MEXC Launches USD1 Spot and Futures Trading Pairs with 0 Fees in Industry First





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, has launched USD1 spot and futures trading pairs, accompanied by a limited-time 0 trading fees promotion that further reduces the cost of trading for users.

USD1 Spot Trading Pairs, Now with 0 Fees

MEXC has listed multiple USD1 spot trading pairs, including GOLD(XAUT)/USD1, SUI/USD1, TAO/USD1, and DOGE/USD1, among others. During the promotional period, all pairs are available with 0 trading fees, allowing users to maximize the value of every trade.

USD1-Margined Futures Pairs Spanning Major Asset Classes

On the futures side, MEXC has launched multiple USD1-margined perpetual contracts covering BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, GOLD(XAUT), SUI, TAO, and DOGE, among others, all with 0 trading fees during the promotional period. The lineup spans blue-chip cryptocurrencies, trending Layer-1 tokens, and tokenized gold, offering a diverse range of options for traders with different strategies and preferences. BTC and ETH pairs support leverage of up to 100x, while pairs such as SUI, TAO, and DOGE support up to 50x, catering to varying risk management needs.



This promotion is available to eligible users in select regions only. Please refer to the official MEXC announcement for details on eligibility and availability.

USD1 Trading Competition: 3,000,000 WLFI Prize Pool

In addition to 0 fees trading, MEXC will launch a two-phase USD1 Trading Competition starting April 24, in partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), offering a total prize pool of 3,000,000 WLFI. Traders can earn rewards based on new points earned through USD1 trading. For full competition details, visit the official announcement .

Deepening the 0-fee Strategy as Brand Upgrade Accelerates

The launch of USD1 trading pairs with 0 fees is a natural extension of MEXC's broader 0 Fees initiative. As MEXC celebrates its 8th anniversary, the platform is rallying behind the vision of "Your 0-Fee Gateway to Infinite Opportunities," rolling out 0 Fees trading across both spot and futures markets for core assets including BTC and ETH, empowering users worldwide to participate in the crypto market at lower cost and greater efficiency.

The addition of USD1 trading pairs marks the latest milestone in this strategy, expanding the utility of USD1 while extending MEXC's 0-fee commitment into the stablecoin trading dimension.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc9c0c5b-5afc-42fc-a64d-006c6c154946