Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Market Size to Reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Insulation Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Market was valued at approximately USD 2.77 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 5.07 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2026 to 2035.

The expansion of applications from residential renovations to commercial roofs and industrial insulation systems, as well as the increased need for energy-efficient and ecologically friendly construction goods, are driving the market's growth.





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The U.S. Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Market is projected to grow from USD 0.94 Billion in 2025 to around USD 1.60 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.53%.

Growing demand for energy-efficient insulation solutions, widespread use of eco-friendly building materials, an increase in renovations as a result of the current stock of aging buildings and structures, and an increase in high-performance roofing and air-sealing installations will all contribute to growth.

Rising Demand for Energy-efficient, Airtight, and High-performance Insulation Systems to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the reasons propelling the growth of the SPF market is the increasing importance of reducing energy consumption in buildings and improving insulation performance. Due to its superior sealing qualities, higher R-value per inch, and absence of thermal bridging as compared to traditional insulation materials, SPF has become a popular option in the trend in construction toward more carbon-efficient and insulated building envelopes.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Closed-Cell Spray Polyurethane Foam held the largest market share of 48.45% in 2025 due to the higher use of this material in insulation applications in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. High-Density SPF is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.39% during 2026–2035 due to high demand for better-performing insulation in construction, industrial and infrastructure applications.

By Application

Residential Construction accounted for the largest share of 38.05% in 2025 owing to the high need for energy-efficient residential construction, insulation of existing buildings, and advanced building enclosure systems. Industrial Insulation is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.55% during 2026–2035 due to the increasing need for efficient temperature management globally.

By End-Use Industry

Construction & Infrastructure held the dominant share of 55.15% in 2025 due to the widespread use of spray polyurethane foam in residential, commercial, and mega infrastructure constructions. Automotive & Transportation is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.45% during 2026–2035 due to the rising usage of spray foam in the insulating material and thermal management systems of vehicles.

By Raw Material / Component

Polyol Resin accounted for the largest market share of 32.84% in 2025 owing to its importance as a key isocyanate ingredient in the composition of spray polyurethane foam. MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.17% during 2026–2035 owing to the increasing trend toward adopting low emission and eco-friendly insulation systems.

By Density

Medium-Density SPF held the largest market share of 40.23% in 2025 due to its effective performance properties that include thermal insulation, rigidity, and flexibility in different applications. High-Density SPF is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.34% during 2026–2035 due to growing demand for highly durable insulating materials for industries, infrastructure, and specialty construction.

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Regional Insights:

With a 39.66% market share in 2025, the North American spray polyurethane foam market is driven by a highly developed construction industry, energy-efficient building requirements, and widespread usage of contemporary insulation.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.30% between 2026 and 2035. Urbanization, more development, and the growing need for energy-efficient insulating goods in emerging nations are all factors contributing to this trend.

Key Companies:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Covestro AG

Bayer AG

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

Icynene-Lapolla (now part of Huntsman)

Soprema Group

Henry Company (Carlisle Companies)

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Kingspan Group plc

BASF Construction Chemicals (Master Builders Solutions)

CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain)

Gaco Western (Holcim Group)

PPG Industries Inc.

Sika AG

Lapolla Industries

NCFI Polyurethanes

RMAX Operating LLC

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, BASF introduced a new low-GWP two-component polyurethane foam system designed for commercial building insulation, aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact in modern construction applications.

In April 2025, Huntsman launched a next-generation polyurethane formulation with enhanced fire resistance and improved adhesion performance, targeting cold chain logistics and appliance insulation applications with higher durability and efficiency.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Demand Adoption & Usage Dynamics Index – helps you understand SPF consumption trends across residential, commercial, and industrial applications, along with growth in retrofit and energy-efficiency projects.

– helps you understand SPF consumption trends across residential, commercial, and industrial applications, along with growth in retrofit and energy-efficiency projects. Performance Efficiency & Energy Savings Metrics – helps you evaluate thermal resistance, energy savings, moisture control, and durability performance, essential for benchmarking insulation effectiveness.

– helps you evaluate thermal resistance, energy savings, moisture control, and durability performance, essential for benchmarking insulation effectiveness. Safety & Compliance Performance Analysis – helps you assess fire resistance standards, regulatory adherence, and long-term safety performance of SPF systems across applications.

– helps you assess fire resistance standards, regulatory adherence, and long-term safety performance of SPF systems across applications. Material Innovation & Technology Evolution Tracker – helps you identify advancements in low-GWP formulations, bio-based foams, and automated spray technologies, highlighting innovation opportunities.

– helps you identify advancements in low-GWP formulations, bio-based foams, and automated spray technologies, highlighting innovation opportunities. Policy Impact & Regulatory Access Metrics – helps you understand the influence of building codes, green certifications, and government incentives on SPF market adoption and expansion.

– helps you understand the influence of building codes, green certifications, and government incentives on SPF market adoption and expansion. Application Shift & Installation Trend Analysis – helps you track the shift from conventional insulation to high-performance SPF and the rise of on-site spray applications versus prefabricated systems.

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