Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare Global Market Analysis and Technology Research Report 2026-2030, Profiles of Leading Players - Baxter, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, ResMed, Sunrise Medical

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare Market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from USD 46.2 billion in 2025 to USD 64.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Driven by an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, this market is witnessing expanding demand for innovative healthcare solutions.

The report provides an extensive overview of the global market for technologies in long-term care (LTC) and home healthcare, analyzing current industry trends. Using 2024 as its base year, it offers figures and insights into the market size, with estimates for 2025 and predictions extending to 2030. The market is divided by type into three key segments: assistive and independent living, rehabilitation and therapeutic, along with remote care and monitoring. Furthermore, it segments by end users into facility-based care, home healthcare, and community-based care.

The geographic scope of this study spans key regions, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia), the Middle East and Africa, as well as South America. The report places particular emphasis on major countries within these areas, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Rising trends and challenges impacting the market and vendor landscape are meticulously analyzed. This involves evaluating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, alongside technological innovations transforming the sector. The competitive landscape section highlights major players in the global long-term care and home healthcare markets. Detailed company profiles offer insights into their operations, with financials, product offerings, and recent developments being scrutinized.

Main features of the report include:

31 data tables and 76 additional tables for comprehensive data analysis.

Historical revenue data from 2022-2024, with estimates for 2025 and CAGR projections up to 2030.

Market share analysis categorized by type, end-user, and region.

Data on market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, and macroeconomic factors impacting the market.

Insights from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses.

Patent review with key granted and published patents.

An evaluation of the industry's structure, market shares, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activities, and venture funding trends.

A look into sustainability trends and ESG practices of leading companies, emphasizing consumer attitudes and ESG performance analysis.

Profiles of leading companies such as Baxter, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, and Sunrise Medical.

Full List of Company Profiles

Abbott

Baxter

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health

Dexcom Inc.

Embecta Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Omron Corp.

Resmed

Sunrise Medical

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $64.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technological Advances

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Technology Background

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Healthcare Spending

Technological Advances in Long-Term Care

Government Policies

U.S. Tariff Scenario

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population, Coupled with Increasing Adoption of Long-Term Care

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Disabilities

Advances in Remote Patient Monitoring and IoT Integration

Market Restraints

Cost and Affordability

Reimbursement Gaps in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Telehealth Services

Market Opportunities

Expanding Use of AI and Predictive Analytics

Market Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Fragmented Care Systems

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Frameworks

U.S.

Europe

Other Regions

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Smart Devices

Robotics

Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Top Owner

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Type

Key Takeaways

Assistive and Independent Living

Rehabilitation and Therapeutic

Remote Care and Monitoring

Market Analysis by End User

Key Takeaways

Facility-Based Care

Home Healthcare

Community-Based Care

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies in the Global Market for Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare

Key Developments and Strategies

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Market for Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd22mb

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