Netherlands B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: $5.93 Bn Market Intensifies as Hokodo, Billie and Domestic SME Lenders Compete Across Logistics, SaaS and Trade Credit - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 35.2% on an annual basis to reach US$5.93 billion in 2025. Netherlands B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions.The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 21.9% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$5.93 billion in 2025 to US$16.99 billion by 2030.







The Netherlands is one of the most digitally advanced B2B markets in Europe, with the Port of Rotterdam generating concentrated trade finance demand, a dense technology and SaaS ecosystem around Amsterdam, and progressive regulatory oversight from De Nederlandsche Bank. Providers including Hokodo, Defacto, Floryn, and Credion are embedding B2B BNPL into logistics platforms, technology procurement workflows, and wholesale trade channels, using iDEAL instant payment infrastructure for real-time supplier settlement. The Netherlands' role as Europe's primary import and distribution gateway concentrates B2B transaction volume in a geographically compact market, creating efficient conditions for B2B BNPL adoption in logistics and port-adjacent industries.



The Dutch B2B BNPL market is shaped by the EU AI Act's high-risk classification of credit scoring systems, which is imposing new model governance requirements on algorithmic underwriting, and by the iDEAL payment system's universal adoption among Dutch businesses, providing a low-cost instant settlement layer. The technology and SaaS sector's distinct BNPL use case enabling annual contract buyers to pay monthly while vendors receive upfront payment has emerged as a growth segment that differentiates the Dutch market from neighbouring European B2B BNPL markets. Over the next 2-4 years, the Netherlands' position as a European headquarters hub will attract further international provider activity.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

The Dutch B2B BNPL market will grow through logistics and technology sector deepening, with these two verticals representing structurally different but complementary segments. Logistics BNPL will grow through Rotterdam port complex expansion, while SaaS BNPL will grow with the Amsterdam technology ecosystem.

EU regulatory developments particularly the AI Act compliance requirements and the anticipated PSD3 open banking framework will shape product design and increase compliance costs. Providers that have invested in model governance infrastructure ahead of the AI Act application deadlines will have a compliance cost advantage.

ING and Rabobank digital trade credit development will intensify competition for the mid-market segment currently served by fintech providers. Fintech providers will respond by deepening integration into specific industry platforms where bank products lack the vertical specificity needed for sector-appropriate credit assessment.

The Netherlands' role as a European headquarters hub for multinational companies managing ASEAN and Americas supply chains will attract international B2B BNPL providers seeking a eurozone base, potentially increasing the number of providers competing in the Dutch market.

Key Players and New Entrants

Hokodo: The UK-based B2B BNPL provider has established the Netherlands as a priority European market, targeting logistics platforms and B2B marketplaces with its API-first product. Hokodo's track record across six European markets provides credibility with Dutch marketplace partners.

The UK-based B2B BNPL provider has established the Netherlands as a priority European market, targeting logistics platforms and B2B marketplaces with its API-first product. Hokodo's track record across six European markets provides credibility with Dutch marketplace partners. Defacto: The French-founded B2B BNPL infrastructure provider is active in the Netherlands, Defacto targets the technology and SaaS sector with its purchase-linked credit product.

The French-founded B2B BNPL infrastructure provider is active in the Netherlands, Defacto targets the technology and SaaS sector with its purchase-linked credit product. Billie: The German market leader has entered the Netherlands as part of its eurozone expansion strategy, targeting Dutch B2B marketplaces with its established German API infrastructure and SEPA payment integration.

The German market leader has entered the Netherlands as part of its eurozone expansion strategy, targeting Dutch B2B marketplaces with its established German API infrastructure and SEPA payment integration. Floryn and Credion are domestic Dutch SME lending platforms with B2B payment term components, serving the lower SME market that international providers have been slower to address with fully localised products.

ING Bank and Rabobank have both developed or piloted digital trade credit products for their SME customers, representing the most significant bank-side competitive development in the Dutch market.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Hokodo expanded its Dutch operations, announcing partnerships with Dutch logistics platforms to embed B2B payment terms for port and freight forwarding services, targeting the Rotterdam logistics cluster as its primary Dutch market entry point.

ING piloted a digital supply chain finance product in partnership with a Dutch distribution platform, using open banking data for automated credit assessment and offering same-day decisions on trade finance for existing ING SME banking customers.

Billie entered the Dutch market through a partnership with a Dutch B2B marketplace, extending its existing German product infrastructure to cover Dutch euro-denominated transactions with minimal additional development.

De Nederlandsche Bank issued updated guidance on digital lending, requiring B2B BNPL providers to hold appropriate licences under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act, maintain adequate capital buffers, and implement responsible lending practices.

Regulatory Changes

De Nederlandsche Bank published updated guidance on digital lending, requiring B2B BNPL providers to hold appropriate licences under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wft), maintain adequate capital buffers, and implement responsible lending practices for SME borrowers including basic affordability assessment.

The EU's instant payments mandate, requiring all Dutch payment service providers to offer instant payment capabilities, completed iDEAL's instant payment infrastructure rollout, providing B2B BNPL providers with the real-time supplier settlement capability needed for competitive product offerings.

The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) conducted a review of B2B lending practices and recommended that providers serving micro-businesses and sole traders adopt consumer-equivalent affordability assessment standards regardless of the borrower's legal structure.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9% Regions Covered Netherlands



Report Scope



Netherlands B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Netherlands B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Netherlands B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Netherlands B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Netherlands B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

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