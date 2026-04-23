Roper Technologies announces first quarter financial results

SARASOTA, Fla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First quarter 2026 highlights

Revenue increased 11% to $2.10 billion; organic revenue was +6% and acquisition contribution was +5%

GAAP net earnings increased 54% to $509 million; adjusted net earnings increased 4% to $539 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $797 million

Operating cash flow increased 12% to $592 million; free cash flow increased 11% to $562 million

Repurchased 4.3 million shares for $1.5 billion in Q1 (program to date: 6.0 million shares for $2.2 billion)

GAAP DEPS increased 59% to $4.87; adjusted DEPS increased 8% to $5.16

“First quarter results were strong across the board, with 6% organic revenue growth, 11% total revenue growth, and 11% free cash flow growth," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "On capital deployment, we have repurchased six million shares over the past six months, representing almost 6% of shares outstanding. Also, our Board has authorized an additional $3 billion of share repurchases, bringing remaining capacity to $3.8 billion."

“During the quarter, our businesses continued shipping AI products, fueled by Roper's expanded AI capacity and accelerated speed of execution. Early market response validates what we have long believed: vertical market leaders with proprietary data and deep workflow density are best positioned to deliver AI solutions that customers actually value and utilize."

“We are raising our full year DEPS outlook on the strength of Q1, share repurchases to date, and resilient demand for our businesses' mission-critical solutions. With more than $5 billion of deployable capacity against attractive acquisitions and opportunistic buybacks, Roper is well positioned to compound long-term free cash flow per share for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Hunn.

Increasing 2026 guidance

Roper now expects full year 2026 adjusted DEPS of $21.80 - $22.05, compared to previous guidance of $21.30 - $21.55.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $5.25 - $5.30.

The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures, as well as potential share repurchases.

Conference call to be held at 8:00 AM (ET) today

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 23216. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website (www.ropertech.com) prior to the start of the call. The webcast can also be accessed directly by using the following URL https://event.webcast. Telephonic replays will be available for up to two weeks and can be accessed by dialing +1 646-517-4150 with access code 23216 #.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Minority interest

Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper’s equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as "equity investment (gain) loss, net." Roper makes non-GAAP adjustments for the impacts associated with this investment.





Table 1: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($M) Q1 2025 Q1 2026 V % GAAP revenue $ 1,883

$ 2,095 11 %

Components of revenue growth Organic 6 %

Acquisitions 5 %

Foreign exchange 1 %

Total revenue growth 11 %

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation GAAP net earnings $ 331 $ 509 Taxes 87 126 Interest expense 63 99 Depreciation 9 10 Amortization 204 220 EBITDA $ 694 $ 965 39 %

Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 1 — Financial impacts associated with minority investments 44 (167 ) A Adjusted EBITDA $ 740 $ 797 8 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.3 % 38.1 % (120 bps)





Table 2: Adjusted net earnings reconciliation ($M) Q1 2025 Q1 2026 V % GAAP net earnings $ 331 $ 509 54 %

Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 1 — Financial impacts associated with minority investments 32 (134 ) A Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 154 164 B Adjusted net earnings C $ 517 $ 539 4 %







Table 3: Adjusted DEPS reconciliation Q1 2025 Q1 2026 V % GAAP DEPS $ 3.06 $ 4.87 59 %

Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 0.01 — Financial impacts associated with minority investments 0.29 (1.28 ) A Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.42 1.57 B Adjusted DEPS C $ 4.78 $ 5.16 8 %







Table 4: Cash flow reconciliation ($M) Q1 2025 Q1 2026 V % Operating cash flow $ 529 $ 592 12 %

Capital expenditures (10 ) (14 ) Capitalized software expenditures (12 ) (15 ) Free cash flow $ 507 $ 562 11 %







Table 5: Forecasted adjusted DEPS reconciliation Q2 2026 FY 2026 Low end High end Low end High end GAAP DEPS D $ 3.64 $ 3.69 $ 16.67 $ 16.92 YTD financial impacts associated with the minority investment in Indicor A TBD TBD (1.28 ) (1.28 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets B 1.61 1.61 6.41 6.41 Adjusted DEPS C $ 5.25 $ 5.30 $ 21.80 $ 22.05





Footnotes:

A. Adjustments related to the financial impacts associated with the minority investment in Indicor as shown below ($M, except per share data). Forecasted results do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor, as these potential impacts cannot be reasonably predicted. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods. Q1 2026A Q2 2026E FY 2026E YTD 2026A Pretax $ (167 ) TBD TBD $ (167 ) After-tax $ (134 ) TBD TBD $ (134 ) Per share $ (1.28 ) TBD TBD $ (1.28 ) B. Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as shown below ($M, except per share data). Q1 2026A Q2 2026E FY 2026E Pretax $ 208 $ 209 $ 837 After-tax $ 164 $ 165 $ 661 Per share $ 1.57 $ 1.61 $ 6.41 C. All actual and forecasted non-GAAP adjustments are taxed at 21% with the exception of the financial impacts associated with minority investments. D. Forecasted GAAP DEPS do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.



Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact information:

Investor Relations

941-556-2601

investor-relations@ropertech.com

The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, acquired businesses, including obtaining any required regulatory approvals with respect thereto, and our ability to develop, deploy, and use artificial intelligence in our platforms and offerings. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions and the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, including risks related to labor shortages and volatile interest rates, changes in foreign exchange rates, risks related to changing U.S. and foreign trade policies, including increased trade restrictions or tariffs, risks associated with our international operations, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, including litigation resulting therefrom, risks related to political instability, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, public health crises or natural disasters, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, including as a result of inflation and potential supply chain constraints, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.





Roper Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 382.9 $ 297.4 Accounts receivable, net 877.3 1,001.0 Inventories, net 144.5 141.7 Income taxes receivable 88.3 128.2 Unbilled receivables 142.7 124.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 276.4 235.8 Total current assets 1,912.1 1,928.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 158.2 156.9 Goodwill 21,347.7 21,341.2 Other intangible assets, net 9,559.0 9,764.2 Deferred taxes 70.8 73.3 Equity investment 963.6 796.3 Other assets 539.4 517.0 Total assets $ 34,550.8 $ 34,577.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 184.5 $ 150.3 Accrued compensation 226.7 293.0 Deferred revenue 1,792.5 1,906.8 Other accrued liabilities 619.0 642.3 Income taxes payable 39.3 28.0 Current portion of long-term debt, net 715.6 705.2 Total current liabilities 3,577.6 3,725.6 Long-term debt, net of current portion 9,748.4 8,595.8 Deferred taxes 1,915.1 1,883.1 Other liabilities 491.7 491.0 Total liabilities 15,732.8 14,695.5 Common stock, 350.0 shares authorized; 109.4 shares

issued and 102.4 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 109.3

shares issued and 106.6 outstanding at December 31, 2025 1.1 1.1 Additional paid-in capital 3,334.4 3,292.2 Retained earnings 17,620.2 17,205.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (113.7 ) (101.4 ) Treasury stock, 7.0 shares at March 31, 2026 and 2.7 shares at December 31, 2025 (2,024.0 ) (516.1 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18,818.0 19,881.5 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,550.8 $ 34,577.0





Roper Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Net revenues $ 2,095.3 $ 1,882.8 Cost of sales 641.5 589.1 Gross profit 1,453.8 1,293.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 884.2 767.9 Income from operations 569.6 525.8 Interest expense, net 99.3 62.9 Equity investment (gain) loss, net (167.3 ) 44.4 Other expense, net 2.6 0.5 Earnings before income taxes 635.0 418.0 Income taxes 126.1 86.9 Net earnings $ 508.9 $ 331.1 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 4.88 $ 3.08 Diluted $ 4.87 $ 3.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 104.3 107.4 Diluted 104.6 108.2







Roper Technologies, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited) (Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues) Three months ended March 31, 2026

2025

Amount % Amount % Net revenues: Application Software $ 1,191.5 $ 1,068.2 Network Software 427.6 375.9 Technology Enabled Products 476.2 438.7 Total $ 2,095.3 $ 1,882.8 Gross profit: Application Software $ 822.6 69.0 % $ 720.8 67.5 % Network Software 360.4 84.3 % 315.6 84.0 % Technology Enabled Products 270.8 56.9 % 257.3 58.7 % Total $ 1,453.8 69.4 % $ 1,293.7 68.7 % Operating profit*: Application Software $ 319.2 26.8 % $ 276.8 25.9 % Network Software 173.8 40.6 % 166.7 44.3 % Technology Enabled Products 154.4 32.4 % 153.6 35.0 % Total $ 647.4 30.9 % $ 597.1 31.7 % * Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and enterprise-wide stock-based compensation. These expenses were $77.8 and $71.3 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.







Roper Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Amounts in millions) Three months

ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 508.9 $ 331.1 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 10.0 9.1 Amortization of intangible assets 220.4 204.0 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3.2 2.8 Non-cash stock compensation 52.6 38.8 Equity investment (gain) loss, net (167.3 ) 44.4 Income tax provision 126.1 86.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses: Accounts receivable 122.4 74.4 Unbilled receivables (19.1 ) (7.6 ) Inventories (3.3 ) (4.1 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (41.6 ) (41.3 ) Accounts payable 34.4 2.9 Other accrued liabilities (94.9 ) (107.4 ) Deferred revenue (117.1 ) (70.6 ) Cash income taxes paid (34.2 ) (29.1 ) Other, net (8.4 ) (5.6 ) Cash provided by operating activities 592.1 528.7 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (27.5 ) (124.9 ) Capital expenditures (14.3 ) (9.5 ) Capitalized software expenditures (15.4 ) (12.4 ) Other, net 1.1 — Cash used in investing activities (56.1 ) (146.8 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Borrowings (payments) under revolving credit facility, net 1,150.0 (125.0 ) Debt issuance costs (3.9 ) — Cash dividends to stockholders (97.4 ) (88.6 ) Repurchases of common stock (1,500.1 ) — Proceeds from (tax withholding payments for) stock-based compensation, net (10.9 ) 42.7 Treasury stock sales under employee stock purchase plan 7.4 7.2 Other, net 10.2 (44.1 ) Cash used in financing activities (444.7 ) (207.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5.8 ) 10.5 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 85.5 184.6 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 297.4 188.2 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 382.9 $ 372.8



