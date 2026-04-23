Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare Global Market Analysis and Technology Research Report 2026-2030, Profiles of Leading Players - Baxter, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, ResMed, Sunrise Medical

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare Market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from USD 46.2 billion in 2025 to USD 64.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Driven by an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, this market is witnessing expanding demand for innovative healthcare solutions.
The report provides an extensive overview of the global market for technologies in long-term care (LTC) and home healthcare, analyzing current industry trends. Using 2024 as its base year, it offers figures and insights into the market size, with estimates for 2025 and predictions extending to 2030. The market is divided by type into three key segments: assistive and independent living, rehabilitation and therapeutic, along with remote care and monitoring. Furthermore, it segments by end users into facility-based care, home healthcare, and community-based care.
The geographic scope of this study spans key regions, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia), the Middle East and Africa, as well as South America. The report places particular emphasis on major countries within these areas, providing insights into regional market dynamics.
Rising trends and challenges impacting the market and vendor landscape are meticulously analyzed. This involves evaluating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, alongside technological innovations transforming the sector. The competitive landscape section highlights major players in the global long-term care and home healthcare markets. Detailed company profiles offer insights into their operations, with financials, product offerings, and recent developments being scrutinized.
Main features of the report include:
- 31 data tables and 76 additional tables for comprehensive data analysis.
- Historical revenue data from 2022-2024, with estimates for 2025 and CAGR projections up to 2030.
- Market share analysis categorized by type, end-user, and region.
- Data on market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, and macroeconomic factors impacting the market.
- Insights from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses.
- Patent review with key granted and published patents.
- An evaluation of the industry's structure, market shares, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activities, and venture funding trends.
- A look into sustainability trends and ESG practices of leading companies, emphasizing consumer attitudes and ESG performance analysis.
- Profiles of leading companies such as Baxter, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, and Sunrise Medical.
Full List of Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Baxter
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health
- Dexcom Inc.
- Embecta Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Omron Corp.
- Resmed
- Sunrise Medical
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$46.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$64.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Technological Advances
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Technology Background
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Healthcare Spending
- Technological Advances in Long-Term Care
- Government Policies
- U.S. Tariff Scenario
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population, Coupled with Increasing Adoption of Long-Term Care
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Disabilities
- Advances in Remote Patient Monitoring and IoT Integration
- Market Restraints
- Cost and Affordability
- Reimbursement Gaps in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Telehealth Services
- Market Opportunities
- Expanding Use of AI and Predictive Analytics
- Market Challenges
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns
- Fragmented Care Systems
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Frameworks
- U.S.
- Europe
- Other Regions
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Smart Devices
- Robotics
- Virtual Reality
- Artificial Intelligence
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Top Owner
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Assistive and Independent Living
- Rehabilitation and Therapeutic
- Remote Care and Monitoring
- Market Analysis by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Facility-Based Care
- Home Healthcare
- Community-Based Care
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies in the Global Market for Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare
- Key Developments and Strategies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in Market for Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd22mb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment