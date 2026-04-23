Origence Announces Board of Directors Elections and Officer Appointments

Irvine, CA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announced updates to its Board of Directors, including reelections, newly elected director, officer appointments, and recognition of a retiring board member.

Two board members were re-elected to continue their service on the Origence Board of Directors, including Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott, president and CEO of Vantage West Credit Union, and Bob McKay, president and CEO of Together Credit Union. Karen Roch, president and CEO of Credit Union West, was elected director to the board after serving as an associate director since 2023.

The board elected new board officers: Chairperson Bob McKay; Vice Chairperson Steph Sherrodd, president and CEO of Sunward Federal Credit Union; and Linda Armyn, president and CEO of FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, as secretary and treasurer.

“I'm honored to welcome our new board members and officers, and grateful to Ron Neumann for the leadership he brought to this board over the past four years,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence. “The credit union leaders serving on this board bring invaluable perspective to the work we do, and I'm confident they'll help us continue delivering solutions that make a real difference for credit unions and their members.”

Also serving on the Board of Directors:

Bill Cheney, president and CEO of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Don Clark, president and CEO of Sound Credit Union

April Clobes, president and CEO of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union

Thayne Shaffer, president and CEO of America First Credit Union

Chad Graves, president and CEO of Ent Credit Union (serves as Associate Director)

The board recognized Ron Neumann, president and CEO of Oregon Community Credit Union, for his service on the board from September 2022 to April 2026. Neumann is retiring from the credit union, and his board service will conclude on April 30, 2026.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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