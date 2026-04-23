BEIJING, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.2 million to repurchase 580,426 ordinary shares on April 22. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB985 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Exceed RMB985 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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April 22, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
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