Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Global Market Analysis Report 2026: Focus on Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson's Disease - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.6%.







CNS biomarkers are transforming drug development through high-level technologies in machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analytics. These support every part of the R&D process, from the identification of patients and protocol design to site selection and real-time trial monitoring. CNS biomarkers reduce operational inefficiencies by facilitating faster data-driven decisions, minimizing human error and shortening development timelines, which are all crucial in accelerating the development of cost-effective oncology therapies.



AI-powered electronic health records (EHR) and genomic and wearable device output analysis could lead to better stratification of patients, better prognosis and improved medication strategies. This approach is necessary for oncology due to the heterogeneity of lesions and the specificity of treatments.



Report Scope



The report examines and segments the global central nervous system (CNS) biomarkers market by disease, application, technology and biomarker type. It also provides insights into emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The report focuses on Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's disease and others. By application, it examines drug discovery and development, clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine. By technology, proteomics, molecular imaging and genomics are reviewed. Finally, biomarker types such as amyloid-beta, tau protein and others are considered.



The report also provides an inclusive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates the impact of AI adoption on the CNS biomarkers industry and market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting innovations in product and performance enhancements. The study concludes with an analysis of major market participants and their offerings.



Global revenue ($ million) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030 are also part of the report.



Report Highlights

141 data tables and 44 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for central nervous system (CNS) biomarkers

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro-environmental factors prevailing in the market

Explanation of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Discussion of CNS disease segments, prevalence and gaps in treatment for Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, etc.

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the practices of leading companies

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Profiles of the leading global companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Abbott and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Company Profiles

Abbott

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

C2N Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujirebio

Labcorp

Lilly Usa LLC.

Merck KGaA

Quanterix

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Revvity

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Outlook

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War

Global Economic Stability and Supply Chains

Public and Private R&D Investment

Healthcare Expenditure and Economic Growth

Aging Population and Disease Burden

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

Potential for New Entrants: Moderate to Low

Threat of Substitute: Moderate

Competition in the Industry: High

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Advances in Diagnostic Technologies and Research

Focus on Early Detection and Personalized Medicine

Market Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Assays

Regulatory and Validation Challenges

Limited Awareness and Adoption Among Healthcare Providers

Market Opportunities

Growth in Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Expansion of Early Diagnosis and Screening Programs

Integration with Personalized Medicine

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework

U.S.

Europe

India

Australia

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry

Next-Generation Sequencing

Multiplexed Immunoassays

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Patents by Year

Patents by Leading Jurisdiction

Patents by Applicants

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Disease

Key Takeaways

Alzheimer's Disease

MS, ALS and FTD

Parkinson's Disease

Others

Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Application

Key Takeaways

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Technology

Key Takeaways

Proteomics

Molecular Imaging

Genomics

Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Biomarker Type

Key Takeaways

Amyloid-Beta

Tau Protein

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Global CNS Biomarkers Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the CNS Biomarkers Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability Trends and Initiatives in the CNS Biomarkers Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrpoq4

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