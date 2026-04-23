Holley Performance Brands Expands Fan Experiences for 2026 Flagship Event Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, has announced its 2026 flagship event season, which begins this week with LS Fest West at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following a strong 2025 season that drew more than 105,000 attendees across Holley’s flagship events and generated over 75 million social media impressions, the company is expanding its 2026 lineup with new premium activations and enhanced fan experiences designed to deepen engagement and strengthen brand reach.

Holley’s flagship events remain a cornerstone of the company’s experiential marketing strategy, showcasing its portfolio of brands, strengthening direct connections with enthusiasts, and activating Holley’s four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For 2026, Holley is building on that platform with new experiences intended to increase participation, expand on-site engagement, and create additional premium touchpoints for fans and race participants alike.

“The strength of our events platform is a direct reflection of the enthusiasm behind our brands and the experiences we create for the community,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO, Holley Performance Brands. “As we begin the 2026 season, we are focused on building on that momentum by introducing new activations that elevate the fan experience, increase engagement, and further expand the reach of our iconic portfolio of brands.”

A key highlight of the 2026 season is expanded Sunday programming at LS Fest East, where Holley will add new activations at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park road course. New offerings will include Drift Challenge Sunday Shred Ride-Alongs, touring laps in LS-powered vehicles or the track’s fleet of C8 Corvettes at a special LS Fest rate, public access to the newly renovated kart track, and a satellite merchandise store pop-up to expand on-site offerings

Across the broader event season, Holley is also introducing several new fan-focused experiences. A new Premier Car Show Parking program will showcase select vehicles in high-visibility premium locations, while Drift Ride-Along experiences will debut at LS Fest West and LS Fest East, giving attendees the opportunity to ride in professionally driven drift cars through limited-capacity paid experiences.

The 2026 season kicks off in April with Holley LS Fest West at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, featuring off-road racing, drifting and drag racing in a uniquely energetic west coast setting. In May, LS Fest Texas returns to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth with a high-octane weekend of drifting, drag racing and the popular Truck Shootout competition. The action continues in September with LS Fest East at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Holley MoParty returns for its seventh year at Beech Bend, celebrating Mopar performance with drag racing, autocross, car show competition and enthusiast activities. The Holley Ford Festival, which continues to grow as a premier destination for Ford enthusiasts, will feature an expanded lineup of activities, exhibitions and on-track action for cars and trucks alike. The season concludes with a factory tour and Dyno competition at the home of the APR and DINAN brands with fans of modified German performance.

2026 Holley Flagship Event Schedule

LS Fest West: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 24-26, 2026

LS Fest Texas: Texas Motor Speedway, May 15-16, 2026

LS Fest East: Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 11-13, 2026

MoParty: Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 18-19, 2026

Holley Ford Festival: Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 26-27, 2026

DINAN & APR HausParty: APR & Dinan HQ, Opelika, AL, October 10, 2026





Holley’s flagship events are supported by a broader experiential strategy that includes top industry tradeshows, including SEMA and PRI, while supporting more than 50 enthusiast events nationwide. Holley will continue to amplify flagship event content across its social media channels, extending the impact of these experiences well beyond the track and venue gates.

For more information about Holley’s 2026 event lineup and ticket availability, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines or segments of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully plan, manage, and execute live events, including managing risks related to venue availability, permitting, weather, and attendee safety; (5) expand into new markets or segments; (6) compete effectively in our market; (7) maintain and strengthen demand for our products, brands, and events; (8) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (9) achieve expected returns on investments; (10) predict and respond to customers’ changing preferences; and (11) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com .

Media Relations Contact(s):

Nathan Espinosa/Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

Investor Relations Contact(s):

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

Holley@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7375e74d-67aa-4b40-8ba4-5cac00aed035