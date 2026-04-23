Ducks Unlimited Canada celebrates volunteer champions across the country during National Volunteer Week

STONEWALL, Manitoba, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is celebrating the people behind its conservation impact as part of National Volunteer Week 2026, recognizing volunteer champions from every province and naming Saskatchewan’s Ron Schaal as its National Volunteer of the Year.

For more than 40 years, Schaal has helped shape conservation in rural Saskatchewan, building strong community support for wetland conservation while mentoring the next generation of volunteers. His leadership reflects the spirit of volunteerism that powers DUC’s work across Canada.

“I was always interested in Ducks Unlimited Canada because I’ve hunted all my life. I had also been a member of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation since 1973,” Schaal says.

“The main thing that pushed me to get involved with Ducks was the Crane Lake project they had worked on. When I went out to take a look at it, I thought that the work they had done to support the duck and goose population there was phenomenal,” he adds.

“There are a lot of farms and ranches out here. I was really interested in the programs they offered for farmers because they are so helpful.”

One of Schaal’s favourite examples is the Forage program , which helps ranchers increase quality feed on their properties by providing financial support for seeding land to feed or pasture.

“Volunteers are the pillar of our success,” says Pat O’Connor, president of DUC’s volunteer board of directors. “Across the country, their efforts help us conserve and manage wetlands and associated habitats for the benefit of waterfowl, wildlife and people.”

DUC’s provincial volunteer champions represent the strength, diversity and local impact of conservation efforts nationwide:

“These champions show how volunteerism can ignite action, strengthen communities and connect people to the landscapes around them,” O’Connor adds.

Each of these individuals plays a vital role in helping DUC deliver conservation work across Canada. From organizing community events to supporting education and restoration projects, volunteers are at the heart of every success story.

National Volunteer Week is also an invitation for others to get involved.

“If you or someone you know is looking for a way to contribute to a more sustainable future, Ducks Unlimited Canada is a fantastic place to start,” said O’Connor.

DUC is encouraging Canadians to take part in Duck and Run, a national, family-friendly fundraising event taking place in communities across the country and virtually this spring.

Participants can walk, run, hike or “waddle” to raise funds that support wetland conservation efforts benefiting wildlife, clean water and healthy communities.

To learn more about Duck and Run, volunteer opportunities or to read the full stories of this year’s volunteer champions, visit ducks.ca.

DUC provincial volunteers of the year media kit

Media contact:

media@ducks.ca

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83c444cb-fc7a-4685-8dfd-1a1f071c2d76