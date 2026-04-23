Japan B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Report 2026: B2B BNPL Payments Grew by 32.4% to Reach $4.09 Billion in 2025 and is Projected to Reach $11.27 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments were expected to grow by 32.4% on an annual basis to reach US$4.09 billion in 2025. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$11.27 billion by 2030. Japan B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 21.2% during 2026-2030.



Japan is an emerging B2B BNPL market, with growth constrained by keiretsu corporate structures that embed trade credit within established business relationships, paper-based business processes that are only beginning to be digitised, and a conservative corporate finance culture. Providers including GMO Payment Gateway and emerging fintech platforms are developing products suited to Japan's specific business environment.



Competitive intensity is low, reflecting the market's early stage. GMO Payment Gateway has the most developed B2B BNPL product in Japan. Freee and MoneyForward are building B2B BNPL-adjacent products through fintech lending partnerships embedded in their accounting platforms. MUFG and SMBC are developing digital trade credit products that will become significant competitive forces when fully deployed. Trust and compliance credentials are more important competitive differentiators than digital product features at this stage.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Japan's B2B BNPL market will grow over 2 to 4 years driven by payment term reform enforcement and qualified invoice data adoption. Growth will be gradual by global standards due to cultural conservatism, but regulatory pressure and e-invoice infrastructure are creating conditions for acceleration.

Bank digital trade credit products from MUFG and SMBC will become significant market forces once fully deployed, given the trust advantage that Japan's major banks hold with SME customers.

Accounting platform distribution through Freee and MoneyForward will be a critical success factor for B2B BNPL growth in Japan, given the high adoption of these platforms among Japanese SMEs and the opportunity to use qualified invoice data for automated underwriting.

Japan's tourism-driven SME growth will provide a specific near-term opportunity for hospitality-focused B2B BNPL providers with the language and cultural expertise to serve Japanese hospitality SMEs effectively.

Key Players and New Entrants

GMO Payment Gateway: Japan's most prominent payment infrastructure and fintech company with a developed B2B BNPL product, targeting digital-first B2B merchants that use GMO's payment processing infrastructure.

Japan's most prominent payment infrastructure and fintech company with a developed B2B BNPL product, targeting digital-first B2B merchants that use GMO's payment processing infrastructure. Freee: Japan's leading SME accounting platform has partnered with licensed lenders to embed invoice financing within the Freee accounting interface, positioning Freee as a B2B BNPL distributor through its qualified invoice data pipeline.

Japan's leading SME accounting platform has partnered with licensed lenders to embed invoice financing within the Freee accounting interface, positioning Freee as a B2B BNPL distributor through its qualified invoice data pipeline. MoneyForward: A competing SME accounting and financial management platform that has developed fintech lending partnerships, providing another accounting platform distribution channel for B2B BNPL products as qualified invoice adoption grows.

A competing SME accounting and financial management platform that has developed fintech lending partnerships, providing another accounting platform distribution channel for B2B BNPL products as qualified invoice adoption grows. MUFG and SMBC: Both Japan's largest banks are developing digital supply chain finance products for mid-market customers. MUFG's digital lending platform and SMBC's fintech investment portfolio both include B2B BNPL-adjacent capabilities.

Both Japan's largest banks are developing digital supply chain finance products for mid-market customers. MUFG's digital lending platform and SMBC's fintech investment portfolio both include B2B BNPL-adjacent capabilities. Paidy for Business: The B2B extension of Paidy Japan's largest domestic BNPL provider, acquired by PayPal which is in early-stage development of B2B payment terms, with Paidy's merchant recognition providing a potential distribution advantage.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

MUFG developed a digital supply chain finance product for SME suppliers in its corporate banking client networks, targeting tier-two and tier-three suppliers to MUFG's large corporate clients using transaction data from MUFG's own banking records.

The Fair Trade Commission published enhanced enforcement guidance on Subcontracting Law compliance in 2024, strengthening the regulatory pressure on large companies to reduce payment terms for SME suppliers.

GMO Payment Gateway expanded its B2B BNPL product to include qualified invoice verification, enabling automated underwriting decisions based on qualified invoice data without requiring separate document submission.

Freee announced a partnership with a licensed NBFC to offer B2B BNPL directly within the Freee accounting platform for qualified Freee business customers, representing the first accounting platform-native B2B BNPL product in the Japanese market.

Regulatory Changes

Japan's revised Subcontracting Law guidelines, enforced under the Fair Trade Commission's enhanced compliance programme, target reduction of the maximum payment term that large companies can impose on SME suppliers from 120 days toward 60 days, creating the regulatory foundation for B2B BNPL demand from large corporate buyers.

The FSA updated its Guidelines on System Risk Management in Financial Institutions in 2024 to include digital lending platforms in scope, imposing cybersecurity, operational resilience, and system governance requirements on B2B BNPL providers above minimum transaction thresholds.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry published digitalisation support guidelines for SMEs in 2024 that explicitly referenced B2B BNPL as a working capital tool compatible with the government's SME digital transformation agenda, providing official recognition of B2B BNPL as a legitimate financial product category in Japan.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Japan

Report Scope



Japan B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Japan B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Japan B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Japan B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Japan B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





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