Catheters Market Report 2025-2030, Profiles and Strategy Analysis of Leading Players - Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo, and B. Braun

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheters Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for catheters is expected to grow from $22.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $36 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
This report on the global catheter market presents both qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends. It also assesses recent technological developments, analyzes new product approvals, and includes emerging technologies. The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their strategies, such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic, Terumo Corp., and B. Braun SE.
The global catheter market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular, urological, and neurovascular conditions; the rise in minimally invasive procedures; and improved access to healthcare in developing regions. The demand is fueled by an aging population, an increase in procedures being performed, and continuous improvements in product design, including advanced coatings, flexible structures, and integrated diagnostic features.
Analysts employ both top-down and bottom-up methods to accurately assess market size, ensuring data reliability and real-world applicability.
Report Scope
- 33 data tables and 50 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global market for catheters
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application (therapeutic area) and region
- Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of various region- and industry-specific macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis
- Identification of market trends impacting drug and delivery technologies
- Review of the regulatory landscape featuring the U.S. premarket notifications and approvals with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
Full List of Companies Featured
- Abbott
- AngioDynamics
- B. Braun SE
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Hollister Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical Systems
- Nipro
- Stryker Corp.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$22.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Definition of a Catheter
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Government Policy and Regulation
- Global Trade and Supply Chain Dynamics
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Industry Level of Competitiveness (High)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of People with Long-term Health Issues
- Increasing Use of Less Invasive Medical Procedures
- Market Restraints
- Risk of Infections Linked to Catheters
- Strict Rules and Approvals are Needed for New Medical Devices
- Market Opportunities
- Higher Demand for Medical Devices in Developing Countries
- New Advances in the Materials and Coatings Used for Catheters
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario in the U.S.
- Regulatory Scenario in Europe
- Regulatory Scenario in Japan
- Regulatory Scenario in China
- Regulatory Scenario in India
- Other Countries
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends
- Emerging Trends
- Technological Advances: Smart and Next-Generation Catheters
- Integration of Digital Health and Remote Monitoring
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Urology Catheters
- Peripheral/Venous Catheters
- Neurovascular Catheters
- Other Catheters
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Diagnostic
- Therapeutic
- Interventional
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Analysis
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Medtronic
- Strategic Analysis
- Investment Landscape
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Catheter Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and AI Initiatives
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/316tf6
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