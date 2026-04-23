2025 Chemical Industry Research Review Report with Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Chemical Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chemical industry is constantly evolving. It forms the basis of modern manufacturing and supplies essential materials that drive innovation across sectors such as transportation, electronics, energy, healthcare, and consumer goods. The rising emphasis on sustainability, the circular economy, and improved performance is boosting the demand for various specialty chemicals. The use of AI and automation is enhancing production efficiency and improving supply chain resilience.
Key Market Valuations:
- The global market for specialty water treatment chemicals is estimated to grow from $42.4 billion in 2025 to reach $57.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 through 2030.
- The global market for elastomers was valued at $112.7 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $120.4 billion in 2025 to reach $177.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030.
- The global market for high-purity solvents is estimated to grow from $32.7 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach $45 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 through 2030.
Several segments within the chemical industry are expected to grow. These include specialty water treatment chemicals, elastomers, high-purity solvents, refrigerants, flame-retardant chemicals, high-purity quartz, engineered wood adhesives, acrylic coatings, polymers for electric vehicles (EVs), polyester resins, and chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries.
The chemical market for cosmetics and toiletries is expanding, driven by rising consumer demand for safer, more sustainable formulations. This market includes various chemicals such as surfactants, emollients, and preservatives. The increasing need for bio-based, non-toxic, and dermatologically safe chemical formulations is driving growth in this segment.
The demand for water treatment chemicals is rising due to growing concerns about industrial wastewater management, water scarcity, and environmental regulations related to wastewater generation and treatment. Water treatment chemicals are used across sectors such as wastewater treatment, power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Water reuse and zero discharge systems are also contributing to market growth, especially in regions that experience water shortages.
Elastomers are used in many applications across the automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. Their flexibility, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals make them crucial for tires, seals, gaskets, and medical devices. As the automotive industry transitions to electric mobility, the demand for high-performance elastomers in EV components, such as battery seals and thermal management systems, is rising sharply.
High-purity solvents are increasingly used across industries such as the pharmaceutical, electronics, and specialty chemicals sectors. As the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries expand globally, particularly in Asia-Pacific, demand for ultra-high-purity solvents is bound to increase. The refrigerants market has undergone a major shift in recent years, driven by the need to phase out hydrofluorocarbons. This transition favors hydrofluoroolefins and natural refrigerants such as CO2 and ammonia, which have low global warming potentials (GWPs).
High-purity quartz is an essential component in high-tech products, especially in the semiconductor and solar industries. The excellent thermal properties of high-purity quartz make it an essential component in the production of silicon wafers and other electronic components. Flame-retardant chemicals are gaining importance in the market as a means of improving fire safety across a range of industries, including construction, electronics, textiles, and transportation. There has been a major increase in demand for flame-retardant chemicals to meet fire safety regulations and protect the environment.
Acrylic coatings offer excellent weather resistance, durability, and appearance. They are commonly used in construction, automotive, and industrial applications. Waterborne acrylic coatings have gained popularity in recent years due to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and compliance with environmental regulations. Adhesives for engineered wood products are gaining popularity as green building materials become more prevalent. These adhesives are used in products such as plywood, particleboard, and cross-laminated timber.
Polyester resins are used across industries, including construction, marine, automotive, and packaging. These materials are cost-effective, have good mechanical properties, and can be used for various applications such as composites and fiber-reinforced plastics. Polymers for electric vehicles are emerging as automakers increasingly use lightweight materials to boost vehicle energy efficiency and driving range. These polymers are used in battery enclosures, interior parts, thermal insulation, and electrical systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Global Markets for Chemicals for Cosmetics
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Opportunity
- Market Challenge
- Regulatory Landscape
- Regulations on Personal Care Ingredients by Country/Region
- Emerging Technologies
- Technological Advances and Trends
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Function
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Competitiveness
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 3 Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Benefits of Specialty Chemicals in Water Treatment
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Challenge
- Opportunity
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Green Chemistry and Sustainability
- Advanced Techniques in Chemical Dosing
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Source
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 4 Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Importance of Elastomers
- Market Dynamics
- Driver
- Restraint
- Opportunity
- Challenge
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technology
- Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Elastomers Markets
- Manufacturers
- Sales
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Process
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 5 High-Purity Solvents: Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Import-Export Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraint
- Market Challenge
- Market Opportunity
- Regulatory Landscape
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Category
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 6 Refrigerants: Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Classification of Refrigerants
- Types of Refrigerants
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraint
- Market Challenge
- Market Opportunity
- Regulatory Landscape
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Type
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Expansions, Partnerships and Product Developments
Chapter 7 Global High-Purity Quartz Market
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Definition
- High-Purity Quartz vs. Quartz
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraint
- Market Challenge
- Market Opportunity
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Form
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
Chapter 8 Flame Retardant Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Importance of Flame Retardant Chemicals
- Tariff War Impact on the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
- Market Dynamics
- Driver
- Restraint
- Opportunity
- Challenge
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technology
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Manufacturers
- Sales
- Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- South America
- Competitive Intelligence
- Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets: Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Importance of Acrylic Coatings
- Market Dynamics
- Driver
- Restraint
- Opportunity
- Challenge
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technology
- Supply Chain Analysis of Global Acrylic Coatings Markets
- Manufacturer
- Sales
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Acrylic Coatings Markets: Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 10 Global Engineered Wood Adhesives Market
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Scenario
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
- Market Opportunity
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Material and Technological Trends
- Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Scenario
- Market Share Analysis
- M&A Analysis
Chapter 11 Polyester Resin: Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraint
- Market Opportunity
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Form
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Analysis
Chapter 12 Polymers for Electric Vehicle: Global Markets
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Definition
- Market Background
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
- Market Opportunity
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Technological Advances
- Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Application
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Scenario
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7rha9
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