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Sustainability in the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Global Fuel Cell Generator Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments

U.S.

Germany

U.K.

China

Japan

South Korea

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Emerging Technologies and Applications

New Developments in Fuel Cell Stacks

Global Fuel Cell Generator Market by Technology

Key Takeaways

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Others

Global Fuel Cell Generator Market by Stack Size

Key Takeaways

Small Scale

Large Scale

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of World

Sustainability in the Fuel Cell Generator Market: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Global Fuel Cell Generator Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Global Fuel Cell Stack Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives, by Governments

The U.S.

Canada

Germany

The U.K.

China

Japan

South Korea

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies/Applications

Developments in Bipolar Plates

Developments in Fuel Cell Stacks

Development of High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

Global Market for Fuel Cell Stacks, by Technology

Takeaways

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Other Technologies

Global Market for Fuel Cell Stacks, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Sustainability in the Fuel Cell Stack Market: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Fuel Cell Stack Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Hydrogen Energy Storage Overview

Regulations and Policies in the Industry

The Paris Agreement

European Green Deal

EU-2021/535: LHSS and CHSS Storage Systems

ISO 19881:2018

ISO 12619-1:2014

EU 79/2009

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges and Restraints

Opportunities in the Market

Key Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Energy Storage

Use of Nanotechnology in Storage Tanks

Hybrid Water Electrolyzers

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by Storage Technology

Key Takeaways

Liquefaction

Compression

Material-Based

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 11 Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Current Scenario

Future Scenario

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments

The European Union

The U.S.

China

India

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints/Challenges

Market Opportunities

Key Emerging Technologies for Lithium-ion Battery

Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Lithium-ion Battery

Role of Nanotechnology in Lithium-ion Battery

Thermal Management Systems (TMS)

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market by Battery Type

Key Takeaways for Battery Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Others

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market by Component

Key Takeaways for Component

Cathode

Anodes

Electrolytes

Separators

Others

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways for Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the LIB Market: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global LIB Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Global EV Battery Swapping Market

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Current Scenario

Future Scenario

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments

The European Union

U.S.

China

India

Taiwan

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Emerging Technologies for EV Battery Swapping

Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in EV Battery Swapping

Role of Nanotechnology in EV Battery Swapping

Role of Advanced Robotics in EV Battery Swapping

Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Battery Type

Key Takeaways

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel Metal Hydride

Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Station Type

Key Takeaways

Manual Stations

Automatic Stations

Chapter 13 Appendix



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