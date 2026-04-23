The Longevity Trade Is No Longer a Buzzword — It's a $120 Billion Market, and the FDA Just Cleared the First Cellular Rejuvenation Trial

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

Companies mentioned in this commentary include: Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX), Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN).

Key Takeaways:

The global anti-aging market generated more than $85 billion in 2025 and is projected to approach $120 billion by 2030, with private investment in longevity science more than doubling to $8.49 billion across 325 deals last year.

The U.S. FDA approved 50 new drugs in 2024 and 46 in 2025 — including what researchers are calling the first drug class of "longevity therapeutics" — while big pharma spent more than $65 billion acquiring biotech companies through October 2025.

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) — rebranded from Avant Technologies in February 2026 — is advancing two cellular therapy programs for diabetes and age-related disorders, anchored by its Klothonova joint venture with Austrianova developing α-Klotho "longevity protein" therapies.

Peer companies across the metabolic, longevity, and cellular therapy spaces — including Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Viking Therapeutics, and Longeveron — all reported material clinical or commercial developments in Q1 2026, reinforcing the sector's shift from concept to deployment.

The common thread: demographics create a demand floor that does not require forecasting. Adults 60+ make up 17% of the U.S. population but account for 37% of all healthcare spending, and the global 60+ cohort will reach 1.4 billion by 2030.





LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — For years, "longevity" meant boutique clinics, Silicon Valley vitamin stacks, and whatever Peter Thiel said at the latest conference. That framing collapsed in 2025. As biotech staged its comeback, private investment in longevity science more than doubled to $8.49 billion across 325 deals¹. Big pharma spent more than $65 billion acquiring biotech companies through October 2025 — surpassing full-year totals for 2024, 2022, and 2021 combined¹. The FDA approved 50 new drugs in 2024 and 46 in 2025, and researchers have now labeled GLP-1 receptor agonists the first formal drug class of "longevity therapeutics"¹.

The demographics underneath that shift are not speculative. Adults aged 65 and older represent 17% of the U.S. population but account for 37% of all healthcare spending, per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services¹. The World Health Organization projects the global 60+ population to reach 1.4 billion by 2030, with the 80+ cohort nearly tripling by 2050¹. Chronic conditions affect 95% of adults over 60¹. The patients are already here. More are coming.

Into that macro backdrop sit a small but growing number of clinical-stage companies pursuing not just better drugs but fundamentally new approaches to how the body's aging machinery can be repaired or replaced. Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is one of them. The Las Vegas–based company completed its corporate name change from Avant Technologies, Inc. to Avaí Bio, Inc. on February 11, 2026, reflecting what it described as a "sharpened focus" on transformative treatments for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, age-related diseases, and healthy longevity through genetically modified cellular platforms and protective encapsulation technologies².

"This name change marks a defining moment in our evolution from a technology-focused entity to a dedicated biotechnology innovator at the forefront of cellular medicine," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avaí Bio². "Avaí Bio better captures our mission to deliver life-changing therapies that address unmet needs in diabetes management, age-related diseases, and anti-aging. By leveraging genetically engineered cell lines, state-of-the-art encapsulation to shield cells from immune rejection, and strategic joint ventures, we are positioned to accelerate progress toward functional cures and extended healthy lifespans."²

The company is pursuing two cellular therapy programs in parallel. Its diabetes program aims to develop a genetically modified cell line engineered to produce, store, and secrete insulin in response to fluctuating blood glucose levels — essentially a bio-artificial pancreas for Type 1 and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetics³. Those cells are encapsulated using SGAustria's Cell-in-a-Box® technology to shield them from immune rejection³. Globally, diabetes currently affects 589 million adults aged 20–79, with projections forecasting 643 million cases by 2030 and 853 million by 2050³. In the U.S. alone, the figure is 38.4 million people — 11.6% of the population³.

The second program, Klothonova, is a Nevada-based joint venture equally owned by Avaí Bio and Austrianova's affiliate, SGAustria Pte. Ltd.⁴ Klothonova is developing genetically modified human cells that over-produce the α-Klotho protein — a protein renowned for its anti-aging and organ-protective effects — for applications in Alzheimer's, cancer, and broader anti-aging and longevity treatments⁴. In March 2026, Klothonova initiated production of a Master Cell Bank under GMP standards⁵. In April 2026, Avaí announced that the latest data from its α-Klotho anti-aging therapy program will be presented at the Second Annual Klotho Conference scheduled for September 2026⁶.

Why the longevity sector finally has real revenue — not just research

The simplest way to understand what is happening in longevity biotech is to look at what the rest of the sector has actually delivered in the first four months of 2026.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), the dominant force in the GLP-1 obesity and diabetes market, extended its lead against rivals in February 2026 when its oral GLP-1 program outperformed in cross-trial comparisons — a development that CNBC described as widening "Lilly's lead in the obesity race" against Novo Nordisk⁷. Lilly's tirzepatide — marketed as Mounjaro® for diabetes and Zepbound® for obesity — represents one of the most commercially significant drug launches in pharma history and has become the archetype of what researchers are now calling "longevity therapeutics": a GLP-1/GIP dual agonist whose weight-loss effects translate into measurable reductions in cardiovascular events, metabolic disease burden, and all-cause mortality.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) — Lilly's primary competitor and the original developer of semaglutide, marketed as Ozempic®, Rybelsus®, and Wegovy® — received FDA approval for a higher-dose version of Wegovy on March 19, 2026⁷. In April 2026, Novo reported that its Wegovy pill outperformed Lilly's oral GLP-1 in a cross-trial comparison⁷. Both GLP-1 and the dual GLP-1/GIP pathway have been approved and commercialized by the FDA, and the competitive arms race between Lilly and Novo has effectively created the playbook every younger metabolic and longevity biotech is now chasing⁸.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is one of those chasers — and not a minor one. The San Diego–based clinical-stage biopharma announced on March 26, 2026 the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 3 VANQUISH-2 trial of subcutaneous VK2735, its dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist⁸. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled VANQUISH-2 study enrolled approximately 1,000 adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity or overweight, with 78-week dosing and a primary endpoint of percent change in body weight from baseline at week 78⁸. Phase 2 VENTURE results showed mean body-weight reductions up to 14.7% after 13 weeks of subcutaneous dosing, with no plateau⁸. Viking plans to initiate two Phase 3 trials for its oral VK2735 program in Q3 2026⁹.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a Miami-based clinical-stage biotech, delivered what may be the most directly aging-relevant clinical readout of Q1 2026. On February 25, 2026, Longeveron announced publication in Cell Stem Cell — a Cell Press journal — of Phase 2b results showing that intravenous laromestrocel, a mesenchymal stem cell product, improved the physical condition of patients with age-related clinical frailty after nine months compared to placebo¹⁰. The 6-minute walk test distance increased by 63.4 meters at month 9 (95% CI: 17.1–109.6 m; p=0.0077), with signs of a dose response and a potential TIE-2 biomarker for treatment responsiveness¹⁰.

Longeveron's lead candidate, laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B®), holds five distinct FDA designations across its programs, including Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations for Alzheimer's disease¹¹. The pivotal Phase 2b ELPIS II trial in HLHS is targeting top-line results in Q3 2026, with a potential BLA pathway if results are positive¹¹.

Line those programs up and the pattern is clear. GLP-1 has matured from a diabetes drug into the first formal longevity therapeutic. Stem-cell therapy has produced peer-reviewed Phase 2b data in age-related frailty. Cellular encapsulation platforms are moving into cell-bank production for anti-aging protein programs. And the capital markets, for the first time in years, are funding the entire stack.

Where Avaí Bio fits

Avaí Bio's particular angle into that sector is vertical: rather than formulating a small-molecule drug or developing a single mesenchymal stem cell product, the company is combining genetically modified cell lines (producing insulin or α-Klotho) with proprietary live-cell encapsulation from its JV partner Austrianova³. The encapsulation piece matters because it is the answer to the oldest problem in cell therapy: how do you put foreign or engineered cells into a patient without their immune system attacking them? Cell-in-a-Box® microcapsules are designed to be biocompatible and semi-permeable, allowing nutrients, oxygen, glucose, and the therapeutic payload (insulin or α-Klotho) to diffuse through while keeping the patient's immune system out³. More detail on Avaí Bio's pipeline and JV structure can be found in the Equity Insider AVAI profile.

For the diabetes program, the addressable market is enormous. Globally, the diabetes industry — medications and devices combined — is currently valued at over $135 billion³. For the α-Klotho / Klothonova program, market projections are newer but even more sweeping: the cell therapy market alone is projected to reach $44 billion globally⁴, and broader anti-aging/longevity estimates range from $85 billion today to $120 billion by 2030¹.

But the broader pattern in the sector is hard to ignore. GLP-1 turned metabolic disease into a $100 billion commercial pipeline in under a decade. Stem-cell therapy is now producing peer-reviewed aging data. Encapsulated cell therapy platforms are scaling toward clinical use. And the demographic demand wave has already arrived. For investors looking for exposure to the cellular medicine side of the longevity trade rather than the small-molecule side, Avaí Bio (AVAI) represents one of the few publicly listed options focused specifically on genetically engineered cell lines and the α-Klotho longevity protein.

CONTINUED… Read the full AVAI corporate profile and latest updates at Equity Insider.

In other industry developments:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) continues to lead the GLP-1 and obesity therapeutics market with its tirzepatide franchise — marketed as Mounjaro® for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound® for obesity — both approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists⁸. CNBC reported in February 2026 that "Eli Lilly's lead in the obesity race gets wider after another win against rivals," underscoring the company's continued commercial dominance in the GLP-1 category⁷.

The GLP-1 class has been labeled by researchers as the first formal drug class of "longevity therapeutics,"¹ given its documented effects on cardiovascular events, metabolic disease burden, and mortality risk — making Lilly's platform directly relevant to the broader longevity investment thesis despite the company's historical positioning in diabetes and obesity.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) received FDA approval for a higher-dose version of its obesity drug Wegovy on March 19, 2026⁷. The company reported in April 2026 that its Wegovy pill outperformed Lilly's oral GLP-1 in a cross-trial comparison, reinforcing its competitive position in the global GLP-1 market⁷. Novo is the originator of semaglutide, marketed in various dosage strengths as Ozempic®, Rybelsus®, and Wegovy®⁸.

The Lilly-versus-Novo competitive dynamic has become the defining commercial narrative of the metabolic/longevity therapeutic space, with both companies continuing to invest in next-generation oral GLP-1 formulations, dual and triple agonist combinations, and expanded label claims in cardiovascular and kidney disease.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) announced on March 26, 2026 the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 3 VANQUISH-2 clinical trial of subcutaneous VK2735⁸. The trial enrolled approximately 1,000 adults with type 2 diabetes and who have obesity or are overweight, randomizing participants to 7.5 mg, 12.5 mg, 17.5 mg, or placebo once weekly for 78 weeks, with a primary endpoint of percent change in body weight from baseline at week 78⁸.

Viking's Phase 2 VENTURE results — published in the journal Obesity in January 2026 — demonstrated mean body-weight reductions up to 14.7% from baseline after 13 weekly subcutaneous doses, with no plateau and a safety profile characterized by mostly mild or moderate adverse events⁸. The company plans to initiate two Phase 3 trials for its oral VK2735 program in Q3 2026, leveraging safety data from the subcutaneous program¹². Viking also reported a cash position of approximately $706 million as of its Q4 2025 earnings release¹².

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced on February 25, 2026 that Phase 2b results demonstrating the efficacy of its stem cell therapy laromestrocel in patients with age-related clinical frailty were published in Cell Stem Cell, a Cell Press Journal¹⁰. Laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B®) is described as a proprietary, scalable, allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) investigational therapy currently being evaluated across multiple indications¹⁰.

Longeveron is currently pursuing four pipeline indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy, and Aging-Related Frailty¹¹. Top-line results from the pivotal Phase 2b ELPIS II trial in HLHS are anticipated in Q3 2026, with a potential Biologics License Application pathway for HLHS if the trial is successful¹¹. On March 11, 2026, Longeveron closed an initial $15 million tranche of a private placement of up to $30 million in gross proceeds, providing cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2026¹³.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Avaí Bio?

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), formerly known as Avant Technologies, is a Las Vegas–based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cell-based therapies for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging. It uses genetically engineered cell lines paired with live-cell encapsulation technology from joint venture partner Austrianova.

What is the Klothonova joint venture?

Klothonova LLC is a Nevada-based joint venture equally owned by Avaí Bio and SGAustria Pte. Ltd. (an Austrianova affiliate). It is developing genetically modified cells that over-produce the α-Klotho "longevity protein" — a protein associated with anti-aging and organ-protective effects — for use in therapies targeting Alzheimer's, cancer, and anti-aging indications. Master Cell Bank production under GMP standards began in March 2026.

What is Cell-in-a-Box® technology?

Cell-in-a-Box® is a proprietary encapsulation technology developed by Austrianova, used by Avaí Bio's programs. It enables biocompatible, semi-permeable microcapsules that protect genetically modified cells from the patient's immune system while allowing essential nutrients and therapeutic byproducts to pass through.

How is the longevity sector different today compared to a few years ago?

The sector has shifted from speculative science to real revenue and real capital. The global anti-aging market generated more than $85 billion in 2025, private investment in longevity science doubled to $8.49 billion in 2025, and researchers have now labeled GLP-1 receptor agonists the first formal drug class of "longevity therapeutics." Demographic demand has accelerated: the global 60+ population will reach 1.4 billion by 2030, and chronic conditions affect 95% of adults over 60.

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Article Sources

1. Newsweek — Biotech Stocks and Longevity Investing: Trends To Track, 2026. https://www.newsweek.com/biotech-stocks-and-longevity-investing-trends-to-track-11712174

2. Avaí Bio, Inc. press release, February 11, 2026. Avant Technologies Completes Rebranding with Name Change to Avaí Bio and Launch of New Website. https://ir.avaibio.com/press-releases/2026/avant-technologies-completes-rebranding-with-name-change-to-avai-bio-and-launch-of-new-website

3. Avaí Bio, Inc. — Diabetes Development Program. https://avaibio.com/diabetes

4. Avai Bio / Austrianova press release, October 21, 2025. Avai Bio and Austrianova Launch Klothonova, Begin Developing Age Related Cellular Therapies Using 'Longevity Protein' Klotho. https://ir.avaibio.com/press-releases/2025/avai-bio-and-austrianova-launch-klothonova-begin-developing-age-related-cellular-therapies-using-longevity-protein-klotho

5. Avaí Bio, Inc. / Austrianova press release, March 3, 2026. Avaí Bio and Austrianova Begin Production of Master Cell Bank for Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy Under GMP Standards.

6. Avaí Bio, Inc. / Austrianova press release, April 7, 2026. Avaí Bio and Austrianova to Present Latest Data on Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy at Annual Klotho Conference.

7. CNBC coverage of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk GLP-1 competitive developments, February–April 2026. https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/VKTX

8. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. press release, March 26, 2026. Viking Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 VANQUISH-2 Trial of VK2735. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-announces-completion-of-enrollment-in-phase-3-vanquish-2-trial-of-vk2735-302725563.html

9. Investing.com / Leerink Conference transcript — Viking Therapeutics at Leerink Conference: Strategic Moves in Obesity Market, March 10, 2026.

10. Longeveron Inc. press release, February 25, 2026. Longeveron® Results of Phase 2b Clinical Trial Demonstrating Stem Cell Therapy Improved Condition of Patients with Age-Related Frailty Published in Cell Stem Cell. https://investors.longeveron.com/news/News/news-details/2026/Longeveron-Results-of-Phase-2b-Clinical-Trial-Demonstrating-Stem-Cell-Therapy-Improved-Condition-of-Patients-with-Age-Related-Frailty-Published-in-Cell-Stem-Cell/default.aspx

11. Longeveron Inc. press release, March 12, 2026. Longeveron to Report 2025 Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 17, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/03/12/3254766/0/en/Longeveron-to-Report-2025-Full-Year-Financial-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-March-17-2026.html

12. StockTitan / Viking Therapeutics Q4 2025 corporate update coverage, February 11, 2026.

13. Investorideas.com — Longeveron private placement coverage, March 10, 2026. https://www.investorideas.com/news/2026/biotech/03101-longeveron-lgvn-nasdaq-top-gainer-30-million-private-placement.asp

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