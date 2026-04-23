Mexico B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: $1.97 Bn Market Accelerates as Konfio, Tribal and Mundi Scale SME Credit Solutions While Fintech-Payments Players Expand Embedded Lending

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 37.7% on an annual basis to reach US$1.97 billion in 2025. Mexico B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 25.3% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$1.97 billion in 2025 to US$6.43 billion by 2030.







Mexico is the second-largest B2B BNPL market in Latin America, driven by SAT e-invoice infrastructure, SPEI instant payment rails, and the nearshoring manufacturing investment wave that is creating new SME supply chains around anchor manufacturers in Nuevo Leon, Jalisco, and Queretaro. Providers including Konfio, Tribal, and Mundi are building B2B payment term products that use Comprobante Fiscal Digital por Internet (CFDI) e-invoice data as a primary underwriting input, enabling credit decisions for businesses whose formal tax filing records demonstrate consistent trading activity even when bank credit histories are limited.



Mexico's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the SPEI payment system's universal instant settlement capability, which provides a free real-time payment rail comparable to Brazil's Pix. The nearshoring manufacturing trend accelerated by USMCA and US supply chain diversification strategies is creating a new tier of Mexican SME suppliers to global manufacturers that require working capital solutions faster than traditional bank lending can provide. Over the next 2-4 years, nearshoring supply chain finance will be the highest-value growth segment for Mexican B2B BNPL.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Mexico's B2B BNPL market will grow rapidly over the next 2-4 years driven by nearshoring demand and retail supply chain digitisation. Nearshoring manufacturing supply chain BNPL will become the most valuable segment as US corporate investment in Mexican production facilities continues.

International providers will increase their Mexico market activity as the market matures, with US providers particularly well-positioned given USMCA trade integration. Competition from US-origin providers will compress margins in the SME horizontal lending segment.

Regulatory development from the CNBV will provide clearer product standards for B2B BNPL under the Ley Fintech framework, increasing compliance costs but also institutional confidence.

Geographic expansion beyond the Mexico City-Monterrey-Guadalajara triangle will be a growth vector as nearshoring creates new manufacturing clusters in secondary cities.

Key Players and New Entrants

Konfio: Mexico's market leader in SME lending with significant B2B BNPL components, having upsized its Goldman Sachs and Gramercy combined credit facilities. Konfio serves a large base of Mexican SMEs and holds established CNBV regulatory relationships.

Mexico's market leader in SME lending with significant B2B BNPL components, having upsized its Goldman Sachs and Gramercy combined credit facilities. Konfio serves a large base of Mexican SMEs and holds established CNBV regulatory relationships. Tribal: A corporate spend management and B2B payment terms provider operating across Mexico and Latin America, offering a combined corporate card and BNPL product that serves the business spending needs of growth-stage companies.

A corporate spend management and B2B payment terms provider operating across Mexico and Latin America, offering a combined corporate card and BNPL product that serves the business spending needs of growth-stage companies. Mundi: A cross-border B2B payment and BNPL provider focused on Mexican exporters selling to US buyers, offering BNPL products that manage US dollar payment terms while providing peso settlement to Mexican suppliers.

A cross-border B2B payment and BNPL provider focused on Mexican exporters selling to US buyers, offering BNPL products that manage US dollar payment terms while providing peso settlement to Mexican suppliers. Credijusto (Listo!): A Mexico City-based SME lender that has expanded into B2B payment terms, targeting mid-market Mexican manufacturers and distributors with BNPL products backed by CFDI invoice data underwriting.

A Mexico City-based SME lender that has expanded into B2B payment terms, targeting mid-market Mexican manufacturers and distributors with BNPL products backed by CFDI invoice data underwriting. Clip: A Mexican payments company that has expanded from point-of-sale payment processing into B2B credit products, leveraging its existing merchant relationships with Mexican SMEs to distribute B2B BNPL.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Mundi launched a cross-border BNPL product for Mexican manufacturers selling to US buyers, offering peso disbursement against US dollar receivables and managing the currency conversion and payment term extension within a single product.

Tribal expanded to new Mexican verticals including construction supply and industrial equipment procurement, adding sector-specific B2B BNPL capabilities to complement its existing focus on technology and professional services companies.

The CNBV issued updated fintech lending guideline under the Ley Fintech framework, clarifying capital requirements, consumer protection obligations, and credit reporting requirements for B2B BNPL providers operating through SOFIPO and SOFOM structures.

SAT expanded mandatory CFDI e-invoice requirements to smaller businesses in 2024, increasing the population of formally documented SMEs eligible for data-driven B2B BNPL underwriting.

Regulatory Changes

Banco de Mexico published updated AML and KYC guidelines for SPEI participants in 2024, requiring enhanced transaction monitoring and customer due diligence for business accounts above defined transaction thresholds.

Mexico's INAI data protection authority updated its guidelines on financial data use in 2023, requiring B2B BNPL providers to update privacy notices to explicitly describe the use of CFDI and bank account data in credit assessment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Mexico



Report Scope



Mexico B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Mexico B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Mexico B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Mexico B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Mexico B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67vl7k

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