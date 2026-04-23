Woodward and AFI KLM E&M Announce Elite-Level Licensing Agreement for LEAP Engine MRO Services

PARIS and AMSTERDAM and FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has signed an Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility (LRSF) Agreement with Woodward to support the CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B* engines.

Under this agreement, AFI KLM E&M is now authorized to deliver a full suite of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for Woodward components across the CFM LEAP engine family. This includes fuel controls, actuators, pumps, and valves—critical systems ensuring optimal engine performance and reliability.

With a rapidly expanding global CFM LEAP engine fleet, this agreement strengthens AFI KLM E&M’s position as a CFM Premier MRO Provider, making it a key player in next-generation engine support. It also reinforces the Group’s ability to meet increasing demand for high-quality, reliable, and competitive MRO solutions worldwide.

For airline operators, the partnership enhances access to certified repair capabilities for essential fuel system components, contributing to improved turnaround times and operational efficiency. By combining AFI KLM E&M’s recognized expertise in engine maintenance with Woodward’s advanced technologies, the collaboration aims to maximize fleet availability while minimizing maintenance-related disruptions.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in expanding our LEAP engine support capabilities and further strengthening our collaboration with Woodward,” said Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President Air France-KLM E&M. “As the LEAP fleet continues to grow, our priority is to provide our customers with reliable, high-performance MRO solutions that ensure operational continuity and cost efficiency. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class support for next-generation engines.”

“This agreement reflects the start of a new chapter in our relationship with AFI KLM E&M, and we are honored to add such a reputable provider of services to the Woodward Elite LRSF network,” said John DiSilvestro, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Service at Woodward. “With an ever-growing fleet of CFM LEAP engines, having a trusted and experienced services provider like AFI KLM E&M is critical to ensuring seamless service delivery and customer satisfaction.”





At MRO Americas (left to right, front to back): Jacob Roush, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Woodward. Jean-Louis Forest, Senior Vice President Engine Product at Air France Industries KLM E&M Group, John DiSilvestro, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Service at Woodward, Huub Schotman, Vice President Procurement at Air France Industries KLM E&M Group, Phil Boyle, Senior Sales Manager at Woodward, Harmen Lanser, Director, Component Product Development at Air France–KLM Engineering & Maintenance

About Woodward

Woodward is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. The company’s purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Woodward’s innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

www.woodward.com

About AFI KLM E&M

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is a major multi-product MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. With a workforce of over 13,000, AFI KLM E&M offers comprehensive technical support for airlines, ranging from engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure, and fan thrust reverser support, as well as the management, repair, and supply of aircraft components, structured around a powerful logistics network. AFI KLM E&M supports almost 3,000 aircraft operated by 200 major international and domestic airlines.

www.afiklmem.com

*LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

For more information please contact:

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Communication Department

mail.press.afiklmem@airfranceklm.com

Jennifer Regina

Woodward Communications

+1 970 559 8840

jennifer.regina@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0618b73-a6bd-4a06-95d7-875546d63004