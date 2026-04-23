Beyond Meat® Launches New Beyond Chicken® Pieces Spicy Buffalo at Kroger Stores Nationwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced the nationwide rollout of a new Beyond Chicken Pieces variety at over 2,000 Kroger stores. Following the introduction of Beyond Chicken Pieces Original at major retailers, Beyond Chicken Pieces Spicy Buffalo expands the lineup with bold new flavor.

Offering the same craveable, satisfying taste and strong nutritional profile as the original—now with a spicy kick—Beyond Chicken Pieces Spicy Buffalo deliver 21g of plant protein per serving, just 0.5g of saturated fat from heart-healthy avocado oil1 and only 130 calories. Both the Original and Spicy Buffalo varieties are made with ingredients that comply with the Non-GMO Project standard and are the first plant-based chicken products to be certified by the Clean Label Project, which recognizes products that meet rigorous standards for purity and transparency.

“The introduction of Beyond Chicken Pieces Spicy Buffalo at Kroger stores nationwide marks an exciting expansion of our chicken portfolio,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “The product is the latest output of our strategy to provide consumers with an industry-leading portfolio of clean and delicious offerings. With both the Original and Spicy Buffalo products earning Clean Label Project certification, our retail portfolio boasts over 20 such certified items.”

Pre-cut and cooked from frozen (no thawing required), Beyond Chicken Pieces Spicy Buffalo can be conveniently added to a wide variety of dishes—from stir-fries, salads and pastas to tacos, wraps and bowls. For additional information about Beyond Chicken Pieces Spicy Buffalo and to find a store near you, visit www.beyondmeat.com. In addition, Beyond Chicken Pieces Original are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, HEB, Wegman's, Meijer, Hy-Vee, Harris Teeter, Big Y, Price Chopper and Tops.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

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1 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bab1be16-825f-410d-bd94-7f3f7ee08882