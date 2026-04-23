BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Exceed RMB985 Million in 2026

BEIJING, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.2 million to repurchase 580,426 ordinary shares on April 22. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB985 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.