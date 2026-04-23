2025 Chemical Industry Research Review Report with Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Chemical Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemical industry is constantly evolving. It forms the basis of modern manufacturing and supplies essential materials that drive innovation across sectors such as transportation, electronics, energy, healthcare, and consumer goods. The rising emphasis on sustainability, the circular economy, and improved performance is boosting the demand for various specialty chemicals. The use of AI and automation is enhancing production efficiency and improving supply chain resilience.



Key Market Valuations:

The global market for specialty water treatment chemicals is estimated to grow from $42.4 billion in 2025 to reach $57.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 through 2030.

The global market for elastomers was valued at $112.7 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $120.4 billion in 2025 to reach $177.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The global market for high-purity solvents is estimated to grow from $32.7 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach $45 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 through 2030.

Several segments within the chemical industry are expected to grow. These include specialty water treatment chemicals, elastomers, high-purity solvents, refrigerants, flame-retardant chemicals, high-purity quartz, engineered wood adhesives, acrylic coatings, polymers for electric vehicles (EVs), polyester resins, and chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries.



The chemical market for cosmetics and toiletries is expanding, driven by rising consumer demand for safer, more sustainable formulations. This market includes various chemicals such as surfactants, emollients, and preservatives. The increasing need for bio-based, non-toxic, and dermatologically safe chemical formulations is driving growth in this segment.



The demand for water treatment chemicals is rising due to growing concerns about industrial wastewater management, water scarcity, and environmental regulations related to wastewater generation and treatment. Water treatment chemicals are used across sectors such as wastewater treatment, power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Water reuse and zero discharge systems are also contributing to market growth, especially in regions that experience water shortages.



Elastomers are used in many applications across the automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. Their flexibility, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals make them crucial for tires, seals, gaskets, and medical devices. As the automotive industry transitions to electric mobility, the demand for high-performance elastomers in EV components, such as battery seals and thermal management systems, is rising sharply.



High-purity solvents are increasingly used across industries such as the pharmaceutical, electronics, and specialty chemicals sectors. As the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries expand globally, particularly in Asia-Pacific, demand for ultra-high-purity solvents is bound to increase. The refrigerants market has undergone a major shift in recent years, driven by the need to phase out hydrofluorocarbons. This transition favors hydrofluoroolefins and natural refrigerants such as CO2 and ammonia, which have low global warming potentials (GWPs).



High-purity quartz is an essential component in high-tech products, especially in the semiconductor and solar industries. The excellent thermal properties of high-purity quartz make it an essential component in the production of silicon wafers and other electronic components. Flame-retardant chemicals are gaining importance in the market as a means of improving fire safety across a range of industries, including construction, electronics, textiles, and transportation. There has been a major increase in demand for flame-retardant chemicals to meet fire safety regulations and protect the environment.



Acrylic coatings offer excellent weather resistance, durability, and appearance. They are commonly used in construction, automotive, and industrial applications. Waterborne acrylic coatings have gained popularity in recent years due to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and compliance with environmental regulations. Adhesives for engineered wood products are gaining popularity as green building materials become more prevalent. These adhesives are used in products such as plywood, particleboard, and cross-laminated timber.



Polyester resins are used across industries, including construction, marine, automotive, and packaging. These materials are cost-effective, have good mechanical properties, and can be used for various applications such as composites and fiber-reinforced plastics. Polymers for electric vehicles are emerging as automakers increasingly use lightweight materials to boost vehicle energy efficiency and driving range. These polymers are used in battery enclosures, interior parts, thermal insulation, and electrical systems.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Global Markets for Chemicals for Cosmetics

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Opportunity

Market Challenge

Regulatory Landscape

Regulations on Personal Care Ingredients by Country/Region

Emerging Technologies

Technological Advances and Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Function

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape

Market Competitiveness

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 3 Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Benefits of Specialty Chemicals in Water Treatment

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Challenge

Opportunity

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Green Chemistry and Sustainability

Advanced Techniques in Chemical Dosing

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Source

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 4 Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Importance of Elastomers

Market Dynamics

Driver

Restraint

Opportunity

Challenge

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technology

Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Elastomers Markets

Manufacturers

Sales

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Process

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 5 High-Purity Solvents: Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Supply Chain Analysis

Import-Export Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraint

Market Challenge

Market Opportunity

Regulatory Landscape

Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Category

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 6 Refrigerants: Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Classification of Refrigerants

Types of Refrigerants

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraint

Market Challenge

Market Opportunity

Regulatory Landscape

Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis, by Type

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Expansions, Partnerships and Product Developments

Chapter 7 Global High-Purity Quartz Market

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

High-Purity Quartz vs. Quartz

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraint

Market Challenge

Market Opportunity

Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Form

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Chapter 8 Flame Retardant Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Importance of Flame Retardant Chemicals

Tariff War Impact on the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Market Dynamics

Driver

Restraint

Opportunity

Challenge

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technology

Supply Chain Analysis

Manufacturers

Sales

Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

South America

Competitive Intelligence

Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets: Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Importance of Acrylic Coatings

Market Dynamics

Driver

Restraint

Opportunity

Challenge

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technology

Supply Chain Analysis of Global Acrylic Coatings Markets

Manufacturer

Sales

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Acrylic Coatings Markets: Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 10 Global Engineered Wood Adhesives Market

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Definition

Industry Scenario

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenge

Market Opportunity

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Material and Technological Trends

Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Technology

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Scenario

Market Share Analysis

M&A Analysis

Chapter 11 Polyester Resin: Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraint

Market Opportunity

Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Form

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Chapter 12 Polymers for Electric Vehicle: Global Markets

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Definition

Market Background

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenge

Market Opportunity

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Technological Advances

Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis, by Application

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Scenario

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 13 Appendix



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