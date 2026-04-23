Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Global Market Analysis Report 2026: Focus on Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson's Disease - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.6%.
CNS biomarkers are transforming drug development through high-level technologies in machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analytics. These support every part of the R&D process, from the identification of patients and protocol design to site selection and real-time trial monitoring. CNS biomarkers reduce operational inefficiencies by facilitating faster data-driven decisions, minimizing human error and shortening development timelines, which are all crucial in accelerating the development of cost-effective oncology therapies.
AI-powered electronic health records (EHR) and genomic and wearable device output analysis could lead to better stratification of patients, better prognosis and improved medication strategies. This approach is necessary for oncology due to the heterogeneity of lesions and the specificity of treatments.
Report Scope
The report examines and segments the global central nervous system (CNS) biomarkers market by disease, application, technology and biomarker type. It also provides insights into emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The report focuses on Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's disease and others. By application, it examines drug discovery and development, clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine. By technology, proteomics, molecular imaging and genomics are reviewed. Finally, biomarker types such as amyloid-beta, tau protein and others are considered.
The report also provides an inclusive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates the impact of AI adoption on the CNS biomarkers industry and market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting innovations in product and performance enhancements. The study concludes with an analysis of major market participants and their offerings.
Global revenue ($ million) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030 are also part of the report.
Report Highlights
- 141 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for central nervous system (CNS) biomarkers
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro-environmental factors prevailing in the market
- Explanation of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Discussion of CNS disease segments, prevalence and gaps in treatment for Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, etc.
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the practices of leading companies
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Profiles of the leading global companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Abbott and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- C2N Diagnostics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fujirebio
- Labcorp
- Lilly Usa LLC.
- Merck KGaA
- Quanterix
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Revvity
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|172
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Outlook
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market
- Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War
- Global Economic Stability and Supply Chains
- Public and Private R&D Investment
- Healthcare Expenditure and Economic Growth
- Aging Population and Disease Burden
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High
- Potential for New Entrants: Moderate to Low
- Threat of Substitute: Moderate
- Competition in the Industry: High
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
- Advances in Diagnostic Technologies and Research
- Focus on Early Detection and Personalized Medicine
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Assays
- Regulatory and Validation Challenges
- Limited Awareness and Adoption Among Healthcare Providers
- Market Opportunities
- Growth in Neurodegenerative Disease Research
- Expansion of Early Diagnosis and Screening Programs
- Integration with Personalized Medicine
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- Europe
- India
- Australia
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Multiplexed Immunoassays
- Single-Cell RNA Sequencing
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Leading Jurisdiction
- Patents by Applicants
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Disease
- Key Takeaways
- Alzheimer's Disease
- MS, ALS and FTD
- Parkinson's Disease
- Others
- Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Personalized Medicine
- Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Proteomics
- Molecular Imaging
- Genomics
- Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Biomarker Type
- Key Takeaways
- Amyloid-Beta
- Tau Protein
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the CNS Biomarkers Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Initiatives in the CNS Biomarkers Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrpoq4
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