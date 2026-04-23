Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport Opens Its Doors

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Germain Hotels marks an important milestone today with the official opening of Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport, its 20th property in Canada. Directly connected to Ottawa International Airport via a fully enclosed walkway, this new hotel also becomes the group’s third property in the nation’s capital, its third airport hotel, and the third location for Sosta! Pizzeria.

The hotel features 178 modern guest rooms designed with comfort, style, and sustainability in mind. Each room includes an ultra-comfortable bed and an ergonomic workspace with select rooms offering stunning views of the runway. Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport offers two meeting rooms totalling 1,000 square feet, bathed in natural light, as well as a 24-hour fitness centre.









Designed for travellers in transit, business travellers, or anyone looking to extend their stay in Ottawa, the covered walkway makes arrivals and departures a breeze, whatever the weather.

Sosta! Pizzeria: Generous, Comforting Fare

With Sosta! Pizzeria, Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport adds a relaxed and inviting dining destination just steps from the terminal. From breakfast to late-night cravings, guests can enjoy authentic, hearty dishes: pizzas fresh from the oven, comforting pasta, fresh salads, and plates meant for sharing. The menu also highlights local suppliers, including Ottawa’s Beyond the Pale Brewing Company, ItalFoods, and White Pines Chocolates to name a few. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a preflight coffee or a drink.

Design Inspired by Movement

Sunny colours and travel-inspired accents set the tone on the ground floor, from the meeting rooms to the dining areas, creating a lively and dynamic environment. Carefully integrated greenery adds warmth and reinforces the hotel’s welcoming atmosphere.

Thoughtful Comfort

From 100% Canadian-made beds and Bella Pella bath products – the hallmarks of Alt hotels – to lobby lighting crafted from recycled textiles, every detail has been carefully considered. At Germain Hotels, sustainability is not a responsibility passed on to guests at check-in, but a principle that shapes decisions long before they arrive. The result: a stay that is stylish, cohesive, and thoughtfully designed.

“Opening our 20th hotel is a significant milestone, but more importantly, it captures the very essence of Alt Hotels: a welcoming, convenient stop in a great location, offering the services travellers really want. With direct airport access, every aspect of the hotel has been designed to help guests enjoy an effortless stay. When you travel, every minute counts, and that idea really guided the design of this hotel,” said Hugo Germain, Co-President of Germain Hotels.

“The arrival of a hotel directly connected to the terminal enhances the experience we offer at the Ottawa International Airport in a meaningful way,” said Susan Margles, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa International Airport. “We are proud to welcome Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport to the heart of YOW and especially pleased that a Canadian company continues to invest in the nation’s capital as part of its growth.”

The Germain Hotels Difference

Guests who book directly also enjoy benefits designed that make travel simpler, including flexible checkout (subject to availability), a best rate guarantee, and free cancellation until 4 p.m. on the day of arrival. Pets are welcome, too.

For reservations and more information, visit Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport. The hotel is located at 1085 Airport Parkway Private, Ottawa, Ontario, K1V 1B4.

View photos of Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport here

About Alt Hotels

At Alt Hotels, we march to a different beat by giving guests the best of what they want without any extra fluff. Located in Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Brossard, Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s, all of our properties are carefully crafted to combine eco-friendly comfort within sleek urban spaces – all designed with guests in mind. Alt Hotels. Stay unconventional.

About Germain Hotels

For almost four decades, Germain Hotels has made a name for itself through attentive service and innovative practices. We are a proud family business operating for three generations. With 20 properties across Canada (and counting), we bring guests iconic style and ultimate comfort through our Le Germain, Alt and Escad hotels.

Recognized as one of the 50 best-managed companies in the country, we take pride in the emotional connection that we forge with our guests, our team members and our surrounding communities. With us, one thing is certain: the well-being of our guests is our priority. Visit: Germain Hotels

Media contact:

France Savard

Public relations and partnerships advisor

fsavard@germainhotels.com

514.916.3467

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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