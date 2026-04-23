Catheters Market Report 2025-2030, Profiles and Strategy Analysis of Leading Players - Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo, and B. Braun

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheters Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for catheters is expected to grow from $22.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $36 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report on the global catheter market presents both qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends. It also assesses recent technological developments, analyzes new product approvals, and includes emerging technologies. The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their strategies, such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic, Terumo Corp., and B. Braun SE.

The global catheter market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular, urological, and neurovascular conditions; the rise in minimally invasive procedures; and improved access to healthcare in developing regions. The demand is fueled by an aging population, an increase in procedures being performed, and continuous improvements in product design, including advanced coatings, flexible structures, and integrated diagnostic features.

Analysts employ both top-down and bottom-up methods to accurately assess market size, ensuring data reliability and real-world applicability.



Report Scope

33 data tables and 50 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for catheters

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application (therapeutic area) and region

Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of various region- and industry-specific macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis

Identification of market trends impacting drug and delivery technologies

Review of the regulatory landscape featuring the U.S. premarket notifications and approvals with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Full List of Companies Featured

Abbott

AngioDynamics

B. Braun SE

BD

Boston Scientific Corp.

Hollister Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Nipro

Stryker Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Definition of a Catheter

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Government Policy and Regulation

Global Trade and Supply Chain Dynamics

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Level of Competitiveness (High)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of People with Long-term Health Issues

Increasing Use of Less Invasive Medical Procedures

Market Restraints

Risk of Infections Linked to Catheters

Strict Rules and Approvals are Needed for New Medical Devices

Market Opportunities

Higher Demand for Medical Devices in Developing Countries

New Advances in the Materials and Coatings Used for Catheters

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario in the U.S.

Regulatory Scenario in Europe

Regulatory Scenario in Japan

Regulatory Scenario in China

Regulatory Scenario in India

Other Countries

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends

Emerging Trends

Technological Advances: Smart and Next-Generation Catheters

Integration of Digital Health and Remote Monitoring

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Cardiovascular Catheters

Urology Catheters

Peripheral/Venous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Other Catheters

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Interventional

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Medtronic

Strategic Analysis

Investment Landscape

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Catheter Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability Trends and AI Initiatives

ESG Risk Ratings

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/316tf6

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