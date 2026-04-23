Texas Capital Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Support Next Phase of Growth

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced a series of strategic executive leadership appointments designed to scale the firm’s clearly differentiated platform in its next phase of growth.

The transitions reflect Texas Capital’s success in fulfilling its mission of becoming a full-service financial services firm and aligning its leadership structure with a more integrated, client-focused operating model. These changes build on the firm’s multi-year transformation and reinforce its focus on disciplined execution, talent and long-term performance.

As part of these changes, Texas Capital announced the appointment of Jeff Hood as Managing Director, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective May 4, 2026.

Hood joins Texas Capital from Citizens Financial Group with more than 25 years of leadership experience across human resources and financial services. He has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, advancing leadership capability and aligning talent strategies with business transformation. In his new role, Hood will lead Texas Capital’s human capital strategy, overseeing talent, leadership, organizational effectiveness and total rewards to enable business performance, innovation and growth. He will report to Texas Capital Chairman, President & CEO Rob C. Holmes and will serve as a member of the firm’s Operating Council.

“It is an honor to join Texas Capital at such a pivotal moment,” said Hood. “The firm has built something truly differentiated – a clear strategy, a strong culture and a leadership team deeply committed to long-term growth. I look forward to partnering across the organization to ensure our people strategy matches that ambition at every level.”

Additional Leadership Appointments

“Success going forward requires us to move from a transformation-focused structure to one engineered for speed of decision making, commercial agility and frontline empowerment,” said Holmes. “This leadership model strengthens accountability across the organization and enables our teams to respond more quickly and effectively to the needs of our clients.”

As part of this broader leadership alignment, Texas Capital announced the following changes, effective immediately:

John Cummings has been named Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will continue to oversee Texas Capital’s Retail Branches, Operations, Corporate Real Estate, Corporate Security, Community Development, Marketing, Events and Communications functions.

has been named Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will continue to oversee Texas Capital’s Retail Branches, Operations, Corporate Real Estate, Corporate Security, Community Development, Marketing, Events and Communications functions. Jay Clingman will transition to serve as Head Private Banking and Family Office, where he will lead the continued growth and scaling of the firm’s private banking and wealth capabilities.

will transition to serve as Head Private Banking and Family Office, where he will lead the continued growth and scaling of the firm’s private banking and wealth capabilities. Dustin Cosper will assume the role Head of Commercial Banking. He will oversee the firm’s Real Estate, Middle Market Banking, Business Banking and SBA teams, aligning these businesses to enhance client delivery and drive growth.

will assume the role Head of Commercial Banking. He will oversee the firm’s Real Estate, Middle Market Banking, Business Banking and SBA teams, aligning these businesses to enhance client delivery and drive growth. Matt Scurlock , Texas Capital’s Chief Financial Officer, will also assume the role of President of Texas Capital Bank, further aligning financial, operational and business leadership across the organization.

, Texas Capital’s Chief Financial Officer, will also assume the role of President of Texas Capital Bank, further aligning financial, operational and business leadership across the organization. Daniel Hoverman remains President of TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities.



These appointments reflect Texas Capital’s continued investment in its leadership team and operating model, ensuring the firm is well-positioned to deliver for clients, compete at scale and sustain long-term growth.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, Texas Capital is headquartered in Dallas with offices and financial centers in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit texascapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julia Monter, 469.399.8425

julia.monter@texascapital.com