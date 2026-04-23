Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Report 2026: Market to More than Double to Reach $762.4 Million by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 14.5% Driven by Growing Demand for FCEVs, Government Regulations, & Awareness

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market was valued at USD 358.7 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 762.4 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.5%.



This report also covered market analysis for leading countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the U.K. The study also covers leading companies with company overviews, financial information, product types, and key developments. The report includes patent analysis and a competitive landscape, which enables the reader to understand the competitive environment more precisely.



The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format, with tables and figures to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. It includes global revenue ($ million) using 2024 as the base year, estimated data for 2025, and projected data for 2026 through 2030.



Report Highlights

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, 2025, forecasts for 2028, 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by fuel cell type, recycling process, source, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Profiles of the Leading Global Companies

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Electrocycling GmbH

Fuelcell Energy Inc.

Hensel Recycling Group

Heraeus Precious Metals

Johnson Matthey

Tanaka Precious Metal Group Co. Ltd.

Techemet Ltd.

Umicore

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $358.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $762.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Current Market Overview

Future Scenario

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Role of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in Advancing Low-Emission Energy Systems

Global Transition Toward Green Energy

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market

Regulatory Frameworks and Government Initiatives

U.S.

Germany

U.K.

China

Japan

South Korea

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for FCEVs

Supportive Government Regulations and Incentives

Growing Awareness for Reducing Carbon Emissions

Market Challenges/Restraints

High Cost of Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

Crude Oil Price Fluctuations

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Clean Energy Sources

Fuel Cell Potential for Microgrid Application

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Key Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling

Ultrasound-Based Disassembly for Platinum Recovery

Electrochemical Dissolution and Selective Metal Separation

Digital Traceability and Closed-Loop Recycling Platforms

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Fuel Cell Type

Key Takeaways

Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Others

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Recycling Process

Key Takeaways

Chemical Process

Thermal Process

Other Recycling Processes

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Source

Key Takeaways

Stationary Source

Transportation Source

Portable

Geographic Breakdown

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ranking Analysis

Johnson Matthey

Umicore

Heraeus Precious Metals

Tanaka Precious Metal Group Co. Ltd.

Hensel Recycling GmbH

Key Developments/Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzsmyu

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