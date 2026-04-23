Bread Financial Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced its first quarter 2026 financial results. All earnings-related materials are now available at the company’s investor relations website, here.

Bread Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Andretta and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss results. A link to the conference call will be available at the company’s investor relations website, and a replay will also be available there following the call.

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, technology, electronics, jewelry, home and specialty apparel through our co-brand and private label credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers. Additionally, we offer Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and saving products that empower our customers and their passions for a better life.

Bread Financial proudly marks 30 years of success in 2026. To learn more about our global associates, our performance and our sustainability progress, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Brian Vereb — Investor Relations

Brian.Vereb@breadfinancial.com

Susan Haugen — Investor Relations

Susan.Haugen@breadfinancial.com