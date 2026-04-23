FreedomPay Launches BigCommerce Plugin to Deliver Seamless, Secure eCommerce Payments

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, today announces the launch of FreedomPay’s app for BigCommerce, a ready-to-use payment integration now available on the BigCommerce Marketplace. The FreedomPay plugin enables BigCommerce merchants to securely accept card and alternative payment methods, simplifying the checkout experience and reducing the administrative and technical demands of payment security compliance.

For merchants, payment friction is a commercial barrier. The FreedomPay app for BigCommerce removes it. The pre-certified, out-of-the-box integration is designed to allow merchants to benefit from:

Fast time to market with pre-built, certified integrations

Reduced PCI scope through hosted or embedded checkout options

Consistent payment capabilities across platforms

Long-term flexibility without rebuilding integrations

"Merchants should not have to choose between payment security, compliance and speed to market. They should be able to have all three," said Kevin Carson, SVP, Global Business Development at FreedomPay. "Our new BigCommerce Plugin brings the full capabilities of our Next Level Commerce™ platform to a new generation of online merchants, removing the complexity traditionally associated with payment integrations and giving businesses the freedom to focus on what matters most: their customers."

The plugin supports a broad range of payment methods across multiple channels. This ensures merchants can meet the evolving demands of today's digital shoppers. Backed by FreedomPay's world-class security infrastructure and centralized transaction management, businesses benefit from faster time-to-market without compromising on performance, protection or flexibility.

"BigCommerce is committed to empowering merchants with tools that streamline operations and drive growth," said Michaela Weber, SVP, Strategic Business Development & GM, Payments at BigCommerce. “The integration of FreedomPay’s app on our Marketplace provides seamless, secure payment solutions designed to help businesses deliver exceptional shopping experiences and adapt quickly to the changing needs of their customers.

The FreedomPay app for BigCommerce is available now on the BigCommerce Marketplace at: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/freedompay/

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About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™—transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction—whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets—not chase them. www.freedompay.com

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce, powered by Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), is a flexible enterprise ecommerce platform built to help brands, retailers, manufacturers, and merchants of all sizes grow and innovate without compromise. In today’s era of agentic commerce, BigCommerce’s flexible, open platform architecture makes it easy for brands to scale, adapt, and connect with the tools to solve their unique business challenges without being locked into rigid systems. B2C and B2B companies across industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, MKM Building Supplies, SportsShoes, United Aqua Group, and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.